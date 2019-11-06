Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report 2019-2030
Nov 06, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (5th Edition), 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (5th Edition), 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
The growing popularity and therapeutic potential of ADCs can also be correlated with an exponential increase in the number of patents that have been filed / granted; the cumulative patent count has increased from 1,395 in 2009 to over 16,500 in the first half of 2019. With more than 200 ADCs in clinical / preclinical stages of development, the industry is gradually shifting from relying on conventional technologies to newer and more robust approaches to conjugate such complex biomolecules.
Over the years, a number of well-funded start-ups / small companies, offering novel conjugation technologies, more potent warheads and advanced linker technologies, have been established. In fact, multiple licensing agreements / collaborations have been inked in the past few years between drug developers and technology providers to advance the development of pipeline ADC candidates.
Using ADCs in combination with other drug / therapy classes is an emerging concept and multiple companies are evaluating their proprietary ADC candidates in combination with other established therapeutic classes, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, epigenetic modulators and monoclonal antibodies. In addition, several other companies have introduced certain novel types of conjugated drug molecules; example of such companies include Bicycle Therapeutics (bicycle drug conjugate), BlinkBio (tunable drug conjugates), Cellectar Biosciences (phospholipid drug conjugate), Centrose (extracellular drug conjugate), Esperance Pharmaceuticals (peptide conjugate) and Nordic Nanovector (radionucleotide conjugate).
We expect the ADC therapeutics market to grow at a healthy rate in the mid to long-term, driven by the introduction of new combination therapies involving ADCs, innovative ADC development and conjugation technologies, applications beyond oncology and the expansion of existing marketing authorizations to newer geographies across the world.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for ADCs, over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region-specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Overview
5. Company And Drug Profiles
6. Key Therapeutic Areas
7. Key Opinion Leaders
8. Target Competitiveness Analysis
9. Partnerships And Collaborations
10. Funding And Investment Analysis
11. Patent Analysis
12. Academic Grants
13. Key Commmercialization Strategies
14. Promotional Analysis
15. Combination Therapies
16. Novel Conjugation Technology Platforms
17. Assessment Of Non-Clinical Data, First In Human Dosing
18. Cost Price Analysis
19. Case Study: Contract Manufacturing Of Adc
20. Case Study: Companion Diagnostics For Adc Therapeutics
21. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis
22. SWOT ANALYSIS
23. Conclusion
24. Executive Insights
25. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
26. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations
- 3SBio
- 5AM Ventures
- Abbott
- AbbVie
- AbGenomics
- ABL Bio
- Abraxis BioScience
- Abzena
- ACES Pharma
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Adagene
- ADC Bio
- ADC Therapeutics
- Adimab
- Advanced Biotechnologies Venture Fund
- Advanced Proteome Therapeutics
- Advantage Capital
- Advent Venture Partners
- Aesica Pharmaceuticals
- Agensys
- Agilent Technologies
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Agno Pharma
- Ajinomoto Althea
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alger
- Algeta
- Alkermes
- Allos Therapeutics
- Allozyne
- Ally Bridge Group
- Almac
- Alphora Research
- Alta Partners
- Alteogen
- Amatsigroup
- Ambrx
- Amgen
- Amgen Ventures
- Amoy Diagnostics
- AMPAC Fine Chemicals
- AMRI
- Angiex
- Antikor Biopharma
- APO-T
- Apricot Capital
- Aptuit
- Aravis
- Arch Pharmalabs
