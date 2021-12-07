Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Markets, 2021-2028: Rising Antibiotic Resistance and Increasing Government Initiatives to Fight Antibiotic Resistance Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $5.99 billion by 2028.

Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market's growth is mainly attributed to growth in infectious diseases, development of automated AST products, the emergence of multidrug resistance, increased funding and government initiatives for AMR and technological advancements, and new product developments. Active R&D to develop rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing and growth prospects in emerging markets are offering market opportunities.



Based on product, the manual AST products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2021. Higher adoption of manual techniques compared to automated due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of processing is a key factor supporting market growth. Further manual AST products are segmented into susceptibility discs, susceptibility plates, and minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) test strips. Based on the type of manual AST products, the susceptibility discs segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2021.



Based on method, the automated AST products segment is expected to create several opportunities for market growth. The key factor attributing to the market growth is the emerging need to obtain the same-day antimicrobial susceptibility testing results to determine the treatment of a wide range of infectious diseases. Automated AST provides streamlined workflows and quantitative results. Further, accurate and precise measurements and enhanced performance offered by automated AST also support market growth.



Based on application, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2021 due to the rising burden of antimicrobial resistance and growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods.



North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Rising antibiotic resistance and increasing government initiatives to fight antibiotic resistance are the major factors driving the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (blood sample) market in North America. Further, the increased prevalence of potentially fatal bloodstream infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant organisms also positively impacts the market growth.

Market Insights

Drivers

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Development of Automated and Manual AST Products

Emergence of Multidrug Resistance

Increased Funding and Government Initiatives

Technological Advancements towards the Development of Rapid AST Methods

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Active R&D to Develop Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Emerging Markets

Challenges

High Cost of Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Issues in AMR Surveillance in Low-Income and Middle-Income Countries

Competitive Landscape

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Biomerieux S.A. ( France )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Merlin Diagnostika GmbH

bioMerieux S.A

Merck KGaA

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Alifax S.r.l.

Creative Diagnostics

Synbiosis

Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Report:

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Susceptibility Discs

Susceptibility Plates

Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) Strips

Consumables

Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Method

Disc Diffusion

Automated AST

Dilution

Other methods include Etest, genotypic methods, and MALDI-TOF MS.

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Other applications include epidemiology, veterinary diagnostic, and environmental monitoring



Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

