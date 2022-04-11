Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Size Projected to Reach Around USD 319.38 Billion By 2030, with 12.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Holograms, Forensic Markers, Tamper Evidence, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market size & share is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% and revenue is expected to increase from US $120.27 Billion in 2021 to reach US $319.38 Billion By 2030.

What is Anti-counterfeit Packaging? How Big is Anti-counterfeit Packaging Industry?

Overview

Counterfeits are unapproved reproductions or copies of the real product. Counterfeit products are often produced with the purpose to take benefit of the supreme value of the counterfeited product. This product category includes clothing, handbags, jewelry, cigarettes, shoes, pharmaceuticals, electronic equipment, and others. Therefore, the packaging plays a vital part in avoiding unauthorized replicas of the real product. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is used to secure the packaging of original products. Companies use anti-counterfeit packaging to reduce the risk of counterfeiting.

Various business sectors are facing counterfeiting problems. The pharmaceutical industry is at more risk due to unapproved and uncertain contents used in counterfeit drugs. Counterfeiting can also cause low profitability and negatively affect the brand image of the relevant company. Now, the food and pharmaceutical industries are incorporating anti-counterfeiting packaging measures to safeguard their packaging and avoid duplication.

Request Sample Copy of "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/request-for-sample

The Reader Will Find the Following Key Points from This Research Document

Existing anti-counterfeit packaging market size and overview

Challenges and opportunities

End-consumer target groups and their potential volumes of operation

Best regions and segments to target

Touchpoints and an opportunity breakdown within the value chain

The growth rate during the forecast period

Key factors driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the market

Key vendors of the anti-counterfeit packaging market

Opportunities and threats faced by the existing vendors

Top Market Players Are:

3D AG

3M Company

Company AlpVision SA

Applied DNA Sciences

Authentix

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries

Dupont

Sato Holdings

Savi Technology

Sicpa

SML Group

Systech International

Tracelink Inc .

Zebra Technologies

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Driving Factors

Key factors influencing the adoption of anti-counterfeiting packaging measures include growing consumer awareness of unapproved reproductions of products, economic damage to the company, and consumer health risks. Then, the utilization of advanced technologies for product tracking is expected to fuel market growth. Growing government regulations in food and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as a rising emphasis on eliminating counterfeit goods in developing and developed economies, are further anticipated to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, growing investments by several companies in anti-counterfeit packaging technologies would create lucrative opportunities in the market for industry players. In addition to pharmaceutical industries, anti-counterfeit packaging is also experiencing a higher demand for packaging products from food and beverage and personal care. This factor is also driving anti-counterfeit packaging market growth.

Directly Purchase a Copy of Report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/12841

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 319.38 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 120.27 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.8% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players 3D AG, 3M Company, AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences, Authentix, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Dupont, Sato Holdings, Savi Technology, Sicpa, SML Group, Systech International, Tracelink Inc., and Zebra Technologies. Segments Covered By Technology, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Report Segmentation

On the basis of end-use segment, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Apparel & Footwear, Automotive, Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics, Luxury Goods, and Others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to witness the most significant revenue contributor in the global market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an increase in awareness about anti-counterfeit packaging and human health and safety.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market/inquire-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Geographic Overview: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

North America witnessed a higher share in the total market. This revenue share growth can be attributed to rising consumer consumption of food and beverages, cosmetics, electronics, and healthcare items. Increasing consumers' demands for transparency and the rising presence of sophisticated anti-counterfeit rules are also fueling demand for these products in the region.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest growth during the projected period owing to growing awareness among consumers about product-related information before purchase which is supporting the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in this region. Manufacturers in Europe and the Asia Pacific are focusing on developing sustainable anti-counterfeit packaging options. Further, the markets in China and India are expected to grow at higher rates during the forecast period due to the higher adoption of anti-counterfeit packaging in the countries.

Browse the Detail Report "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Holograms, Forensic Markers, Tamper Evidence, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the anti-counterfeit packaging market report based on technology, end-use, and region:

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: By Technology Outlook

Mass Encoding

RFID

Holograms

Forensic Markers

Tamper Evidence

Other

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: By End-Use Outlook

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Apparel & Footwear

Automotive

Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Luxury Goods

Others

Browse More Related Reports:

Frequently Asked Questions

At what CAGR the anti-counterfeit packaging market will expand during the forecast period?

What will be the anti-counterfeit packaging market value?

Which are the factors that drive market growth?

Who are the leading players in the anti-counterfeit packaging market?

What are the key segments?

What are the key growth strategies of market players?

Which is the emerging offering in the anti-counterfeit packaging market?

By region, which segment would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research