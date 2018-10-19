Global Animal Medication Markets, 2016-2024: Market Ripe for Consolidation - Zoetis is the Industry Leader

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Animal Medication - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animal Medication in US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:

Companion Animals

Farm Animals

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Groups:

Parasiticides

Vaccines

Anti-Infectives

Medicinal Feed Additives

Others

The report profiles 105 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sant Animale S.A.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck Animal Health

Vetericyn, Inc.

Vtoquinol SA

Virbac SA

Zoetis, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data interpretation & reporting level

Quantitative techniques & analytics

Product definitions and scope of study



2. MARKET OUTLOOK

Importance of Animal Health: A Prelude

Common Diseases in Companion Animals

Growing Demand for Animal Protein and Rising Pet Ownership Drives Animal Medication Market

Recent FDA Approved Animal Medication: 2018

Industry Dynamics

Developed Regions Ahead; Developing Markets Gathering Momentum

Farm Animals - The Largest Market Category

Parasiticides Stay in the Lead

Veterinary Vaccines Drive Market Growth

Anti-Infectives: Also a Significant Market Segment



3. MARKET TRENDS & DYNAMICS

Growing Pet Ownership and Spending Drives Demand

Companion Animals: A High Value Lucrative Market Segment

Need to Reduce the Foot Print of Food Production Drives Gains

Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth

Unmet Animal Health Needs Drives Growth

Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth

Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Trend of Human Drug Pharmacies Dispensing Veterinary Medications

Flavored Veterinary Medications Registers Notable Growth

Safety Concerns: An Opportunity Generator

Healthy Investments in Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Drive Growth

Role of Pharmacokinetics in Animal Drug Development

Animal Health Market Expected to Gain from Antimicrobial Resistance

Responsible use of Animal Medicines Ignites Interest in Herbal Alternatives

Will the Growing Support for Hormone and Antibiotic Free Animal Produce Impact the Growth Prospects of the Animal Medicine?

Veterinarians Loose Share to New Channels

Exclusive Animal Drugs Foray into Human Pharmacies

Rising Gray' Market Sales for Animal Health Drugs

Growing Momentum for Post Slaughter Strategies Bodes well for Animal Medicine

Demand for Metabolic Modifiers Surging

Genomics to Influence Development of Animal Medicine in the Future

Nanotechnology Fast Gaining Ground in Animal Medicine

Animal Drug Distribution and Dispensing Sees Transformation - A Growing Threat to Veterinarians

Generic Insurgency in Animal Health Market - Not As Strong As in Human Health

Human Drugs Continue to Permeate Animal Drug Market, Manufacturers Queue in to Capitalize on Growing Prospects

Managing a Portfolio of Drugs - Key to Business Risk Aversion

Aquaculture Medicines - A Growing Niche in the Animal Medication Market



4. VETERINARY VACCINES MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

Veterinary Vaccine Market on a High Growth Track

Veterinary Vaccines Market - Demographic Differences and Market Challenges

Emerging Technology Enhances Cost Effectiveness of Veterinary Vaccines

Recombinant DNA Technology Boosts the Animal Vaccine Industry

Pricing Affects Livestock Medication Market

The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing

Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities

Will Plant-Derived Vaccines Hold Potential in Animal Health Care Industry?

More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections

Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential

Marker Vaccines Playing a Vital Role in Disease Detection



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Animal Medication: An Introduction

Preventive Medicines

Therapeutic Medicines

Others

Considerations

Need for Medications in Companion Animals

Commonly Prescribed (Rx) Animal Health Medications

Non-Prescription Medications

Types of Non-Prescription Medications

Types of Animal Medication

Parasiticides

Veterinary Vaccines

Classification of Veterinary Vaccines

Companion Animals Vaccines

Canine Vaccines

Feline Vaccines

Livestock Vaccines

A Tabular Analysis on Select Animal Diseases Controlled by Vaccines

Anti-infectives

Medicinal Feed Additives

Others



6. REGULATORY REGIME

United States

United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

European Union

Brazil

Australia

Rest of World

Global Policy & Guidance

Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives

Food Safety Inspection Service

Promotion & Advertising Review

VICH Program



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Ripe for Consolidation

Zoetis - The Industry Leader

Leading Distributors of Animal Health Products



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Bayer AG (Germany)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Ceva Sant Animale S.A. (France)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

Merck Animal Health (Netherlands)

Vetericyn, Inc. (USA)

Vtoquinol SA (France)

Virbac SA (France)

Zoetis, Inc. (USA)



