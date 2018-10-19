Global Animal Medication Markets, 2016-2024: Market Ripe for Consolidation - Zoetis is the Industry Leader
09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Animal Medication - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animal Medication in US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:
- Companion Animals
- Farm Animals
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Groups:
- Parasiticides
- Vaccines
- Anti-Infectives
- Medicinal Feed Additives
- Others
The report profiles 105 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Sant Animale S.A.
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Merck Animal Health
- Vetericyn, Inc.
- Vtoquinol SA
- Virbac SA
- Zoetis, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data interpretation & reporting level
Quantitative techniques & analytics
Product definitions and scope of study
2. MARKET OUTLOOK
Importance of Animal Health: A Prelude
Common Diseases in Companion Animals
Growing Demand for Animal Protein and Rising Pet Ownership Drives Animal Medication Market
Recent FDA Approved Animal Medication: 2018
Industry Dynamics
Developed Regions Ahead; Developing Markets Gathering Momentum
Farm Animals - The Largest Market Category
Parasiticides Stay in the Lead
Veterinary Vaccines Drive Market Growth
Anti-Infectives: Also a Significant Market Segment
3. MARKET TRENDS & DYNAMICS
Growing Pet Ownership and Spending Drives Demand
Companion Animals: A High Value Lucrative Market Segment
Need to Reduce the Foot Print of Food Production Drives Gains
Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth
Unmet Animal Health Needs Drives Growth
Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth
Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Trend of Human Drug Pharmacies Dispensing Veterinary Medications
Flavored Veterinary Medications Registers Notable Growth
Safety Concerns: An Opportunity Generator
Healthy Investments in Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Drive Growth
Role of Pharmacokinetics in Animal Drug Development
Animal Health Market Expected to Gain from Antimicrobial Resistance
Responsible use of Animal Medicines Ignites Interest in Herbal Alternatives
Will the Growing Support for Hormone and Antibiotic Free Animal Produce Impact the Growth Prospects of the Animal Medicine?
Veterinarians Loose Share to New Channels
Exclusive Animal Drugs Foray into Human Pharmacies
Rising Gray' Market Sales for Animal Health Drugs
Growing Momentum for Post Slaughter Strategies Bodes well for Animal Medicine
Demand for Metabolic Modifiers Surging
Genomics to Influence Development of Animal Medicine in the Future
Nanotechnology Fast Gaining Ground in Animal Medicine
Animal Drug Distribution and Dispensing Sees Transformation - A Growing Threat to Veterinarians
Generic Insurgency in Animal Health Market - Not As Strong As in Human Health
Human Drugs Continue to Permeate Animal Drug Market, Manufacturers Queue in to Capitalize on Growing Prospects
Managing a Portfolio of Drugs - Key to Business Risk Aversion
Aquaculture Medicines - A Growing Niche in the Animal Medication Market
4. VETERINARY VACCINES MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
Veterinary Vaccine Market on a High Growth Track
Veterinary Vaccines Market - Demographic Differences and Market Challenges
Emerging Technology Enhances Cost Effectiveness of Veterinary Vaccines
Recombinant DNA Technology Boosts the Animal Vaccine Industry
Pricing Affects Livestock Medication Market
The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing
Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities
Will Plant-Derived Vaccines Hold Potential in Animal Health Care Industry?
