Global Antifungal Drugs Market and Technology Report 2021: New and Innovative Antifungals, Current Developments, Clinical Trials and Product Pipelines

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifungal Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for antifungal drugs, as defined in the market segmentation described and divided into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, was valued at $13.9 billion in 2020.

The value of the global market increased to an estimated $14.5 billion by 2021 and by the end of the forecast period is predicted to reach $17.9 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

This report covers approved human therapeutics, with a heavy focus on therapeutics in early development. In the last five years, there has been a decrease in the number of patent applications filed in this area. Between 1990 and 1999, there were six U.S. patents granted - evidence of the evolution of drug resistance and an increased mortality rate.

These new molecular and biological entities are from traditional pharmaceutical sources, naturally derived synthetic chemicals and biological sources, as well as the "herbal natural folk medicine" marketplace. If an approved or well-known medicine is being studied in combination with another molecular entity, it is considered a new therapy and often has been included for review. New drug and patent applications are presented as the study focuses on new methods of drug administration, drug clinical trials, and discovery and development.

It should be noted that there is a strong emphasis on early research due to the critical need for new and more effective medicines; hence, the publisher is including a section of medicines intended for human utilization that are in clinical testing, as well as information on new and novel in vitro therapies. More than 98% of medicines at the preclinical level are terminated prior to their utilization in humans, and the research in this area is vast.

The report is limiting this research to therapies that depict a positive result or that represent a rare and novel approach worthy of further review from R&D groups.

The aim of this report is to initially conduct a review of the antifungal drugs currently available; explore the issues facing the use of antifungal drugs; and review some of the latest developments of new and innovative antifungal drugs, their technologies, and their intended clinical applications.

The key objective is also to conduct and provide an analysis of the market value, growth rates, market shares and market development, and examine the market dynamics and market factors influencing the growth and development of this market.

This report also looks at the challenges and potential threats facing the industry and the factors influencing the market shares of the major market suppliers as well as smaller manufacturers in local markets.

The Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for antifungal drugs, regulatory scenario, and COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market

Comparative study of the two primary segments of antifungal medications - prescription antifungal drugs and over the counter (OTC) antifungal drugs - and issues facing the use of these products

Review of antifungal agents and their classification based on the mechanism of action, approved therapeutic products and relevant patents with their expiration dates

Information pertaining to R&D efforts, breakthrough therapy innovations, clinical trials of novel drug developments, their technologies and intended clinical applications

Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG and Perrigo Company PLC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 4 Introduction to Fungi and the Antifungal Drug Market

Introduction to Fungi

Classification of Fungi

Chytridiomycota

Blastocladiomycota

Neocallimastigomycota

Microsporidia

Ascomycota (Sac Fungi)

Basidiomycota (Club Fungi)

Glomeromycota

Scope of Application: Human Healthcare

Types and Descriptions of Fungi Diseases in Humans

Aspergillosis

Blastomycosis

Candidiasis

Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever)

Coccidioidomycosis (Cryptococcosis)

Dermatophytosis

Fungal Infections of the Eye

Histoplasmosis

Onychomycosis (Fungal Nail Infections)

Mucormycosis (Zygomycosis)

Mycetoma

Paracoccidioidomycosis

Pneumocystis Pneumonia

Pseudallescheriasis

Sporotrichosis

Rare Fungal Infections and Disorders

Risk Factors Associated with Human Fungal Infections

Use of Antibiotics

Use of Corticosteroids

Specific Medical Conditions

Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections

Surgery

Organ Transplantation

Environmental Factors

Hereditary Factors

Hospitalization

Chapter 5 Common Environmental Fungi

Molds and the Human Issues Associated with Them

Why Environmental Mold is a Unique Problem

Health Risks Due to Environmental Fungi and Mold

Environmental Molds

Alternaria

Aspergillus

Cladosporium

Penicillium

Eurotium

Rhizopus

Mucor

Geotrichum

Fusarium

Stachybotrys

Wallemia

Trichothecium

Scopulariopsis Brevicaulis

Scytalidium Dimidiatum

Trichoderma

Paecilomyces Variotii

Chapter 6 Review of Antifungal Agents

Introduction to Antifungal Agents

Classification of Antifungal Agents

Systemic Antifungal Drugs

Polyene Antibiotics

Azole Antifungals

Echinocandins

Antimetabolite: Flucytosine (5-FC)

Other Systemic Antifungal Agents

Topical Antifungal Drugs

Topical Polyene Antibiotics

Azoles-Imidazole

Others

Naturally Occurring Alternatives

Chapter 7 New and Innovative Antifungals: Current Developments, Clinical Trials and Product Pipelines

The Need for New and Innovative Antifungals

Strategic Approach to the Development of New Antifungal Agents

Identification of Bioactive Compounds

Nanostructured Antifungals

Drug Repositioning

Vaccine Development Against Fungal Diseases

Artificial Intelligence-Based Platform Technology (FungalAi)

Emerging Targets and Molecular Scaffolds

New Antifungal Drugs in Development

Most Notable Antifungal Compounds

Specific Company Product Pipelines

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

F2G

NovaBiotics Ltd.

Appili Therapeutics Inc.

Scynexis Inc.

Bright Angel Therapeutics

Valley Fever Solutions

Chapter 8 Global Market for Antifungal Medications

Introduction

Market Revenue Analysis

Global Market Revenue Analysis

Regional Overview

Major Developments and Trends in Antifungal Drug Treatment and Technologies

Prescription Antifungal Drugs

OTC Antifungal Drugs

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer Ag

Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd.

Galderma Pharma S.A.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Leadiant Biosciences Inc.

Lupin

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa

Moberg Pharma Ab

Mylan (Viatris)

Perrigo Company Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/px6yfs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

