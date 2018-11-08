Global Animal Vaccines Market to 2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.84% - Changing Landscape of Infectious Diseases in Animals
The "Global Animal Vaccines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Animal Vaccines Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Animal Vaccines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of animal vaccines across the globe.
Animal vaccines are biological preparations used to stimulate the immune system of animals to develop adaptive immunity to a pathogen. All animal vaccines undergo regulatory approval processes, the same as human vaccines, before they gain a product license for sale.
One trend affecting this market are the different vaccine delivery routes based on the target species. The development of animal vaccines is not only influenced by the type of antigens but also by the route of administration.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in demand for livestock products. The increase in the consumption of livestock products such as meat, milk, and eggs are expected to drive the growth of the global animal vaccines market.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market are the difficulties associated with animal vaccine storage and handling. Animal vaccines require a strictly maintained cold chain logistics and most developing countries require huge investments to maintain effective cold chain logistics and a proper vaccine management system.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Bayer
- Eli Lilly (Elanco Animal Health)
- Merck
- Boehringer Ingelheim
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: APPROVED ANIMAL VACCINES
- Leading approved animal vaccines
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VACCINE TYPE
- Segmentation by vaccine type
- Comparison by vaccine type
- Inactivated vaccines
- Live attenuated vaccines
- Recombinant vaccines
- Toxoid vaccines
- DNA vaccines
- Market opportunity by vaccine type
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Porcine vaccines
- Poultry vaccines
- Livestock vaccines
- Companion animal vaccines
- Aquaculture and other vaccines
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Different vaccine delivery routes based on the target species
- Increasing adoption of companion animals
- Changing landscape of the infectious diseases in animals
- Multiple purposes of veterinary vaccination
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