More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections
Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential
Marker Vaccines Playing a Vital Role in Disease Detection
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Animal Medication: An Introduction
Preventive Medicines
Therapeutic Medicines
Others
Considerations
Need for Medications in Companion Animals
Commonly Prescribed (Rx) Animal Health Medications
Non-Prescription Medications
Types of Non-Prescription Medications
Types of Animal Medication
Parasiticides
Veterinary Vaccines
Classification of Veterinary Vaccines
Companion Animals Vaccines
Canine Vaccines
Feline Vaccines
Livestock Vaccines
A Tabular Analysis on Select Animal Diseases Controlled by Vaccines
Anti-infectives
Medicinal Feed Additives
Others
6. REGULATORY REGIME
United States
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
European Union
Brazil
Australia
Rest of World
Global Policy & Guidance
Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives
Food Safety Inspection Service
Promotion & Advertising Review
VICH Program
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Ripe for Consolidation
Zoetis - The Industry Leader
Leading Distributors of Animal Health Products
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Bayer AG (Germany)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
Ceva Sant Animale S.A. (France)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
Merck Animal Health (Netherlands)
Vetericyn, Inc. (USA)
Vtoquinol SA (France)
Virbac SA (France)
Zoetis, Inc. (USA)
7.2 Product Launches/Approvals
Boehringer Ingelheim Introduces Liquid Solution to Treat Hypertension in Cats
Boehringer Ingelheim Extends European Metacam Indication to Guinea Pigs
Elanco Animal Health Launches Novel respiratory PRRS vaccine
Merck Animal Health Launches Updated Equine Influenza Vaccines
Hipra Introduces Smart Vaccination Range for Total Vaccination Control
Boehringer Ingelheim, KMOH, and ZNWT Join Hands to Introduce World-Class Vaccine Joint Venture in China
Boehringer Introduces Recombitek Oral Bordetella
Zoetis Introduces Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine
HIPRA Launches ERYSENG PARVO in Canada
MSD Animal Health Introduces EXZOLT
MSD Animal Health Introduces INNOVAX-ND-IBD
Aptimmune Introduces World's First Mucosal PRRSV Vaccine
Norbrook Introduces Carprieve Chewable Tablets for Dogs
AgriLabs Progresses Announces the Commercialization of DNA vaccine platform
HIPRA Introduces STARTVAC in Korea
Ivaoes Animal Health Launches Rapanofal
Elanco in Partnership with Aratana Introduces Veterinary Pain Drug
CytoSorbents Introduces VetResQ in the US
Dechra Veterinary Products to Launch Zycortal in the UK
Zoetis Obtains Conditional License from USDA for Avian Influenza Vaccine
Zoetis Rolls Out CLARIFIDE Plus Genomic Test for Holstein Cattle
Zoetis Obtains FDA Approval for Simparica
Merck Animal Health Introduces Safe-Guard AquaSol for Ascaridia galli Treatment in Chicken
Bionaturis Introduces Five New Developmental Stage Animal Health Biotech Products
Merck Animal Health Obtains EC Approval for PORCILIS PCV ID Vaccine
Bayer Obtains Approval for Claro for Treating Otitis Externa in Canines
Boehringer Ingelheim Rolls Out New Swine Vaccines for PRRS in Europe
Merial Launches Tablet Vaccine for NDV Prevention
Bayer Introduces Immunostimulant Zelnate for Reducing Bovine Respiratory Disease
Merck Animal Health Launches INNOVAX-ILT in EU
Merck Animal Health Rolls Out FORTEGRA Vaccine in Latin America
Elanco Launches Canine Otitis Externa Treatment Medication - Osurnia
Ceva Animal Health Rolls Out Canine Heart Failure Management Medication - Libeo
Dechra Veterinary Products Rolls Out 5 ml Bottle Dosage of Comfortan
Merck Animal Health Launches AQUAVAC PD3 Vaccine for Salmon
Innovacyn Launches Improved Vetericyn Plus Medications for Beef Cattle and Dairy
Merck Animal Health Rolls Out PORCILIS PCV M Hyo in Europe
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Animalcare Group PLC Completes the Selling of the Medini NV Unit
Huvepharma Completes the Acquisition of T-HEXX Animal Health
PHARMAQ Agrees with Vinh Hoan to Improve Fish Health in Vietnam
Eli Global Acquires Stratford Pharmaceuticals, LLC
CordenPharma Plans to Invest in New Veterinary Drug Products Manufacturing Line
Zoetis Acquires Abaxis
Lilly Plans to Divest Elanco Animal Health
Boehringer Ingelheim Plans to Establish Strategic Production Center in France for Veterinary Public Health
Bayer Animal Health Signs a Licensing Agreement with Mitsui Chemicals Agro
Seresto Receives New Licensing in Many European Countries
MSD Animal Health Partners With Vinovo to Enhance Poultry Health
Regeneron Collaborates with Zoetis to Research Monoclonal Antibody Therapies
Oasmia Pharmaceutical Spins-off Veterinary Oncology Assets
Dechra Plans to Buy AST Farma, Le Vet
Agrovet Market Animal Health Completes the Acquisition of Pharmadix Laboratories
Zoetis Plans to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China
Henry Schein Inc and Vets First Choice Plans to Spin-off Animal Health Business Unit
Elanco Animal Health Receives FDA Approval for Credelio (lotilaner)
Huvepharma Acquires AgriLabs
PetIQ, Inc. Agrees to Acquire VIP Petcare
Merck Animal Health Acquires Prondil S.A.