- ArrowMark Partners
- Asana BioSciences
- Ash Stevens
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Asymchem Laboratories
- Atlas Venture
- Atreca
- Auven Therapeutics
- Avalon Ventures
- Avanthera
- Avicenna Oncology
- Baxter BioPharma Solutions
- Bayer HealthCare
- BDC Capital
- BeiGene
- BerGenBio
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- BioAlta
- Biogen Idec
- BioGeneration Ventures
- BioGenex
- BioMed Valley Discoveries
- BioSynthesis Pharma
- Biotest
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- BioVectra
- BlinkBio
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- BOM Capital
- Bregua Corporation
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bryllan
- BSP Pharmaceuticals
- BZL Biologics
- Calculus Capital
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Cambrex
- Cambridge Innovation Capital
- Cambridge Major Laboratories
- Canaan
- Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas
- Cancer Research UK
- Capsugel
- CARBOGEN AMCIS
- Carb-X
- Casdin Capital
- Catalent
- Cedarburg Pharmaceuticals
- CEL Healthcare Fund
- Celgene
- Cellectar Biosciences
- Cellerant Therapeutics
- CellMosaic
- Celltrion
- Celon Laboratories
- Centre for the Commercialization of Antibodies and Biologics
- Centrose
- Cerbios-Pharma
- ChemCon
- ChemSun Pharmaceutical
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Cisbio
- Clovis Oncology
- Coldstream Laboratories
- Concortis Biotherapeutics
- CordenPharma
- Corixa
- Cormorant Asset Management
- Creative Biolabs
- Credit Suisse First Boston Next Fund
- Crescendo Biologics
- Crocker Ventures
- Crystal Pharma
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- CTI Life Sciences Fund
- CureMeta
- Custom Pharma Services
- Cytogen
- CytomX Therapeutics
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dalton Pharma Services
- Debiopharm
- Deerfield Management
- DKFZ German Cancer Research Center
- Dorizoe Lifesciences
- DOTTIKON EXCLUSIVE SYNTHESIS
- DSM Pharmaceuticals
- Dyax
- EirGen Pharma
- Eisai
- Elan Pharma
- Elasmogen
- Elder Pharmaceuticals
- Eleven Biotherapeutics
- Eli Lilly
- Elusys Therapeutics
- EMD Serono
- Esperance Pharmaceuticals
- Essex Bio-Technology
- ETH Zurich
- EUCODIS Bioscience
- Evonik Industries
- Excella
- Exelixis
- Farmabios
- Femtogenix Ink
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Fidelity Investments
- FineTech Pharmaceutical
- Fonds de solidarit FTQ
- Forbius
- Formex
- Formosa Laboratories
- Fortis Therapeutics
- Fosun Pharma
- Foundation Medicine
- F-Prime Capital
- GamaMabs Pharma
- Genentech
- Genmab
- Gilead Sciences
- Global Bio
- Glycotope
- Glykos
- Goodwin Biotechnology
- GP-Pharm
- GSK
- GT Biopharma
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- Hangzhou DAC Biotech
- Harris Group
- Haupt Pharma
- HBM Healthcare Investments
- HealthCap
- Heidelberg Pharma
- Helsinn Advanced Synthesis
- Heraeus Deutschland
- Hercules Capital
- Hisun Pharmaceuticals
- HOPU Investments
- Human Genome Sciences
- Humanwell Healthcare Group
- Iconic Therapeutics
- ICROM
- Idifarma
- IDT Australia
- Igenica Biotherapeutics
- Iksuda Therapeutics
- ImClone Systems
- ImmunoBiochem
- ImmunoGen
- Immunomedics
- Indena
- Innate Pharma
- Innovate UK
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Invenra
- Invivoscribe
- IONTAS
- iProgen Biotech
- IRIX Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Biotech
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Jennison Associates
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Johnson & Johnson
- Johnson Matthey (Pharma Services)
- Kairos Therapeutics
- Karyopharm Therapeutics
- Kite Pharma
- KLUS Pharma
- Kyongbo Pharmaceutical
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Labochim
- LegoChem Biosciences
- Leica Biosystems
- Levena Biopharma
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Light Chain Bioscience
- Lilly Asia Ventures
- Lilly Ventures
- LinXis
- Longwood Fund
- Lonza
- Louisiana Fund
- Lumira Ventures
- MAB Discovery
- MabPlex
- MabSpace Biosciences
- MabVax Therapeutics
- MacroGenics
- Magenta Therapeutics
- Max Delbrck Center for Molecular Medicine
