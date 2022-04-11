Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Size Projected to Reach Around USD 319.38 Billion By 2030, with 12.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Apr 11, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Holograms, Forensic Markers, Tamper Evidence, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.
According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market size & share is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% and revenue is expected to increase from US $120.27 Billion in 2021 to reach US $319.38 Billion By 2030.
What is Anti-counterfeit Packaging? How Big is Anti-counterfeit Packaging Industry?
- Overview
Counterfeits are unapproved reproductions or copies of the real product. Counterfeit products are often produced with the purpose to take benefit of the supreme value of the counterfeited product. This product category includes clothing, handbags, jewelry, cigarettes, shoes, pharmaceuticals, electronic equipment, and others. Therefore, the packaging plays a vital part in avoiding unauthorized replicas of the real product. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is used to secure the packaging of original products. Companies use anti-counterfeit packaging to reduce the risk of counterfeiting.
Various business sectors are facing counterfeiting problems. The pharmaceutical industry is at more risk due to unapproved and uncertain contents used in counterfeit drugs. Counterfeiting can also cause low profitability and negatively affect the brand image of the relevant company. Now, the food and pharmaceutical industries are incorporating anti-counterfeiting packaging measures to safeguard their packaging and avoid duplication.
Top Market Players Are:
- 3D AG
- 3M Company
- AlpVision SA
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Authentix
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- CCL Industries
- Dupont
- Sato Holdings
- Savi Technology
- Sicpa
- SML Group
- Systech International
- Tracelink Inc.
- Zebra Technologies
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Driving Factors
Key factors influencing the adoption of anti-counterfeiting packaging measures include growing consumer awareness of unapproved reproductions of products, economic damage to the company, and consumer health risks. Then, the utilization of advanced technologies for product tracking is expected to fuel market growth. Growing government regulations in food and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as a rising emphasis on eliminating counterfeit goods in developing and developed economies, are further anticipated to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, growing investments by several companies in anti-counterfeit packaging technologies would create lucrative opportunities in the market for industry players. In addition to pharmaceutical industries, anti-counterfeit packaging is also experiencing a higher demand for packaging products from food and beverage and personal care. This factor is also driving anti-counterfeit packaging market growth.
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market Outlook for 2030
|
USD 319.38 Billion
|
Market Size 2021 Value
|
USD 120.27 Billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
8.8% from 2022 - 2030
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022 - 2030
|
Top Market Players
|
3D AG, 3M Company, AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences, Authentix, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, Dupont, Sato Holdings, Savi Technology, Sicpa, SML Group, Systech International, Tracelink Inc., and Zebra Technologies.
|
Segments Covered
|
By Technology, By End-Use, By Region
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Report Segmentation
On the basis of end-use segment, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Apparel & Footwear, Automotive, Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics, Luxury Goods, and Others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to witness the most significant revenue contributor in the global market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an increase in awareness about anti-counterfeit packaging and human health and safety.
Geographic Overview: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
North America witnessed a higher share in the total market. This revenue share growth can be attributed to rising consumer consumption of food and beverages, cosmetics, electronics, and healthcare items. Increasing consumers' demands for transparency and the rising presence of sophisticated anti-counterfeit rules are also fueling demand for these products in the region.
Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest growth during the projected period owing to growing awareness among consumers about product-related information before purchase which is supporting the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in this region. Manufacturers in Europe and the Asia Pacific are focusing on developing sustainable anti-counterfeit packaging options. Further, the markets in China and India are expected to grow at higher rates during the forecast period due to the higher adoption of anti-counterfeit packaging in the countries.
Browse the Detail Report "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Holograms, Forensic Markers, Tamper Evidence, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market
Polaris Market Research has segmented the anti-counterfeit packaging market report based on technology, end-use, and region:
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: By Technology Outlook
- Mass Encoding
- RFID
- Holograms
- Forensic Markers
- Tamper Evidence
- Other
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: By End-Use Outlook
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverage
- Apparel & Footwear
- Automotive
- Personal Care
- Electrical & Electronics
- Luxury Goods
- Others
