Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market to 2025 with BASF, DuPont De Nemours, Microban Int'l, Sanitized, and Lonza Dominating

The "Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, and High Performance Plastics), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Medical and Healthcare, and Building & Construction), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The antimicrobial plastics market size is estimated to grow from USD 32,077.9 million in 2019 to USD 59,782.8 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2020 and 2025.



Antimicrobial plastics are polymer materials infused with antimicrobial agents and additives, such as organic-metallic biocides and oxybisphenoxarsine (OBPA). They are mainly used to kill microorganisms, such as bacteria, algae, and fungi, and inhibit their growth in the end-use product. Antimicrobial plastics offer improved mechanical properties, high dimensional stability, heat & chemical resistance, chemical stability, and are low cost.



Consumer awareness about health-related issues is growing due to the increasing number of cases of nosocomial infections and epidemic outbreaks of life-threatening diseases such as H5N1 Avian influenza, H1N1 Swine flu, and COVID-19 in recent times. This has resulted in increasing demand from various sectors such as healthcare and medical for antimicrobial plastics due to their high antimicrobial activity, hardness, durability, and transparency. They are also used in non-toxic plastic equipment.



The growing demand for medical devices is likely to augment the market of antimicrobial plastics in the healthcare sector. However, volatile prices of raw materials and government regulations on the usage of plastics in certain applications are hindering the growth of the market.



The continuous and repeated use of plastic materials may cause issues related to hygiene, thereby increasing the risk of contamination and pathogenic diseases. The use of antimicrobials plastics restricts the growth of microorganisms and helps prevent the harmful effects caused by the presence of bacteria, fungi, and other parasites.



The leading manufacturers include BASF SE (Germany), DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US), Microban International Ltd. (US), Sanitized AG (Switzerland), and Lonza Group (Switzerland).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenario



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Outbreak of Pandemic and Growing Awareness for Usage of Antimicrobial Plastics

5.2.1.2 Expansion of Various End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Government Regulations on Usage of Plastics in Certain Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of the Textile Industry

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material

5.4.2 Plastic Manufacturers

5.4.3 Compounders and Molders

5.4.4 Distribution Network

5.4.5 End-Use Industry

5.5 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries

5.6 Connected Market: Ecosystem

5.7 Case Study

5.8 Average Selling Price (Usd/Kg)

5.9 Patents

5.10 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.10.1 Construction Industry



6 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Additive

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inorganic

6.2.1 Silver

6.2.2 Zinc

6.2.3 Copper

6.3 Organic

6.3.1 Oxybisphenoxarsine

6.3.2 Triclosan



7 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commodity Plastics

7.2.1 PE

7.2.2 PP

7.2.3 PS

7.2.4 PVC

7.2.5 PMMA

7.2.6 Pet

7.2.7 PUR

7.3 Engineering Plastics

7.3.1 ABS

7.3.2 PA

7.3.3 PC

7.3.4 POM

7.3.5 Others

7.4 High Performance Plastics

7.4.1 Medical & Healthcare and Automotive Applications to Fuel Growth of Market



8 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Growing Awareness About Health and Hygiene Expected to Drive the Market in Packaging

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Rise in Automotive Production in APAC to Fuel the Demand

8.4 Consumer Goods

8.4.1 Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization Driving the Market

8.5 Medical & Healthcare

8.5.1 Increasing Awareness About Personal Hygiene and Quality of Medical Equipment Boosting Demand

8.6 Building & Construction

8.6.1 Increasing Investment in Construction Industry Fueling the Demand

8.7 Others



9 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Automotive, Medical, Healthcare, Construction, and Consumer Goods Driving the Market

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Growth of Medical & Healthcare Industries Boosting Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Growing Population and Improving Economy Contributing to Growth of the Market

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Increasing Usage of Engineering and High Performance Plastics to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics

9.2.5 Indonesia

9.2.5.1 Rising Applications of Antimicrobial Plastics Witnessed in Various Industries

9.2.6 Thailand

9.2.6.1 Growing Usage of Commodity Plastics in Packaging Supporting the Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics

9.2.7 Australia & New Zealand

9.2.7.1 Increasing Demand for Commodity Plastics Witnessed from Consumer Goods and Packaging Industries

9.2.8 Malaysia

9.2.8.1 Rising Income Level and Increasing Self-Awareness Driving the Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Growth in Plastics and Packaging Industries Driving the Market

9.3.2 Russia

9.3.2.1 Rising Automotive Industry to Support Antimicrobial Plastics Market

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.3.1 Medical & Healthcare and Automotive Fuel the Market Growth

9.3.4 France

9.3.4.1 Building & Construction and Medical & Healthcare Driving the Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics

9.3.5 UK

9.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics Witnessed from Building & Construction

9.3.6 Spain

9.3.6.1 Medical & Healthcare is Major Application of Antimicrobial Plastics in Spain

9.4 North America

9.4.1 US

9.4.1.1 Higher Per Capita Spending on Plastics to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.2.1 Growth in Automotive and Food & Beverage Industries Will Support Growth of the Market

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.3.1 Building & Construction Positively Influencing Growth of Antimicrobial Plastics

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Iran

9.5.1.1 Growing Population, Rising Life Expectancy, and Rapid Urbanization Will Drive the Market

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Increasing Investments on Infrastructural Development Expected to Drive the Demand

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.3.1 Growing Demand from Packaging Industry to Fuel Growth of Antimicrobial Plastics Market

9.5.4 Uae

9.5.4.1 Rising Investments on Real Estate to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Plastics

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Economic Growth to Drive the Market for Antimicrobial Plastics



10 Competitive Landscape

The key market players profiled in the report include

DuPont (US)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Lonza Group ( Switzerland )

) Avient Corporation (US)

Microban International (US)

Parx Plastics ( Netherlands )

) King Plastic Corporation (US)

BioCote (UK)

Milliken Chemical (US)

Sanitized AG ( Switzerland )

Other Companies Featured

Addmaster Limited

Agion Technologies Inc.

Akcros Chemical

American Polyfilm Inc.

Americhem Inc.

Biosafe Inc.

Doeflex Vitapol

Highland Plastics Inc.

Plastics Color Corporation

Polychem Alloy Inc.

Porex Technologies

RTP Company

Teknor Apex Company