- MediaPharma
- Medichem
- MedImmune
- Meditope Biosciences
- Medivation
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Menarini
- Merck
- Metrics Contract Services
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals
- MilliporeSigma
- Minakem
- Minomic
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- MorphoSys
- Morphotek
- MS Ventures
- MuseChem
- NanoValent Pharmaceuticals
- Natco Pharma
- National Cancer Institute
- National Cancer Institute
- NBE Therapeutics
- NerPharMa
- Nerviano Medical Sciences
- New Enterprise Associates
- Noonday Asset Management
- Nordic Nanovector
- Normon Laboratories
- Northeast Securities Prosperity Healthcare Fund
- Novartis
- Novasep
- Novo Holdings
- Olon
- Omni Chem
- Oncolinx
- Oncomatryx Biopharma
- Onconova Therapeutics
- Onyx Pharmaceuticals
- OPKO Health
- Orano Med
- OrbiMed Advisors
- Organon Teknika
- Osage University Partners
- OsoBio
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Oxford BioTherapeutics
- Oxford Finance
- Palatin Technologies
- Patheon
- Paul Scherrer Institute
- Penn Pharma
- Perceptive Advisors
- Pfanstiehl
- Pfizer
- Pharmaceutics International
- Pharmacyclics
- PharmaMar
- Pharmatek
- Philochem
- Philogen
- Pierre Fabre
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- PolyTherics
- Poniard Pharmaceuticals
- PPF Group
- PrasFarma
- ProBioGen
- Procos
- ProJect Pharmaceutics
- ProLynx
- ProQuest Investments
- Puma Biotechnology
- QIAGEN
- QS Pharma
- Quantum Leap Investments
- Rakuten Medical
- Ramot
- Recepta Biopharma
- Recipharm
- Redmile Group
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Regis Technologies
- RemeGen
- Research Corporation Technologies
- Rho Ventures
- Roche
- Rock Springs Capital
- Rottendorf Pharma
- Royalty Pharma
- Saltigo
- Samsung Medical Center
- Sandoz
- Sanofi
- Sanofi Genzyme
- Sarah Cannon Research Institute
- SBI Holdings
- ScinoPharm
- Scripps Research Institute
- Seattle Genetics
- Servier
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai Fudan-zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai Miracogen
- Shanghai Pharma
- Shenogen Pharma
- Shire
- Siamab Therapeutics
- Siegfried
- Silicon Valley Bank
- Sinopharm Capital
- Skyline Ventures
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- SOTIO
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
- Spirogen
- SpringWorks Therapeutics
- SR One
- STA Pharmaceutical
- Starling Ventures
- Stason Pharmaceuticals
- Stemcentrx
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Sutro Biopharma
- SV Life Sciences
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
- Symphogen
- Synaffix
- Syndivia
- Syngene
- Syntagon
- Syntarga
- Synthon Biopharmaceuticals
- Synthorx
- Taiho Oncology
- TaiMed Biologics
- Takeda Oncology
- TBD-Biodiscovery
- Tekla Healthcare Investors
- Tekla Life Science Investors
- Teruisi Pharmaceutical
- TESARO
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- The Column Group
- The Scripps Research Institute
- Themelios Ventures
- Theratechnologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Thiel Capital
- ThioLogics
- Third Rock Ventures
- Tolmar
- TopoTarget
- Tot Biopharm
- TPG-Axon Capital
- Triphase Accelerator
- Triton Funds
- Tubulis Technologies
- UCB
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
- Uman Pharma
- United Therapeutics
- University College of London
- University Medical Center Groningen
- University of California
- University of Freiburg
- University of Georgia
- University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center
- University of Copenhagen
- UPM Pharmaceuticals
- Uquifa
- Vaccinex
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- VelosBio
- Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners
- Ventures West
- Verastem Oncology
- Vertex Ventures
- Visterra
- VivaMab
- Vivo Capital
- VUAB Pharma
- Watson Pharmaceuticals
- Wellington Management Company
- Wild Ventures
- Wild Family Office
- WS Investments
- WT Investment Advisors Fund
- WuXi Biologics
- WuXi PharmaTech
- Xintela
- Y Biologics
- York University
- Yuhan Corporation
- Zhejiang Medicine
