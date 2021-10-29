Global Anti-Aging Products Markets, 2021-2026 - High Purchasing Power in Developed and the Developing Countries to fuel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare and Others), By End-User (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High purchasing power in both developed and the developing countries is anticipated to fuel the market growth until 2026.

Global anti-aging products market is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period owing to increasing anxiety among middle-aged people to look younger and rapid development of advanced anti-aging products.

Additionally, with the rise in working populations, the demand for anti-aging products, both skincare and haircare, is increasing globally, as people desire to make themselves presentable. Consumers look for multi-functional cosmetic products, which can enhance their physical appearance.

With the advancement of technology and biotechnology, beauty product manufacturers are coming up with new products, which claim to remove or lighten the signs of aging. Also, increasing pollution, changing lifestyle takes a toll on skin and hair of an individual, which causes early grey hair, dull and dead skin, etc. Hence, anti-aging products like face creams, serums as well as hair color and hair serum are finding increasing demand among consumers worldwide.



However, high cost of anti-aging cosmetic products such as anti-aging creams, serums and side effects of chemical-based anti-wrinkle creams might restrict the growth of global anti-aging products market.



The global anti-aging products market is segmented based on product type, end user, distribution channel, region and company. Based on product type, the market is further segmented into skincare, haircare anti-aging products and others. The skincare products dominated the global anti-aging products market until 2020 and are anticipated to hold largest share in the market in terms of revenue over the coming years as well due to higher demand for skincare products when compared with haircare products.



North America accounts for the largest revenue share globally as people in countries like United States and Canada believe in living a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, more than one-third of the adults in U.S. use anti-aging products daily.



Leading manufacturers are focusing on product innovations to attract more customers and capture a major consumer base in the global anti-aging products market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global anti-aging products market.

To classify and forecast global anti-aging products market based on product type, end user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global anti-aging products market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global anti-aging products market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global anti-aging products market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global anti-aging products market.

Key Target Audience:

Anti-aging products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to anti-aging products

Market research and consulting firms

Major players operating in the global anti-aging products market include

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Olay Co Inc

Bioderma Laboratories

Amorepacific Corp.

Lumenis Ltd

Beiersdorf AG

L'Oreal SA

The Boots Company PLC

Clarins

Revlon, Inc.

Mascaren International Inc.

Allergan PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Shiseido Co Ltd

Orlane Inc

Forest Essentials

Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By Product Type

Skincare

Facial Creams & Lotions

Serums & Concentrates

Under Eye Creams

Anti-Stretch Marks

Others

Haircare

Hair Color

Hair Oils & Serums

Hair Shampoo & Conditioner

Others

Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By End-User

Men

Women

Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqs3p3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

