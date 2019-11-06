Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report 2019-2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (5th Edition), 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market (5th Edition), 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



The growing popularity and therapeutic potential of ADCs can also be correlated with an exponential increase in the number of patents that have been filed / granted; the cumulative patent count has increased from 1,395 in 2009 to over 16,500 in the first half of 2019. With more than 200 ADCs in clinical / preclinical stages of development, the industry is gradually shifting from relying on conventional technologies to newer and more robust approaches to conjugate such complex biomolecules.



Over the years, a number of well-funded start-ups / small companies, offering novel conjugation technologies, more potent warheads and advanced linker technologies, have been established. In fact, multiple licensing agreements / collaborations have been inked in the past few years between drug developers and technology providers to advance the development of pipeline ADC candidates.



Using ADCs in combination with other drug / therapy classes is an emerging concept and multiple companies are evaluating their proprietary ADC candidates in combination with other established therapeutic classes, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, epigenetic modulators and monoclonal antibodies. In addition, several other companies have introduced certain novel types of conjugated drug molecules; example of such companies include Bicycle Therapeutics (bicycle drug conjugate), BlinkBio (tunable drug conjugates), Cellectar Biosciences (phospholipid drug conjugate), Centrose (extracellular drug conjugate), Esperance Pharmaceuticals (peptide conjugate) and Nordic Nanovector (radionucleotide conjugate).



We expect the ADC therapeutics market to grow at a healthy rate in the mid to long-term, driven by the introduction of new combination therapies involving ADCs, innovative ADC development and conjugation technologies, applications beyond oncology and the expansion of existing marketing authorizations to newer geographies across the world.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for ADCs, over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region-specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Market Overview



5. Company And Drug Profiles



6. Key Therapeutic Areas



7. Key Opinion Leaders



8. Target Competitiveness Analysis



9. Partnerships And Collaborations



10. Funding And Investment Analysis



11. Patent Analysis



12. Academic Grants



13. Key Commmercialization Strategies



14. Promotional Analysis



15. Combination Therapies



16. Novel Conjugation Technology Platforms



17. Assessment Of Non-Clinical Data, First In Human Dosing



18. Cost Price Analysis



19. Case Study: Contract Manufacturing Of Adc



20. Case Study: Companion Diagnostics For Adc Therapeutics



21. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis



22. SWOT ANALYSIS



23. Conclusion



24. Executive Insights



25. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



26. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



