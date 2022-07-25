Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Market Research 2022: The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends by Pathogen and Technology, with Executive Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Will these technologies solve the problem before new antibiotics come along? New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.



The publisher has looked at the technology picture, giving you a plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed. The report has identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. We profile over 30 companies, large and small, working in this area.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Guides

1.1 Antimicrobial Resistance - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 The Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methods and Sources

2.3.1 Methodology

2.3.2 Sources

2.3.3 Authors

2.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective

2.4.1 U.S. Outpatient Use of Antibiotics

2.4.2 U.S. Pharmaceutical Spending



3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

3.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

3.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

3.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

3.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

3.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

3.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

3.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

3.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

3.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

3.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes

3.2.3 The History of Antibiotics

3.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry

3.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

3.2.6 The Threat of AMR

3.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

3.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR



4 The Market Opportunity of AMR

4.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

4.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

4.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)

4.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

4.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

4.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

4.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)87

4.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities

4.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology

4.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

4.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid

4.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics

4.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation

4.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT Sequencing

4.2.7 Markers of Resistance.

4.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?



5 Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 T2 Biosystems Exercises BARDA Option

5.3 OpGen to Ramp up Use of Acuitas AMR Gene Panel

5.4 BD Partners With Pfizer, Wellcome to Study AMR Dx

5.5 Sepsis Test Developers Accelerate Plans

5.6 OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for AMR Panel

5.7 Visby Medical - Rapid Uptake of Handheld PCR Test for STIs

5.8 MicroGenDx, OrthoKey Clinic and OrthoKey Surgery

5.9 BioMerieux Receives CE Mark for Vitek Clinical Microbiology System

5.10 Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

5.11 Campylobacter strains exchange genes

5.12 Disinfection spreads antimicrobial resistance

5.13 Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Dx

5.14 Illumina, IDbyDNA Build NGS-Based Respiratory Panel

5.15 Accelerate Diagnostics Expands AMR Testing

5.16 Rapid diagnostics linked to optimal antibiotics

5.17 Visby Medical Wins AMR Diagnostic Competition

5.18 DNAe Technology SARS-CoV-2 Sequences

5.19 Infections with foodborne bacteria becoming harder to treat

5.20 Dust is sharing antibiotic resistance genes

5.21 Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000

5.22 New method to test for infection resistance.

5.23 Qiagen launches AMR database

5.24 Antibiotic resistance test for gonorrhea gets FDA breakthrough

5.25 Qiagen, Ares Genetics Ink Licensing Pact for AMR Bioinformatics



6 Key AMR Diagnostics Companies

6.1 1928 Diagnostics

6.2 Abacus Diagnostica

6.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.4 Accelerate Diagnostics

6.5 ADT Biotech

6.6 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.8 Binx Health

6.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.11 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.12 Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

6.13 Day Zero Diagnostics

6.14 Enzo Biochem

6.15 Eurofins Scientific

6.16 Fusion Genomics

6.17 GeneFluidics

6.18 Great Basin Corporation

6.19 Hologic

6.20 Hutman Diagnostics

6.21 Inflammatix

6.22 Linear Diagnostics

6.23 Lumos Diagnostics

6.24 Millipore Sigma

6.25 OpGen

6.26 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.27 Perkin Elmer

6.28 Qiagen

6.29 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.30 SeLux Diagnostics

6.31 Sense Biodetection

6.32 Siemens Healthineers

6.33 Sysmex

6.34 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.35 Visby Medical



7 The Global Market for Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview



8 Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - By Pathogen

8.1 Drug Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae - DRSP

8.2 Drug Resistant Campylobacter - DRC

8.3 Clostridium Difficile - CD

8.4 Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus - MRSA

8.5 Drug Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhoeae - DRNG

8.6 Drug Resistant Salmonella - DRNTS

9 Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - by Technology

9.1 Microbiology Culture

9.2 Immunoassay

9.3 PCR

9.4 NGS

9.5 Mass Spectrometry - MS

9.6 Rapid and Point of Care - Rapid/POC



10 Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics

