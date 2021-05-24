Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market | North America to occupy 40% market share, faster growth expected in APAC and Europe | Technavio

Technavio's research study provides comprehensive information on the factors affecting the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market across the following regions.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in North America:

"North America occupied about 40% of the market share in 2020 and the region is offering significant growth opportunities for market vendors. The growing emphasis on the discovery of new drugs is increasing the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. In addition, the emergence of new diseases and the high prevalence of chronic diseases are creating strong demand in the North American market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Every year, more than two million people are diagnosed with an antibiotic-resistant infection in the US alone. This is forcing the US government to take several initiatives to control such drug-resistant infections, which is increasing the need for the development and use of rapid diagnostics. Such developments are fueling the growth of the market in North America. The revenue contribution to the market in North America will be maximum from the US.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Europe:

"The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the increasing expenditure on healthcare will provide significant opportunities for market vendors operating in the European market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 5.60% CAGR in Europe during 2021-2025. The increasing awareness about the control and spread of drug-resistant infections will be crucial in driving the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market growth in Europe. The revenue contribution to the market in Europe will be maximum from countries such as Germany and the UK.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Asia:

"The market is observing an increase in the number of research activities in countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore. This is increasing the awareness as well as the adoption of antimicrobial susceptibility testing among healthcare specialists and academicians, which is positively influencing the market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 6.00% CAGR in APAC during the forecast period. The increasing applications of AST in fields of toxicology, in-vitro and in-vivo modeling, infectious disease, antimicrobial drug stewardship, laboratory medicines, and others are fueling the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in Asia. Japan and China are the major markets for antimicrobial susceptibility testing in the region.

Know about the major factors impacting the growth of the market across other regions by downloading our free sample report:

www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41650

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is driven by the following factors:

Increased use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by biopharmaceutical companies

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

Increasing government initiatives

Based on the application, the report segments the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market by clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, and others.

The clinical diagnostics segment registered maximum growth in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the growing use of AST by hospitals and diagnostic centers to ensure the quality of care and patient safety. Also, the rising awareness about personalized medicines is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Top vendors highlighted in the Antimicrobial susceptibility testing Market Report:

The report offers insights on key products offered and business strategies adopted by major vendors including,

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

ALIFAX Srl

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

