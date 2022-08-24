Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market to Reach $88.1 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market for security documents and event ticketing was valued at $37.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $88.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Anti-counterfeit packaging is the process of securing and authenticating products to minimize counterfeiting or infringement malpractices. Anti-counterfeiting packaging prevents imitation and confirms safety of goods.

The growth of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market for security documents and event ticketing is driven by advancement in track & trace technology and integration of new anti-counterfeit technologies in security documents & event ticketing. RFID technologies, are integrated with software solutions that provide real time tracking solution to various industry products including, security document and event ticketing.

The application of RFID in event ticketing is collaborated with conventional techniques, such as holograms and ink and dyes, which provides solution to control and maintains the flow of documents in the market. For example, BrandWatch Technologies provides multi-layered document security solution, which comprises of specialty inks and new printing embedding technology. This new layered technology is expected to enhance the level of document authentication.



However, high cost is required for implementing product identification setups (ground infrastructure), which may not feasible for low cost products. However, in developing countries like India, governments find it difficult to provide ground infrastructure, such as satellites for real time tracking, to companies.



Event organizers, online traveling service providers, and courier and billing service providers seek better control over their document during transit through track and trace technologies. This technology helps in tracking the real time position of documents that are in transit. It also helps to reduce the amount of manual work incurred during document handling; thereby improving the visibility of documents. Document protection is one of the important parameters for maintaining the financial integrity of manufacturers. Higher counterfeiting activities hamper the goodwill of a company, which ultimately reduces profitability. Lower counterfeiting activities thereby increase the loyalty of consumers towards the company.

A single incident of document forgery influences the belief of consumers on a company, putting the reputation of the company at stake. It takes time for companies to recover from these intangible losses. However, authentication technologies are playing a crucial role in identifying and securing the originality of documents and records. This will help companies to improve their brand image among consumers and also maintain the financial balance for the company. All these factors are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Authentication packaging technology

Track and trace packaging technology

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

SICPA HOLDING SA

Prooftag

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Graphic Security Systems Corporation

AlpVision

Authentix

CCL Design

Zebra Technologies Corp.

NanoMatriX International Limited

Shanghai Quanray Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: ANTI-COUNTERFEIT PACKAGING (SECURITY DOCUMENT AND EVENT TICKETING) MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY



CHAPTER 5: ANTI-COUNTERFEIT PACKAGING (SECURITY DOCUMENT AND EVENT TICKETING) MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

