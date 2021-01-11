Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market Outlook to 2027 by Finishing Agent, Fabric, Type, Product, Application, Competitive Landscape
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Medical Textiles - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles market accounted for $561.87 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,152.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing the number of hospitals, rising standards of living, and growing health consciousness. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Antimicrobial medical textiles are fiber-based substrates to which antimicrobial agents have been applied at the surface, or incorporated into the fibers, rendering a product that kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms.
By finishing agent, the quaternary ammonium segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its ability to perform numerous actions such as damage to bacterial cells and inhibition of cell multiplication. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing usage of implantable goods and ongoing advancements in biotechnology.
Some of the key players in Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market include 3M, Smith-nephew, Medtronic(Covidien), Dupont, J&J, Cardinal Health, ALLMED, Braun, Medline, Ahlstrom, Winner Medical, Hakuzo, Techtex, Medpride, KOB, TWE, Dynarex, Vilene, JianErKang, and Zhende.
What the Report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Finishing Agent
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Bio-Based Agents
5.3 Metal & Metallic Salts
5.4 Synthetic Organic Compounds
5.5 Quaternary Ammonium
5.6 Triclosan
6 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Fabric
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyester
6.3 Cotton
6.4 Polyamide
6.5 Other Fabrics
6.5.1 Polyethylene
6.5.2 Polypropylene
6.5.3 Acrylic
6.5.4 Cellulose Acetate
7 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Woven
7.3 Non-Woven
7.4 Knitted
8 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide Powder Coating
8.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride Powder Coating
9 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Healthcare & Hygiene Products
9.2.1 Medical Protection
9.2.2 Surgical Dressing
9.2.3 Medical Textiles
9.2.4 Surgical Textiles
9.2.5 Wound Treatment
9.2.6 Medical Uniform & Apparels
9.3 Incontinence Care Garments
9.4 Automotive Textiles
9.5 Commercial Textile
9.6 Home Textile
9.7 Industrial Textile
9.8 Upholstery
9.9 Implantable Goods
9.10 Construction Textile
9.11 Non-Implantable Goods
9.12 Other Applications
9.12.1 Napkins
9.12.2 Laundry Bags
9.12.3 Wipes
9.12.4 Socks & Shoe Inserts
10 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 3M
12.2 Smith-nephew
12.3 Medtronic(Covidien)
12.4 Dupont
12.5 J&J
12.6 Cardinal Health
12.7 ALLMED
12.8 Braun
12.9 Medline
12.10 Ahlstrom
12.11 Winner Medical
12.12 Hakuzo
12.13 Techtex
12.14 Medpride
12.15 KOB
12.16 TWE
12.17 Dynarex
12.18 Vilene
12.19 JianErKang
12.20 Zhende
