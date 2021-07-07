Global Anticoagulants Market (2021 to 2026) - by Drug Class, Route of Administration and Geography
Jul 07, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anticoagulants Market (2021-2026) by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Anticoagulants Market is estimated to be USD 28.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41.87 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.
Anticoagulant drugs, also known as blood thinners are medicines that help to prevent blood clots in the body. They help reduce/prevent the coagulation of blood, prolonging the blood clotting time. They are used to reduce the severity of various cardiovascular diseases like strokes, venous thromboembolism (VTE) and heart attacks.
Due to the increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases coupled with the growing adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), there has been a substantial rise in the market for anticoagulants. However, the higher price of NOACs is likely to hinder the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and venous thromboembolism (VTE)
- Rising geriatric population
- Increase in the prevalence of obesity
- The surge in healthcare expenditures worldwide
Restraints
- High price of NOACs
- Poor demand in underdeveloped countries
- Stringent regulations set by various governments
Opportunities
- Increase in demand for NOACs
- Growth opportunities in emerging markets
- Increasing investment in R&D in the pharmaceutical sector
Trends
- Introduction of innovative oral anticoagulants drugs
- An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions of drug manufacturing companies
Segments Covered
Global Anticoagulants Market, By Drug Class
- Introduction
- NOACs
- Eliquis
- Bevyxxa
- Xarelto
- Savaysa & Lixiana
- Pradaxa
- Heparins & LMWH
- Vitamin K Antagonists
- Other Anticoagulant Drugs
Global Anticoagulants Market, By Route of Administration
- Introduction
- Oral Anticoagulants
- Injectable Anticoagulants
Global Anticoagulants Market, By Application
- Introduction
- Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack
- Stroke
- Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- Pulmonary Embolism (PE)
- Others
Global Anticoagulants Market, By Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, BioVascular Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, and Novartis AG.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qrg7x
