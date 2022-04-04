Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market to 2027 - Featuring Actavis, Amgen and DJO Global Among Others

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market Research Report by Drug, by Route Of Administration, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market size was estimated at USD 10.89 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 11.76 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% to reach USD 19.12 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Drug, the market was studied across Alendronate, Biophosphonates, ibandronate, Risedronate, Selective Oestrogen Receptor Modulators, and Zoledronic Acid. The Selective Oestrogen Receptor Modulators is further studied across Raloxifene and Strontium Ranelete.

Based on Route Of Administration, the market was studied across Injectable and Oral.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Drug Stores, E-Commerce Market, Hospitals, Private Clinics, and Retail Pharmacies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising geriatric population worldwide

5.1.1.2. Rapid urbanization coupled with changing lifestyle is increasing the occurrence of bone diseases

5.1.1.3. Growing incidences of post-menopausal osteoporosis in women

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Probable side effects such as nausea, stomach ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing research and development in introduction of new drugs

5.1.3.2. Ongoing awareness of osteoporosis and its impact on health

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of the healing and therapy

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market, by Drug

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Alendronate

6.3. Biophosphonates

6.4. ibandronate

6.5. Risedronate

6.6. Selective Oestrogen Receptor Modulators

6.6.1. Raloxifene

6.6.2. Strontium Ranelete

6.7. Zoledronic Acid



7. Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market, by Route Of Administration

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Injectable

7.3. Oral



8. Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market, by Distribution

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Drug Stores

8.3. E-Commerce Market

8.4. Hospitals

8.5. Private Clinics

8.6. Retail Pharmacies



9. Americas Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy & Fracture Healing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Actavis plc

13.2. Amgen Inc.

13.3. Arthrex, Inc.

13.4. Bioventus Inc.

13.5. DJO Global, Inc.

13.6. Eli Lilly and Company

13.7. F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

13.8. GlaxoSmithKline plc

13.9. ISTO Biologics

13.10. Johnson & Johnson

13.11. Medtronic, plc

13.12. Merck and Company Inc.

13.13. Novartis International AG.

13.14. Novosteo Inc

13.15. Orthofix International N.V.

13.16. Ossatec Benelux Ltd.

13.17. Pfizer, Inc.

13.18. Stryker

13.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1qpzp

