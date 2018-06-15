Global Angiography Equipment Market, 2023 - Growing Demand for Interventional Angiography Systems in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The angiography equipment market is projected to reach USD 13.06 Billion by 2023 from USD 10.26 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The growth in this market is attributed to the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and CVDs, increasing product approvals for advanced angiography techniques in the market, the large number of ongoing research activities, growing government and public-private investments, increasing number of awareness programs, and rising adoption of angiography devices due to a large number of angiography procedures performed across the globe.

The angiography equipment market in this report is segmented by product, procedure, application, and end user. This report also provides market information on major regional segments of the market, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on product, angiography systems dominated the market in 2017. The large share can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in angiography devices, increasing number of patients with cardiovascular diseases and other chronic disorders, and growing number of angiography procedures across the globe.

By procedure, the coronary angiography segment accounted for the largest share of the angiography equipment market in 2017. This dominant share is mainly attributed to the increase in the prevalence of coronary heart diseases due to the growing aging population. Moreover, increased awareness about the benefits of timely detection and treatment of coronary diseases and technological advancements are also expected to drive the growth of this market in the next five years.

On the basis of end users, the global angiography equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, and research institutes. In 2017, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global angiography equipment market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the large number of patient pool diagnosed and treated at hospitals, the high purchasing capacity of hospitals for advanced technologies, rising number of diagnostic and therapeutic angiographic procedures, and growing awareness on timely disease diagnosis.

In 2017, Europe dominated the global angiography equipment market. The large share of the European market can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and CVD, the faster and easier product approval process in the region, the large number of ongoing research activities, growing government and public-private investments, increasing number of awareness programs, and rising adoption of angiography devices due to a large number of angiography procedures performed in European countries.

However, factors such as lack of reimbursement for angiography procedures and risk of radiation exposure are expected to hinder the growth of the angiography devices market to a certain extent.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Angiography Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Angiography Devices Market, By Procedure

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Angiography Devices Market

4.4 Angiography Devices Market: Regional Mix

4.5 Angiography Devices Market, By Product, 2018 vs 2023



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Aging Population and Incidence of CVD

5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness Programs, Conferences, and Funding Activities

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Interventional Angiography Systems in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limitations in Reimbursement for Angiography Procedures

5.2.2.2 Risk of Radiation Exposure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Increasing Product Recalls



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 3D and 4D Advanced Imaging and Planning Tools in Angiography Systems

6.2.2 Rising Trend Towards Reducing Radiation Doses

6.2.3 Oct Angiography (Oct-A) Devices

6.2.4 Consolidation of Market Players

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 Angiography Devices Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Angiography Systems

7.3 Angiography Contrast Media

7.4 Vascular Closure Devices

7.5 Angiography Balloons

7.6 Angiography Catheters

7.7 Angiography Guidewires

7.8 Angiography Accessories



8 Angiography Systems Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 X-Ray Angiography

8.2.1 Image Intensifiers

8.2.2 Flat-Panel Detectors

8.3 Ct Angiography

8.4 Mr Angiography

8.5 Other Angiography Technologies



9 Angiography Devices Market, By Procedure

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Coronary Angiography

9.3 Endovascular Angiography

9.4 Neuroangiography

9.5 Onco-Angiography

9.6 Other Angiography Procedures



10 Coronary Angiography Market, By Indication

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Coronary Artery Disease

10.3 Valvular Heart Disease

10.4 Congenital Heart Disease

10.5 Congestive Heart Failure

10.6 Other Indications



11 Angiography Devices Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Diagnostics

11.3 Therapeutics



12 Angiography Devices Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Hospitals & Clinics

12.3 Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

12.4 Research Institutes



13 Angiography Devices Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 France

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.2 Mexico

13.5.3 Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.2.1 Angiography Systems

14.2.2 Angiography Catheters

14.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

14.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

14.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

14.3.3 Acquisitions

14.3.4 Expansions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 GE Healthcare

15.2 Siemens

15.3 Philips

15.4 Shimadzu

15.5 Terumo

15.6 Abbott

15.7 Boston Scientific

15.8 Medtronic

15.9 Canon Medical Systems

15.10 Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company)

15.11 B. Braun

15.12 Angiodynamics



