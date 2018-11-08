Global Animal Vaccines Market to 2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.84% - Changing Landscape of Infectious Diseases in Animals

DUBLIN, Nov 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Animal Vaccines Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Animal Vaccines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of animal vaccines across the globe.

Animal vaccines are biological preparations used to stimulate the immune system of animals to develop adaptive immunity to a pathogen. All animal vaccines undergo regulatory approval processes, the same as human vaccines, before they gain a product license for sale.

One trend affecting this market are the different vaccine delivery routes based on the target species. The development of animal vaccines is not only influenced by the type of antigens but also by the route of administration.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in demand for livestock products. The increase in the consumption of livestock products such as meat, milk, and eggs are expected to drive the growth of the global animal vaccines market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market are the difficulties associated with animal vaccine storage and handling. Animal vaccines require a strictly maintained cold chain logistics and most developing countries require huge investments to maintain effective cold chain logistics and a proper vaccine management system.

Key vendors

Bayer

Eli Lilly (Elanco Animal Health)

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: APPROVED ANIMAL VACCINES

Leading approved animal vaccines

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VACCINE TYPE

Segmentation by vaccine type

Comparison by vaccine type

Inactivated vaccines

Live attenuated vaccines

Recombinant vaccines

Toxoid vaccines

DNA vaccines

Market opportunity by vaccine type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Porcine vaccines

Poultry vaccines

Livestock vaccines

Companion animal vaccines

Aquaculture and other vaccines

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Different vaccine delivery routes based on the target species

Increasing adoption of companion animals

Changing landscape of the infectious diseases in animals

Multiple purposes of veterinary vaccination

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

