Global Anti-Crease Agents Market Size to be Worth USD 1,203.6 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Anti-Crease Agent Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Dye-bath Lubricant, Wet processing Lubricant), By Application (Personal Use, Public Use), By Cross-linking Chemical Agent; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global anti-crease agent market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 782.8 million in 2021 to reach USD 1,203.6 million by 2030.

What is Anti-Crease Agents? How Big is Anti-Crease Agent Market Share?

Report Overview

Anti-crease agents are the most important chemicals that are used for preventing agents for natural and synthetic fibers. These products are used to improve the performance and look of finished textiles. They can also impart crease resistance to finished textiles. The chemicals enrich the overall look and performance according to the end-user requirement. The product is beneficial for all types of materials that are processed at a low liquor ratio on machines with high shear forces in order to prevent chaffing or crease marks during processing.

Anti-crease agents are popular due to their characteristics such as physical appearance, miscibility, stability, and compatibility. Over the last few years, the anti-crease agent market has been developing due to the increasing use of newer ingredients employing newer techniques. However, this factor has led to an enhancement in the performance of anti-crease agents in wrinkle-free fabrics.

Top Market Players Are:

Finotex

Golden Technologia

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Kunal organics Pvt Ltd

Neochem Technologies

Prochem

Sarex Chemicals

SETA

SIAM Pro Dyechem Group

Zhuhai Lingxiang Chemical Co.

Anti-Crease Agent Market: Driving Factors

Rapidly growing urbanization is boosting the modernization of the textile industry due to which the global anti-crease agent market is expected to generate healthy growth over the projected time period. Factors such as innovative machines, emerging technologies, fabric innovation, and huge wrinkle-free or anti-crease fabric demand are anticipated to augment the market during the forecast period. The rising trend in fashion in the textile industry and advancement of textile manufacturing processes have fueled the demand for an anti-creasing agent market. In addition, the increase in demand for crease-free textiles and the development of textile features such as pattern, color, and texture are other key factors accelerating the anti-crease agent market. The rise in demand for cotton fabrics in tropical countries is also one of the key factors positively favoring the market growth.

Anti-Crease Agent Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 1,203.6 million Market Size 2021 Value USD 782.8 million Expected CAGR Growth 5.1% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Finotex, Golden Technologia, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Kunal organics Pvt Ltd, Neochem Technologies, Prochem, Sarex Chemicals, SETA?, SIAM Pro Dyechem Group, and Zhuhai Lingxiang Chemical Co. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Cross-Linking Agent, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Report Segmentation: Anti-Crease Agent Market

Insight by Application

Based on application, the public-use segment witnessed the largest market revenue share and is anticipated to dominate the anti-crease market over the forecasting years. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly progressing textile industry across countries as well as raw cotton's increased trading activity.

The personal use segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the foreseen period owing to the rising adoption of the latest fashion trends combined with the growing prevalence of anti-creasing agents. Moreover, the growing urbanization and increase in the global population's per capita income are also accelerating the segment's growth.

Geographic Overview: Anti-Crease Agent Market

Based on geography, Europe witnessed the largest market share in the global market and is expected to drive market growth during the projected years. Changing fashion trends, developments in textile industries, and demand for innovative fabrics are fueling the growth of this market in the region. Also, the anti-creasing agent market is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the Europe market over the study period.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific market for an anti-crease agent is expected to generate the highest CAGR over the estimated years due to the growing demand for anti-crease agents from the textile industry across emerging countries. In addition, a surge in demand for cotton fabrics, high cotton production, modernization in the textile industry, and the fluctuating styling trends in the fashion industry in emerging regions like China, India, and Japan are other key factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Anti-Crease Agent market report on the basis of type, application, cross-linking agent, and region:

Anti-Crease Agent Market: By Type Outlook

Dye-bath lubricant

Wet processing lubricant

Anti-Crease Agent Market: By Application Outlook

Personal Use

Public Use

Anti-Crease Agent Market: By Cross-Linking Agent Outlook

di methylol urea (DMU)

di methylol ethylene urea (DMEU)

di methylol di hydroxyl ethylene urea (DMDHEU)

di methylol propylene urea (DMPU)

tri methylol melamine (TMM)