MSD Animal Health Partners with Laboratrios LETI to Distribute LetiFend Vaccine
MSD Animal Health Plans to Acquire Vilsan Pharmaceuticals
Vets First Choice Completes Two Strategic Acquisitions
Henry Schein Plans to Acquire Merritt Veterinary Supplies
MSD Animal Health Plans to Purchase Manufacturing Facility in Krems, Austria
Zoetis Acquires Nexvet Biopharma
Bayer Invests in Animal Health Production
Zoetis Plans to Expand Manufacturing Capacity in Kalamazoo
Zoetis Receives Marketing Authorization for Cytopoint in Europe
Fresenius Kabi Plans to Acquire Akorn
Merck Animal Health Acquires Valle S.A.
Elanco Animal Health Acquires Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. Feline, Canine and Rabies Vaccines Portfolio
Ceva Signs an Agreement with EBVAC for Creating a New Business Unit
Zoetis Receives Approval for Stronghold Plus from European Commission
Ceva Acquires Merial Swine & Cattle Vaccines and Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatories Portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim
IDT Biologika Completes the Acquisition of Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd.
PHARMAQ Acquires Nordland Sett Vaks
Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim Closes Strategic Transaction
Harrisvaccine' RNA Particle Vaccine Platform Obtains USDA Licensure
Ceva Acquires India-based Polchem
Merial and Zoetis Ink Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Dairy Vaccines and Medicines in India
Huvepharma Acquires Zoetis' Longmont Facility
Zydus Cadila Acquires Select Assets of Zoetis in India
Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim Ink Business Swap Agreement
Merck Animal Health Receives Conditional License for New Canine Influenza Vaccine
Merck Animal Health to Acquire Harrisvaccines
Zoetis Takes Over PHARMAQ
Merck Animal Health Announces New Indication for FINADYNE Transdermal Solution
Zoetis Receives Conditional License from USDA for Canine Atopic Dermatitis Immunotherapeutic
Zoetis Obtains Registration for Equivac HeV from APVMA
Zoetis Completes Expansion at Lincoln, Nebraska-based Facility
Merck Animal Health and China Animal Husbandry Industry ink MoU
Merck Animal Health Registers Two Vaccines in Vietnam
Merial Acquires Equine Products LEGEND and MARQUIS from Bayer
Zoetis Acquires Abbott's Animal Health Assets
Dechra Renames Fucithalmic Vet Eye Medicines as Isathal
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Increasing Pet Ownership - An Insight
Spending on Pets Rises to New Highs, Medications Drive Growth
Pet Insurance on the Rise
Insurance Companies Galvanize Accessibility of Veterinary Innovations
Farm Animals Market
Benefits of Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) and VCPR
Food Safety Concerns and Biotechnological Offerings Drive the Veterinary Vaccines Market
New Channels Emerge Challenging Veterinary Services' Dominance
Prescription Portability Gains Attention as New Channels Become Popular
Pet Owners Stand to Gain in the Changing Drug Distribution Environment
Online Sales Gather Momentum
Significant Hurdles Exist for Generic Pet Medications
Food Safety Concerns and Biotechnological Offerings Drive the Veterinary Vaccines Market
H5N1 Virus: A Conundrum for the US Animal Medication Industry
Regulations
Animal Drug Compounding and the Legalities Behind
FDA's New Draft on Bulk Drug Compounding to Expand Treatment Options
B. Market Analytics
9.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of the Canadian Animal Health Industry
Imports and Manufacture of Veterinary Biologics
B. Market Analytics
9.3 Japan
Market Analysis
9.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) Positive Opinion on Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use: 2017
New EU Parliamentary Regulations to Curb Antibiotic Usage in Animal Product Imports
B. Market Analytics
9.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
France - A Leading Nation in Veterinary Medicine R&D
B. Market Analytics
9.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Pet Population in Germany
B. Market Analytics
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Statistics
Pet Population in the UK
B. Market Analytics
9.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
9.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Review of Regional Animal Vaccine Markets
The Netherlands
Denmark
B. Market Analytics
9.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
9.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Growing Pet Industry Holds Promise
Increased Livestock Output Lead to Higher Vaccine Demand
Threat of Avian Influenza Outbreaks Creates Market for Effective Vaccine
Demand for Higher-Quality Swine Fever Vaccine
Demand for Effective PRRS Vaccines by Foreign Manufacturers
Highly Consolidated Chinese Animal Vaccine Market
B. Market Analytics
9.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Animal Vaccination Market Scenario
Major Players
B. Market Analytics
9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Review of Select Markets
Australia
A Note on Australian Veterinary Therapeutics Market
Taiwan
Taiwan's Animal Healthcare Industry under Scan
B. Market Analytics
9.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
9.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 105 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 124)
- The United States (48)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (39)
- France (3)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (16)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sdfff5/global_animal?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article