7.2 Product Launches/Approvals

Boehringer Ingelheim Introduces Liquid Solution to Treat Hypertension in Cats

Boehringer Ingelheim Extends European Metacam Indication to Guinea Pigs

Elanco Animal Health Launches Novel respiratory PRRS vaccine

Merck Animal Health Launches Updated Equine Influenza Vaccines

Hipra Introduces Smart Vaccination Range for Total Vaccination Control

Boehringer Ingelheim, KMOH, and ZNWT Join Hands to Introduce World-Class Vaccine Joint Venture in China

Boehringer Introduces Recombitek Oral Bordetella

Zoetis Introduces Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine

HIPRA Launches ERYSENG PARVO in Canada

MSD Animal Health Introduces EXZOLT

MSD Animal Health Introduces INNOVAX-ND-IBD

Aptimmune Introduces World's First Mucosal PRRSV Vaccine

Norbrook Introduces Carprieve Chewable Tablets for Dogs

AgriLabs Progresses Announces the Commercialization of DNA vaccine platform

HIPRA Introduces STARTVAC in Korea

Ivaoes Animal Health Launches Rapanofal

Elanco in Partnership with Aratana Introduces Veterinary Pain Drug

CytoSorbents Introduces VetResQ in the US

Dechra Veterinary Products to Launch Zycortal in the UK

Zoetis Obtains Conditional License from USDA for Avian Influenza Vaccine

Zoetis Rolls Out CLARIFIDE Plus Genomic Test for Holstein Cattle

Zoetis Obtains FDA Approval for Simparica

Merck Animal Health Introduces Safe-Guard AquaSol for Ascaridia galli Treatment in Chicken

Bionaturis Introduces Five New Developmental Stage Animal Health Biotech Products

Merck Animal Health Obtains EC Approval for PORCILIS PCV ID Vaccine

Bayer Obtains Approval for Claro for Treating Otitis Externa in Canines

Boehringer Ingelheim Rolls Out New Swine Vaccines for PRRS in Europe

Merial Launches Tablet Vaccine for NDV Prevention

Bayer Introduces Immunostimulant Zelnate for Reducing Bovine Respiratory Disease

Merck Animal Health Launches INNOVAX-ILT in EU

Merck Animal Health Rolls Out FORTEGRA Vaccine in Latin America

Elanco Launches Canine Otitis Externa Treatment Medication - Osurnia

Ceva Animal Health Rolls Out Canine Heart Failure Management Medication - Libeo

Dechra Veterinary Products Rolls Out 5 ml Bottle Dosage of Comfortan

Merck Animal Health Launches AQUAVAC PD3 Vaccine for Salmon

Innovacyn Launches Improved Vetericyn Plus Medications for Beef Cattle and Dairy

Merck Animal Health Rolls Out PORCILIS PCV M Hyo in Europe



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Animalcare Group PLC Completes the Selling of the Medini NV Unit

Huvepharma Completes the Acquisition of T-HEXX Animal Health

PHARMAQ Agrees with Vinh Hoan to Improve Fish Health in Vietnam

Eli Global Acquires Stratford Pharmaceuticals, LLC

CordenPharma Plans to Invest in New Veterinary Drug Products Manufacturing Line

Zoetis Acquires Abaxis

Lilly Plans to Divest Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Plans to Establish Strategic Production Center in France for Veterinary Public Health

Bayer Animal Health Signs a Licensing Agreement with Mitsui Chemicals Agro

Seresto Receives New Licensing in Many European Countries

MSD Animal Health Partners With Vinovo to Enhance Poultry Health

Regeneron Collaborates with Zoetis to Research Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

Oasmia Pharmaceutical Spins-off Veterinary Oncology Assets

Dechra Plans to Buy AST Farma, Le Vet

Agrovet Market Animal Health Completes the Acquisition of Pharmadix Laboratories

Zoetis Plans to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China

Henry Schein Inc and Vets First Choice Plans to Spin-off Animal Health Business Unit

Elanco Animal Health Receives FDA Approval for Credelio (lotilaner)

Huvepharma Acquires AgriLabs

PetIQ, Inc. Agrees to Acquire VIP Petcare

Merck Animal Health Acquires Prondil S.A.

MSD Animal Health Partners with Laboratrios LETI to Distribute LetiFend Vaccine

MSD Animal Health Plans to Acquire Vilsan Pharmaceuticals

Vets First Choice Completes Two Strategic Acquisitions

Henry Schein Plans to Acquire Merritt Veterinary Supplies

MSD Animal Health Plans to Purchase Manufacturing Facility in Krems, Austria

Zoetis Acquires Nexvet Biopharma

Bayer Invests in Animal Health Production

Zoetis Plans to Expand Manufacturing Capacity in Kalamazoo

Zoetis Receives Marketing Authorization for Cytopoint in Europe

Fresenius Kabi Plans to Acquire Akorn

Merck Animal Health Acquires Valle S.A.

