Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market Outlook to 2027 by Finishing Agent, Fabric, Type, Product, Application, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Medical Textiles - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles market accounted for $561.87 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,152.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing the number of hospitals, rising standards of living, and growing health consciousness. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Antimicrobial medical textiles are fiber-based substrates to which antimicrobial agents have been applied at the surface, or incorporated into the fibers, rendering a product that kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms.



By finishing agent, the quaternary ammonium segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its ability to perform numerous actions such as damage to bacterial cells and inhibition of cell multiplication. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing usage of implantable goods and ongoing advancements in biotechnology.



Some of the key players in Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market include 3M, Smith-nephew, Medtronic(Covidien), Dupont, J&J, Cardinal Health, ALLMED, Braun, Medline, Ahlstrom, Winner Medical, Hakuzo, Techtex, Medpride, KOB, TWE, Dynarex, Vilene, JianErKang, and Zhende.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Finishing Agent

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bio-Based Agents

5.3 Metal & Metallic Salts

5.4 Synthetic Organic Compounds

5.5 Quaternary Ammonium

5.6 Triclosan



6 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Fabric

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyester

6.3 Cotton

6.4 Polyamide

6.5 Other Fabrics

6.5.1 Polyethylene

6.5.2 Polypropylene

6.5.3 Acrylic

6.5.4 Cellulose Acetate



7 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Woven

7.3 Non-Woven

7.4 Knitted



8 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide Powder Coating

8.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride Powder Coating



9 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare & Hygiene Products

9.2.1 Medical Protection

9.2.2 Surgical Dressing

9.2.3 Medical Textiles

9.2.4 Surgical Textiles

9.2.5 Wound Treatment

9.2.6 Medical Uniform & Apparels

9.3 Incontinence Care Garments

9.4 Automotive Textiles

9.5 Commercial Textile

9.6 Home Textile

9.7 Industrial Textile

9.8 Upholstery

9.9 Implantable Goods

9.10 Construction Textile

9.11 Non-Implantable Goods

9.12 Other Applications

9.12.1 Napkins

9.12.2 Laundry Bags

9.12.3 Wipes

9.12.4 Socks & Shoe Inserts



10 Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 3M

12.2 Smith-nephew

12.3 Medtronic(Covidien)

12.4 Dupont

12.5 J&J

12.6 Cardinal Health

12.7 ALLMED

12.8 Braun

12.9 Medline

12.10 Ahlstrom

12.11 Winner Medical

12.12 Hakuzo

12.13 Techtex

12.14 Medpride

12.15 KOB

12.16 TWE

12.17 Dynarex

12.18 Vilene

12.19 JianErKang

12.20 Zhende



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfdlbm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

