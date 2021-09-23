Global Antibiotics Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2021 report provides an understanding and access to the antibiotics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in antibiotics partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Antibiotics partnering contract documents

Top antibiotics deals by value

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibiotics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibiotics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest antibiotics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Antibiotics

Aminoglycosides

Cephalosporin

Clindamycin

Macrolides

Penicillin

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Tetracycline

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains over 300 links to online copies of actual antibiotics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2021 includes:

Trends in antibiotics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of antibiotics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 300 antibiotics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading antibody deals by value since 2010

Most active antibiotics dealmakers since 2010

The leading antibiotics partnering resources

In Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2021, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in antibiotics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Antibiotics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active antibiotics dealmakers

2.4. Antibiotics partnering by deal type

2.5. Antibiotics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Antibiotics partnering by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for antibiotics partnering

2.7.1 Antibiotics partnering headline values

2.7.2 Antibiotics deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Antibiotics deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Antibiotics royalty rates

2.8. The anatomy of an antibiotics deal

2.8. a. Case study 1: RRD International & Dipexium Pharmaceuticals

2.8.b. Case study 2: Hospira & Cempra Pharmaceutical

2.8.c. Case study 3: Astellas & Optimer Pharmaceuticals



Chapter 3 - Leading antibiotics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top antibiotics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active antibiotics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active antibiotics dealmakers

4.3. Most active antibiotics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Antibiotics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Antibiotics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Antibiotics dealmaking by technology type



Antibiotics

Aminoglycosides

Cephalosporin

Clindamycin

Macrolides

Metronidazole

Penicillin

Quinolones

Tetracycline

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



