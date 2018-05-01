Global Angiography Device Market Research Report 2018

The global angiography device market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecasted period.

Angiography device market is used in the healthcare industry for detecting the disease through techniques such as MRA & CT. In Addition, prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, shifting of preferences from traditional X-ray angiography to magnetic resonance imaging and consciousness about the benefits related with diagnosis and treatment are the significant factors which increases the demand for this market. This change in preference due to the benefits related such as reduced risk of radiation exposure facilitated due to non-invasive methods using magnetic field and radio waves is projected to enhance the market demand for angiography devices.

Aging population, prevalence of cardiovascular disease and rising awareness programs, conferences related to digital angiography devices majorly contributes to the growth of the global connected mining market during the forecast period. However, lack of reimbursement and high cost are the factors that restrain the growth of the global connected mining market during the forecast period.

Geographically Angiography device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The global angiography devices market is led by North America as it attained major market share followed by Europe due to technological advancement and innovation the healthcare industry.

However, the Asian market is projected to increase with the highest growth during forecasted period due to procedure volumes (caused by huge aging population and rising number of patients with cardiovascular disease symptoms). Countries like China, India and Japan are primarily led by the market growth owing to the increase in large patient population and rising investments by private and public sector to deliver improved healthcare services are creating huge growth prospects in this market.

The growth in the global angiography device market is also influenced by the presence of major market players such as St. Jude Medical, GE healthcare, Medtronic, Shimadzu Corporation, Covidien, Cordis Corporation, Siemens, Royal Philips Electronics, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation and Abbott Labs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Angiography Device Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulator Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Aging Population And Prevalence Of Disease Likely To Increase Demand For Diagnostic Procedures

3.1.2. Occurrence Of Cardiovascular Disease

3.1.3. Awareness Programs, Conferences Likely To Propel The Digital Angiography Devices Market

3.1.4. Government Investments To Boost The Market

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Lack Of Reimbursement

3.2.2. Expensive Method For The Patient

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Growing Investment Potential In Immature Emerging Market

3.3.2. Technological Advancements To Spur The Angiography Devices Market

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. High Cost Of Digital Angiography Devices And Instruments

3.4.2. Product Recalls



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Angiography Device Market By Technology 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global X-Ray Angiography Market

4.1.5.2. Global Ct Angiography Market

4.1.5.3. Global Mr Angiography Market

4.2. Global Angiography Device Market By Products 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.2.1.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2.1.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.2.1.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.2.1.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.2.1.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.1.2. Global Angiography System Market

4.2.1.3. Global Catheters Tube Market

4.2.1.4. Global Guide-Wires Market

4.2.1.5. Global Balloons Market

4.2.1.6. Global Contrast Media Market

4.2.1.7. Global Vascular Closure Devices Market

4.2.1.8. Global Accessories Market

4.3. Global Angiography Device Market By Application 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.3.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.3.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.3.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.3.5. Market Segmentation

4.3.5.1. Global Diagnostic Market

4.3.5.2. Global Therapeutic Market

4.4. Global Angiography Device Market By Procedure 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.4.5. Market Segmentation

4.4.5.1. Global Coronary Angiography Device Market

4.4.5.2. Global Micro-Angiography Market

4.4.5.3. Global Non-Coronary Angiography Market

4.4.5.4. Global Other Procedures Market

4.5. Global Angiography Device Market By Indication2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.5.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.5.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.5.1. Global Known/Suspected Cad Market

4.5.5.2. Global Valvular Heart Disease Market

4.5.5.3. Global Congenital Heart Disease Market

4.5.5.4. Global Congestive Heart Failure Market

4.5.5.5. Global Other Conditions Market

4.6. Global Angiography Device Market By End-Users 2014-2023 ($ Million)

4.6.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.6.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.6.5. Market Segmentation

4.6.5.1. Global Hospitals Market

4.6.5.2. Global Diagnostic Centers Market

4.6.5.3. Global Academic Research Laboratories Market



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.1.1. List Of Merger And Acquisition

5.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

5.1.3. List Of Product Launches

5.1.4. List Of Partnership



6. Geographic Analysis

6.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.3. Opportunity Matrix

6.4. Global Angiography Device Market By Region 2014-2023 ($ Million)



7. Company Profiles



Abbott Vascular (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation ( U.S)

Carestream Health (U.S)

Cordis Corporation (A Jnj Company) (Us)

Esaote ( Italy )

) Fujifilm Holdings ( Japan )

) Ge Healthcare ( United Kingdom )

) Hitachi Medical Corporation (U.S)

Hologic ( U.S)

Jude Medical (US)

Medtronic Inc.( US)

Philips Healthcare ( Netherlands )

) Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan )

) Siemens Healthcare ( Germany )

) Toshiba Corporation ( Japan )