Elanco Animal Health Acquires Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. Feline, Canine and Rabies Vaccines Portfolio

Ceva Signs an Agreement with EBVAC for Creating a New Business Unit

Zoetis Receives Approval for Stronghold Plus from European Commission

Ceva Acquires Merial Swine & Cattle Vaccines and Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatories Portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim

IDT Biologika Completes the Acquisition of Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd.

PHARMAQ Acquires Nordland Sett Vaks

Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim Closes Strategic Transaction

Harrisvaccine' RNA Particle Vaccine Platform Obtains USDA Licensure

Ceva Acquires India-based Polchem

Merial and Zoetis Ink Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Dairy Vaccines and Medicines in India

Huvepharma Acquires Zoetis' Longmont Facility

Zydus Cadila Acquires Select Assets of Zoetis in India

Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim Ink Business Swap Agreement

Merck Animal Health Receives Conditional License for New Canine Influenza Vaccine

Merck Animal Health to Acquire Harrisvaccines

Zoetis Takes Over PHARMAQ

Merck Animal Health Announces New Indication for FINADYNE Transdermal Solution

Zoetis Receives Conditional License from USDA for Canine Atopic Dermatitis Immunotherapeutic

Zoetis Obtains Registration for Equivac HeV from APVMA

Zoetis Completes Expansion at Lincoln, Nebraska-based Facility

Merck Animal Health and China Animal Husbandry Industry ink MoU

Merck Animal Health Registers Two Vaccines in Vietnam

Merial Acquires Equine Products LEGEND and MARQUIS from Bayer

Zoetis Acquires Abbott's Animal Health Assets

Dechra Renames Fucithalmic Vet Eye Medicines as Isathal



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Increasing Pet Ownership - An Insight

Spending on Pets Rises to New Highs, Medications Drive Growth

Pet Insurance on the Rise

Insurance Companies Galvanize Accessibility of Veterinary Innovations

Farm Animals Market

Benefits of Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) and VCPR

Food Safety Concerns and Biotechnological Offerings Drive the Veterinary Vaccines Market

New Channels Emerge Challenging Veterinary Services' Dominance

Prescription Portability Gains Attention as New Channels Become Popular

Pet Owners Stand to Gain in the Changing Drug Distribution Environment

Online Sales Gather Momentum

Significant Hurdles Exist for Generic Pet Medications

Food Safety Concerns and Biotechnological Offerings Drive the Veterinary Vaccines Market

H5N1 Virus: A Conundrum for the US Animal Medication Industry

Regulations

Animal Drug Compounding and the Legalities Behind

FDA's New Draft on Bulk Drug Compounding to Expand Treatment Options

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of the Canadian Animal Health Industry

Imports and Manufacture of Veterinary Biologics

B. Market Analytics



9.3 Japan

Market Analysis



9.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) Positive Opinion on Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use: 2017

New EU Parliamentary Regulations to Curb Antibiotic Usage in Animal Product Imports

B. Market Analytics



9.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

France - A Leading Nation in Veterinary Medicine R&D

B. Market Analytics



9.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Pet Population in Germany

B. Market Analytics



9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



9.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Statistics

Pet Population in the UK

B. Market Analytics



9.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



9.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



9.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

A Review of Regional Animal Vaccine Markets

The Netherlands

Denmark

B. Market Analytics



9.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



9.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Growing Pet Industry Holds Promise

Increased Livestock Output Lead to Higher Vaccine Demand

Threat of Avian Influenza Outbreaks Creates Market for Effective Vaccine

Demand for Higher-Quality Swine Fever Vaccine

Demand for Effective PRRS Vaccines by Foreign Manufacturers

Highly Consolidated Chinese Animal Vaccine Market

B. Market Analytics



9.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Animal Vaccination Market Scenario

Major Players

B. Market Analytics



9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Review of Select Markets

Australia

A Note on Australian Veterinary Therapeutics Market

Taiwan

Taiwan's Animal Healthcare Industry under Scan

B. Market Analytics



9.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



9.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 105 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 124)



The United States (48)

(48) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (39)

(39) France (3)

(3) Germany (7)

(7) The United Kingdom (8)

(8) Italy (2)

(2) Spain (3)

(3) Rest of Europe (16)

(16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)

(Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (3)

(3) Latin America (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sdfff5/global_animal?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

