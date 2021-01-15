Global ANPR System (Fixed, Mobile, Portable) Markets, 2020-2025 - Key Players are Kapsch TrafficCom, Conduent, Q-Free ASA, Siemens, Genetec

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ANPR System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Fixed, Mobile, Portable), Application (Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management, Access Control), Component, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ANPR system market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0%



The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as deployment of ANPR systems in security and surveillance, and traffic enforcement applications, infrastructure growth in emerging economies, increasing allocation of funds by various governments for ITS, and so on. However, inconsistency in number plate designs and misinterpretation of ambiguous characters on number plates are creating hurdles for the market.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global ANPR system market. Due to COVID-19, the manufacturing units of major players are highly hampered due to worldwide lockdown and limited availability of labor and raw material. This has resulted in a delay in ongoing transport projects to a greater extent. Some experts argue that the governments may rethink on their recently announced transport project plans to curb traffic congestion. However, they may come up with a revised plan in the next 6-8 months. It is likely that by 2021, the business and projects will see a smooth functioning once there is an ease in restrictions.

ANPR cameras to hold the largest share of the ANPR system market during the forecast period.

ANPR cameras are currently holding the largest share in the ANPR system market. Rising incidents of vehicle thefts and increasing criminal activities have led to the growing demand for real-time identification and tracking systems in the transportation sector. This is driving the growth of the ANPR system market for cameras.

Traffic management application to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the market is categorized into traffic management, law enforcement, electronic toll collection, parking management, and access control. The increasing adoption of vehicles and stringent government regulations for implementing electronic toll collection systems is driving the growth of the ANPR system market.

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Among all regions, APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the ANPR system market during the forecast period. China, , Japan, India, and Rest of APAC are covered under the APAC ANPR system market analysis. The rising need for efficient traffic management is driving the growth of the market in this region. Traffic management has become crucial to support the ongoing business activities in the countries in APAC, such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Some of the major players in the ANPR system market include Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), Conduent, Inc. (US), Q-Free ASA (Norway), Siemens AG (Germany), Genetec Inc. (Canada), and so on.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Deployment of ANPR Systems in Security and Surveillance, and Traffic Enforcement Applications

Infrastructure Growth in Emerging Economies

Increasing Allocation of Funds by Various Governments on Its

Growing Use of Video Analytics Technology for Intelligent Monitoring of Vehicles

Worldwide Development of Smart Cities

Restraints

Inconsistency in Number Plate Designs

Incorrect Camera, Lens, or Location of Cameras

Opportunities

Integration of Smart Parking Technology and Tolling Application

Increase in Use of Cloud-Based Storage Services

Integration of New Technologies Such as Ai and IoT in ANPR Systems

Challenges

Misinterpretation of Ambiguous Characters on Number Plates

Privacy Concerns Regarding Stored Images and Records Being Misused

Hindrance in Manufacturing ANPR Systems due to COVID-19

Technology Analysis

Growth of Image Processing Solutions

Implementation of Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Techniques in ANPR Systems

Use of Smartphones to Facilitate Video-Based Toll Collection

Company Profiles



Key Players

Kapsch Trafficcom

Siemens

Conduent, Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Q-Free Asa

Arh Inc.

Vigilant Solutions

Neology

Tagmaster

Bosch Security Systems

Other Key Players

Tattile S.R.L.

Efkon GmbH

Digital Recognition Systems

Ndi Recognition System

Hikvision

Jenoptik Group

Ff Group

First Parking Llp

Clearview Communications

Beltech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plb021

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

