Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Poised for 6.2% CAGR Growth from 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Type, Animal, By Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market is set to experience robust growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the period of 2020-2026.

This growth can be attributed to the surging research and development activities aimed at creating antibiotics, hormones, and non-antibiotic growth enhancers, coupled with the increasing impact of climate change and animal epidemics.

The market is driven by a growing consumption of meat worldwide, driven by increasing disposable income and a rising global population that demands animal-sourced food. Poultry takes the lead among animal types, contributing to the largest market share due to surging demand for meat and eggs, alongside advances in poultry farming techniques.

In terms of regions, Asia Pacific is a major contributor due to its high population and numerous animal product companies. North America secures the second-largest market share because of growing awareness regarding animal growth and performance enhancers, along with an increasing livestock population.

Despite the promising growth, challenges remain, notably a lack of awareness among end-users about animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. However, the market is poised to benefit from increasing investments in research and development efforts to create natural growth promoters and performance enhancers, opening new opportunities for market players to solidify their presence.

This report provides a comprehensive understanding of the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market, highlighting key trends, market dynamics, and the evolving needs of end-users. It offers qualitative and quantitative analyses to enhance user experience, including SWOT analysis, portfolio analysis, and capability analysis of leading players.

For research organizations involved in animal growth promoters and performance enhancers, this report offers valuable insights to support drug discovery and development activities. Furthermore, it delivers quantitative analyses to present factual market insights across four major regions.

Key Market Segmentation:

Animal Type : Poultry Swine Livestock Aquatic animals Other animals

Type of Drug/Chemicals : Antibiotics Non-Antibiotics: Prebiotics & Probiotics Phytogenics Feed Enzymes Hormones

Region : North America Europe APAC RoW



Market Leaders:

Key players in the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market include:

Elanco Animal Health Inc

Royal DSM N.V

Cargill, Inc

Merck & Co., Inc

Alltech, Inc

Vetoquinol

Bupo Animal Health

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Chr. Hansen

Novus International, Inc

Erber AG

Kemin Industries

Associated British Foods PLC

Nutreco

Erber AG

BASF SE

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Land O'lakes, Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2jxj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets