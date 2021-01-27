Global Anti-Drone Market to Reach $2.4+ Billion by 2025, Featuring Profiles of SRC, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin and Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Drone Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (Laser, Kinetic, Electronic), Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-drone market was worth USD 624 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,441 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2025. The shipment of anti-drones was 1,071 units in 2019 and is projected to reach 4,684 units by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing use of drones terrorism and illicit activities worldwide and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones.

The military & defense vertical to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period

The military & defense vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. Presently, countries are also giving importance to strengthening counter-drone measures to monitor terrorist activities, which would boost the demand for anti-drone systems in the near future. Furthermore, the use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the military & defense sector is likely to witness increased demand for an efficient anti-drone system in the coming years.

The anti-drone market for laser systems to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for laser counter-drone systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laser systems mostly find their applications in the military & defense vertical owing to their great speed, significant flexibility, high precision, and low cost per shot. Furthermore, major companies such as The Boeing Co. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), and MBDA (Germany) have been developing laser-based anti-drone systems.

The anti-drone market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The anti-drone market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to this growth include the development of new technologies in APAC to reduce the growing number of drone-related crimes and several ongoing developments related to anti-drone systems by regional players.



Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

3.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Anti-Drone Market



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Anti-Drone Market

4.2 Anti-Drone Market, by Commercial Vertical

4.3 Anti-Drone Market in APAC, by Industry and Country

4.4 Anti-Drone Market, by Platform Type

4.5 Anti-Drone Market, by Geography



5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidences of Security Breaches by Unidentified Drones

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Drones for Terrorism and Illicit Activities Worldwide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements and High R&D Expenses

5.2.2.2 Public Safety and Legal Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need to Develop Versatile and Scalable Anti-Drone Systems

5.2.3.2 High Demand for Anti-Drone Systems for Defense Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Cost-Effective Anti-Drone Systems for Commercial Use

5.2.4.2 Development of Effective Anti-Drone Systems and Components for Detection and Interdiction Application

5.2.4.3 Reduction in Risk of Collateral Damage

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Anti-Drone Ecosystem

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Anti-Drone System Deployment by Neptune Terminals to Keep a Check on Unauthorized Drones

5.5.2 Anti-Drone Countermeasures by US Military to Protect Critical Bases from Drone Threats

5.5.3 Anti-Drone System Deployment by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India, for Homeland Security

5.5.4 Anti-Drone System Deployed at London Gatwick Airport

5.6 Technology Trends

5.6.1 High-Energy Laser and High-Power Microwave Systems

5.6.2 Artificial Intelligence in Anti-Drone Systems

5.7 Anti-Drone Regulations

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price (ASP) Trends



6 Anti-Drone Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anti-Drone Processing Chain

6.3 Electronic System

6.4 Laser System

6.5 Kinetic System



7 Anti-Drone Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Detection

7.3 Detection and Disruption



8 Anti-Drone Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military & Defense

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Homeland Security



9 Anti-Drone Market, by Platform Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ground-Based

9.3 Handheld

9.4 UAV-Based



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence

11.6 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 SRC, Inc.

12.1.2 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

12.1.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.1.4 Leonardo S.p.A.

12.1.5 Thales Group

12.1.6 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.1.7 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

12.1.8 Liteye Systems, Inc.

12.1.9 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

12.1.10 Droneshield

12.2 Right to Win

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Accipiter Radar

12.3.2 Boeing Co.

12.3.3 Moog Inc.

12.3.4 Hensoldt

12.3.5 Dedrone

12.3.6 SAAB AB

12.3.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.

12.3.8 MBDA

12.3.9 Aselsan AS

12.3.10 Detect, Inc.

12.3.11 Skylock

12.3.12 Battele Memorial Institute

12.3.13 Advanced Radar Technologies (ART)

12.3.14 Drone Defence

12.3.15 Prime Consulting & Technologies



