Global Antibodies Market Set to Soar, Projected to Reach $524.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.9%

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Sep, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibodies Market, By Drug Type, by Disease Indication By End User, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibodies market is projected to reach $524,782.9 million by 2030, exhibiting robust growth from $224,083.5 million in 2023, at an impressive CAGR of 12.9%.

Antibodies play a pivotal role in therapeutic applications for treating various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, hematological conditions, infectious diseases, and more.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for manufacturers in this market. Antibody-based products fall under the category of biological therapeutics, requiring approval from regulatory bodies like the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) before market release.

However, distinct from traditional drugs, biologics, including antibodies, necessitate Biologics License Applications (BLA) to be submitted to the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) for approval. Furthermore, government authorities are actively implementing measures to regulate and reduce drug prices.

For example, the U.S. government has sought to lower patients' out-of-pocket expenses in Medicare by scrutinizing agreements between drug manufacturers and distribution channel partners, such as pharmacy benefit managers, which contribute to rising drug list prices.

Market Dynamics

The global antibodies market is characterized by increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies among key players, including collaborations and partnerships, to expand their product portfolios. This trend is expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

For instance, in January 2020, MorphoSys AG, a biopharmaceutical company, collaborated with Incyte Corporation, a multinational pharmaceutical company, for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys' tafasitamab, a humanized Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody targeting CD19.

Market Segmentation

The global antibodies market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Type:

  1. Monoclonal Antibodies: Monoclonal antibody-based drugs.
  2. Polyclonal Antibodies: Polyclonal antibody-based drugs.
  3. Antibody-Drug Complexes (ADCs): Antibody-drug complex-based therapies.

By Disease Indication:

  • CNS Disorders
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Cancer
  • Autoimmune Disorders
  • COVID-19
  • Others

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Long-term Care Facilities
  • Research Institutes

By Region:

  • North America: Including the United States and Canada.
  • Latin America: Encompassing regions such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and others in Latin America.
  • Europe: Covering countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe.
  • Asia Pacific: Including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN countries, and the rest of the Asia Pacific.
  • Middle East: Encompassing the GCC countries, Israel, and the rest of the Middle East.
  • Africa: Covering regions such as South Africa, Central Africa, and North Africa.

Key Players

Key companies in the global antibodies market include Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Co., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. These players are actively involved in product innovation, financial performance, and strategic initiatives.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0pkoj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rising Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases and Minimally Invasive Procedures Propel the Transcatheter Devices Market to Grow at 12.26% CAGR

Global Sustainable Farming Market to Reach $31.86 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Benefits and Growing Awareness

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.