Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Markets, 2021-2024: New Diagnostic Technologies, Beyond Gene Sequencing Under Development to Capture this Growing Market

The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market, Strategies & Trends By Pathogen and Technology with Executive Guides and Customization 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.



We have looked at the technology picture, giving you plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed. We have identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. The author profiles 20 companies, large and small, working in this area.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance

1.2 Defining the Opportunity

1.2.1 Revenue Market Size

1.3 Methods and Sources

1.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective



2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes

2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics

2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry

2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

2.2.6 The Threat of AMR

2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR



3. The Market Opportunity of AMR

3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)

3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)

3.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities

3.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology

3.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

3.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid

3.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics

3.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation

3.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing

3.2.7 Markers of Resistance

3.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?

3.4. Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

New method to test for infection resistance

Qiagen launches AMR database

Antibiotic resistance test for gonorrhoea gets FDA breakthrough

Qiagen, Ares Genetics Ink Licensing Pact for AMR Bioinformatics

OpGen to File First 510(k) for AMR Gene Panel

Curetis' Subsidiary Ares Genetics Teams Up with Sandoz in Fight Against AMR

GeneCapture to determine antibiotic sensitivity in an automated rapid portable device

Quick identification of multidrug-resistant pathogens

OpGen to Offer Qiagen Nucleic Acid Purification Tech With Acuitas Pathogen Panel

Metagenomics Enables Researchers to Uncover Drug Resistance Genes

Rapid detection of multi-drug-resistant bacteria

Improved Diagnostics Fail to Halt the Rise of Tuberculosis

High Throughput Manufacturing Lines to Answer Growing Needs for Diagnosis

Cartridges

New solution for diagnosing antibiotic-resistant bacteria

MALDI-TOF - Results in Minutes, not Days.

CRISPR Tool Used to Uncover Infections

Automated Blood Tests Startup MeMed Raises Funds, Wins Grant

BD, Check-Points Receive CE Mark for Resistant Organism Screening Test

LiDia BSI Detects Pathogens and Antimicrobial Resistance

A new tool can Track Resistant Malaria

Rapid Test Developed to Measure Antibiotic Resistance in Patients with UTIs

Longitude Funds for POC Tests

New test can identify dangerous bacteria with resistance to last-resort antibiotic124 bioMerieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability

OpGen Inks Deal to Use Thermo Fisher PCR Tech in Acuitas Gene Panel Tests

Hospital Plumbing Harbors Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria

Acquisition Strategy Fills Out Roche's Diagnostic Pipeline

Curetis Gets Singapore Approval for Pneumonia Test

PlexBio, Denka to Codevelop Sepsis, Multidrug Resistance MDx

Curetis, MGI Collaborate to Combine Sample Prep, NGS Technologies

4. Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology

4.1 Diagnostics

1928 Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter , Inc

, Inc Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Day Zero Diagnostics

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Fusion Genomics

GeneFluidics

GenePOC Diagnostics

Great Basin Corporation

Hutman Diagnostics

Inflammatix

Linear Diagnostics

Millipore Sigma

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Roche Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

SenseBiodetection

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

5. The Global Market

5.1 Global Market by Country



6. Global Market by Pathogens

6.1 Global Market by Pathogens

6.2 DRSP

6.3 DRC

6.4 CD

6.5 MRSA

6.5 DRNG

6.6 DRNTS



7. AMR Diagnostics by Technology

7.1 Global Market by Technology

7.2 Bacterial Culture

7.3 Immunoassay

7.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.5 Genetic Sequencing

7.6 Mass Spectrometer

7.7 Rapid, POC and Other



8. Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w621p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



