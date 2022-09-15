Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Markets, 2022-2028: Increasing Cases of Cancer with ADCs Showing to be a Substitute for Conventional Cancer Treatments Like Chemotherapy or Combination Therapy

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market size is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are biopharmaceutical drugs that are particularly effective in the treatment of cancer. ADCs are designed to kill cancer cells while leaving healthy cells alone. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are a new class of anti-cancer medications that have been created in recent years.

ADCs have shown to be a good substitute for conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy or combination therapy because of their low off-target effects and significant cytotoxicity at tumor locations. Several advances in antibody-drug engineering have resulted in very effective tumor-targeting medicines with a broad therapeutic window.

Two ADCs are already on the market such as Brentuximab vedotin and Trastuzumab emtansine, and many others are in clinical development. Enzymes in conjunction with prodrugs have proven to be a viable option. Horseradish peroxidase (HRP), a glyco-enzyme, has been shown to convert the hormone indole-3-acetic acid (IAA) into a highly effective cytotoxic poison.

The utilization of this mixture of IAA and HRP in techniques like gene-directed enzyme prodrug treatment (GDEPT) and antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (ADEPT) has been studied (ADEPT).

For instance, the market is likely to rise due to increased investment in this industry by key players like Pfizer Inc., Piramal Pharma Solution, F. Hoffman La-Roche, and Seagen, for the development of novel ADCs for cancer treatment.

Additionally, for example, to meet the increased demand for commercial ADCs in the UK, CDMO Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) committed USD 74.4 million to the formation of two modern antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) production facilities at its present sites in Grangemouth, Scotland in February 2022.

Clinical trials are being conducted by the majority of corporations in order to move new products to market and to achieve label expansion for products that have previously been approved. Seagen, for example, began phase 1 clinical trials of two new antibody-drug conjugates, SGN-B7H4V and SGN-PDL1V, in patients with advanced solid cancers in January 2022.

Additionally, the business, in conjunction with Astellas, finished patient recruitment for the cohort K EV-103 trial, which is used to treat First-Line Metastatic Urothelial Cancer (mUC). Market expansion is likely to be fueled by the satisfactory completion of the clinical trial research and future product approval.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

With the overall COVID-19 pandemic, the expansion of many industries saw a decline in demand, however, several other areas remained untouched and showed promising indicators of future growth.

COVID-19 impacted several businesses in different ways. As activities within hospitals and healthcare facilities were severely limited due to social distancing and lockdown measures enacted by governments around the world, the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the antibody-drug conjugates business.

Market Growth Factors

The increasing cases of cancer

The rise in incidence of cancer within the population is a serious medical condition which is occurring due to various unknown reasons, and this have raised a substantial need of an advanced medical equipment to treat and cure various types of cancer diseases.

Equipment in support is used extensively in companion diagnostics, customized pharmaceuticals, and other disease diagnostics, like illness risk assessment and drug research and development. The growing use of biomarkers in disease detection is one of the major factors anticipated to enhance antibody-drug conjugates market growth in the future years. The Lung and breast cancer are more existing cancers recorded since past few years.

Growing expenses in healthcare area in developing countries

Emerging country governments are increasing the expenditures in the healthcare sector. Governments around the world plan to enhance their health systems with this investment in order to deliver better and more modern solutions and minimize chronic disease cases.

An ageing population, an increasing middle class, a growing proportion of lifestyle diseases, enhanced focus on public-private partnerships, fasten adoption of digital technologies, comprising of telemedicine, as well as enhanced investor interest and FDI inflows across the last two decades, are all boosting the growth of the healthcare infrastructure.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Greater cost in the treatment of cancer

The exorbitant cost of cancer therapy is the most critical challenge facing the antibody-drug conjugates market. Prices for cancer medicines are rising in lockstep with their improving success rates. Cancer drugs can be expensive on a monthly basis, which the majority of people cannot manage.

Even the wealthy, leave the poor or middle classes, struggle to bear the price of such costly therapies. The cost of medication may be multiple times what many people earn in a month. The rising price of cancer diagnosis and treatment in poor nations is another major impediment to the market's growth.

Patients are increasingly selecting various low-cost detection techniques, which is limiting the number of patients who are examined for the concerned purpose.

Approvals and Trials:

Aug-2021: GlaxoSmithKline received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new indication for JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly), a programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody. This approval aimed to provide treatment to adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) repetitive or advanced solid tumors, as ascertained by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following before treatment that has no satisfactory substitute treatment options.

Sep-2021: Astellas Pharma and Seagen received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) for PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin). This approval aimed at radically unresectable urothelial carcinoma that progressed post-anti-cancer chemotherepy.

Company Profiles

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Seagen, Inc.

ADC Therapeutics SA

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Scope of the Study

By Application

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Others

By Technology

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

