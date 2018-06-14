Global Animal Feed Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Cargill, DowDuPont & Land O'Lakes

The global animal feed market to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Animal Feed Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Animal feed refers to food given to the animals and includes fodder or forages. The common animal feed variants include hay, straw, silage, compressed and pelleted feeds, oils and mixed rations, and sprouted grains and legumes. Also, food grains are the most important source of animal feed globally.

One trend in the market is new product launches. Increasing new product launches by regional and international players may support the growth of the market. The manufacturers of animal feed are encompassing innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of these products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for meat and poultry. The growing demand for meat products sourced from livestock and poultry animals, and other forms of meat such as aquatic products will be a key driving factor for the global animal feed market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is premium pricing of non-GMO animal feed. The non-GMO food products are sold at a premium rate, which offers more profitability to the vendors and farmers who grow them. Further, the growing demand for non-GMO products is attributable to end-users perceiving them as healthier alternatives to GM foods.



Market Trends



New product launches

Growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions

Advancements in testing methods for non-GMO labels



Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Cargill

DowDuPont

Land O'Lakes

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/466tlf/global_animal?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-animal-feed-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-archer-daniels-midland-basf-charoen-pokphand-foods-cargill-dowdupont--land-olakes-300665760.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

