Global Annual Unit Sales of V2X-Connected Vehicles Set to Exceed 60 Million Vehicles by 2034, Reports IDTechEx

News provided by

IDTechEx

30 Jan, 2024, 02:32 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China is set to add 30 million new V2X-enabled vehicles to the road every year by 2034, according to IDTechEx's report, "Connected and Software-Defined Vehicles 2024-2034: Markets, Forecasts, Technologies", as part of a wider global trend that will see V2X technology become the standard in most vehicles.

Continue Reading
Annual V2X-Connected Vehicle Unit Sales are expected to exceed 60 million units by 2034. Source: IDTechEx
Annual V2X-Connected Vehicle Unit Sales are expected to exceed 60 million units by 2034. Source: IDTechEx

The future connected vehicle does not just use a standard smartphone cellular connection but also takes advantage of dedicated 'V2X' safety communication channels. V2X, which stands for Vehicle-to-Everything, uses either Wi-Fi or cellular-based technology to facilitate communication with other vehicles and traffic infrastructure. If regulation or safety standards mandate this technology, then V2X is set to become the 'digital seatbelt' of the future, promising to reduce accidents, improve congestion, and reduce emissions globally by allowing vehicle safety systems to talk to each other and to city traffic infrastructure, even in the pouring rain, dense fog, or busy carparks.

The two most popular technologies for V2X, DSRC, and C-V2X, both require different hardware. DSRC is based on Wi-Fi protocols, and C-V2X is based on 4G or 5G protocols. Currently, there are approximately 1 million V2X-connected vehicles on the road globally, with those mainly concentrated in Europe and China. About half the market is using DSRC-based technology (The Volkswagen Golf 8 and ID.X vehicles are equipped with ITS-G5 (EU DSRC equivalent) in Europe, known as Car2X), and the other half of the market is using C-V2X technology, with most of these vehicles being available in China. IDTechEx is forecasting a significant market shift towards C-V2X technology, with over 90% of the market forecasted to be using 5G-based C-V2X technology by 2034. The biggest contribution to this shift is regulation – the two largest vehicle markets in the world, the US and China, both have governmental organizations actively pushing for C-V2X adoption and have formally abandoned DSRC technology. India, Korea, and Japan are all likely to follow international trends set by the US and China. The EU is a region that is officially technologically neutral but has a strong existing DSRC/ITS-G5 base. The EU will likely maintain technology neutrality, and some C-V2X module providers are offering 'Dual RAT' systems that support both C-V2X and Wi-Fi-based V2X technology, meaning DSRC will maintain some market share globally. DSRC+, based on newer Wi-Fi technologies, may impact the market, but IDTechEx's analysis concludes that technology improvements may be too little, too late, and DSRC is a technology that has much less momentum compared to C-V2X.

If a technology is included in a New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), OEMs aiming to achieve a high safety rating must include it in order to pass certain tests. China has announced V2X inclusion in the CNCAP from 2024 onwards, which is set to result in significant growth for the technology in China. Many manufacturers target a 5-star score in NCAPs, as NCAP scores can significantly impact sales. As has been seen in the past with other safety technologies, such as automatic emergency braking (AEB), inclusion in a national NCAP assessment can be a significant driver for the adoption of a new safety technology. For example, AEB grew from being included in 5% of new vehicles in 2014 (before being included in the EU NCAP) to being included in 71% of new vehicles in 2021 (seven years after being included in the EU NCAP), according to IDTechEx's research. Some OEMs, especially OEMs targeting a lower price point, may not prioritize NCAP safety scores, though certain safety technologies, such as V2X communication, may still be included on vehicles if the OEM believes the technology will be a significant driver of vehicle sales. Some regional regulators could potentially mandate V2X technology in all new vehicles.

One area where V2X could make the largest impact is for autonomous vehicles (AVs). The number and sophistication of sensors in an autonomous vehicle are vast and increase with the level of autonomy. AVs like those in Phoenix or San Francisco currently depend on LiDAR, radar, and cameras for the majority of their perception. Each sensor fulfills important functions and ensures robust and safe operation, but these vehicle sensor systems are limited by line-of-sight. Using either DSRC or C-V2X, autonomous vehicles can transmit information at a dedicated frequency (~5.9GHz), with V2X acting as an extra sensor that works in all weather conditions and can go through walls and obstacles, effectively solving the line-of-sight problem. The main feasible method for achieving this is to use V2X to broadcast the location-related information of each car. A connected vehicle receiving the information can calculate the possibility of collision with the other vehicle using onboard compute. If the risk is high, the driver (or passenger of an autonomous vehicle) will be immediately warned, and the system will adjust accordingly to avoid a collision safely and effectively. IDTechEx expects V2X connectivity to not become a major factor for autonomous vehicles before 2026. The technology could become mandatory for AVs within certain regions for regulatory reasons, or safety standards such as NCAP may integrate V2X into their testing of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), which would also apply to autonomous vehicles.

To find out more about the IDTechEx report "Connected and Software-Defined Vehicles 2024-2034: Markets, Forecasts, Technologies", including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/CSDV.

IDTechEx's market research portfolio includes reports on Connected and Software-Defined Vehicles, Future Automotive Technologies, and Autonomous Vehicles. These reports take a deep dive into the market drivers, barriers, technologies, players, and markets for the future of the automotive market. Comprehensive benchmarking is provided along with granular market forecasts. Sample pages are available to download for all IDTechEx reports.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/t4jubyqrey7gv5aavvrf8/h?rlkey=cr80pqpls6a7xdosliyjtiyj3&dl=0

Media Contact:

Lucy Rogers
Sales and Marketing Administrator
[email protected]  
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328686/V2X_Connected_Vehicle_Annual_Unit_Sales_by_Region.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IDTechEx

Also from this source

IDTechEx: The Age of Artificial Intelligence - AI Chips to 2034

IDTechEx: The Age of Artificial Intelligence - AI Chips to 2034

Artificial Intelligence is transforming the world as we know it; from the success of DeepMind over Go world champion Lee Sedol in 2016 to the robust...
Quantum Communications Technology Upgrades Are Essential to Protect Our High-Value Data, Reports IDTechEx

Quantum Communications Technology Upgrades Are Essential to Protect Our High-Value Data, Reports IDTechEx

Quantum communications technology seeks to improve data security, which is increasingly compromised in the modern world. The world is generating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.