Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices to 2026: Growing Frequency of Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysm (UlAs) Detection and Technological Developments

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices market accounted for $1.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5%



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the growing frequency of unruptured intracranial aneurysm (UlAs) detection and technological developments. However, the associated high cost and probability for medical side effects are restricting the market growth.



The Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices are the Embolization Device (PED) is specified for the endovascular action of adults with huge wide-necked intracranial aneurysms (lAs) in the internal carotid vein from the petrous to the big hypophyseal sections.



Based on the product, embolization coils segment has significant market growth due to the various factors including technical advances, increasing patient preference toward minimally invasive surgeries, and the rising number of endovascular coiling procedures.



By Geography, North America is expected to grow at a considerable market share throughout the forecast period. The increased healthcare expenditure and the strong presence of established vendors are significant factors for the high growth of the aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market in this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aneurysm Clips

5.3 Balloon and Stent-Assisted Coils

5.4 Liquid Embolic Agents

5.5 Embolization Coils

5.6 Flow Diversion Devices

5.7 Access & Delivery Devices



6 Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinics

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Units

6.4 Hospitals

6.5 Other Applications



7 Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Abbott

9.2 Johnson and Johnson

9.3 Medtronic

9.4 W. L. Gore & Associates

9.5 Stryker Corporation

9.6 Penumbra, Inc.

9.7 Microport Scientific Corporation

9.8 Terumo

9.9 Acandis GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y68as3



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

