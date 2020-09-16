Global Antimicrobial Textile Markets 2019-2020 & 2020 by Active Agents, Finishing Techniques, Region & Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Market - By Active Agents, By Finishing Techniques, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Antimicrobial Textile market value was estimated at 9.5 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to hit 12.8 (USD Billion) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of nearly 5.4% during the period from 2019 to 2025.

The report offers valuation and analysis of the Antimicrobial Textile market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Bacteria develops new cell mechanisms and mutations in its DNA that supports & ensures its survival even in tough conditions. The changes also assist them in rapidly developing resistant traits against anti-biotic & metals and helps them in adapting to the climatic conditions through sharing of genes between its different species. Hence, to fight these microbes, the textile sector has developed antimicrobial clothes by adding bactericidal composites during the cloth production. Few of the antimicrobials agents used in textile finishing are biocides such as triclosan, N-halamines, metal nanoparticles, polyhexamethylene biguanide, polypyrrole, and quaternary ammonia composites.

Market Growth Dynamics

The insurgence of pandemic such as coronavirus is likely to generate huge demand for antimicrobial textiles over the coming years. Apart from this, the massive demand for personal protective equipment is predicted to drive the growth of antimicrobial textile market over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the application of antimicrobial composites has increased drastically in the last few years. Its myriad application includes industrial fabrics exposed to awnings, tents, screens, upholstery in hospitals, underwear, hotel clothes, blankets, protective clothing, socks, bed sheets, sportswear, and transport fabrics. This, in turn, is likely to drive the growth of antimicrobial textile industry over the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, antimicrobial textiles also finds a spectrum of applications in home furnishing industry and food packaging sector. Moreover, many of the microbes that are involved in the textile contamination can result in pathogenic effects in human beings. Some of their species include E.coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, Klebsiella pneumonia, and Staphylococcus aureus and they cause infection in humans. This has led to escalating demand for antimicrobial agents in textiles sector in the recent times.

Moreover, the massive use of antimicrobial textiles in hospitals as medical equipment along with its usage as sports or underwear clothing for health & hygiene purpose is projected to enhance the product popularity. The market demand is also influenced by the large-scale utility of the antimicrobial textiles in the animal feed industry. Apparently, massive use of chitosan as a natural biopolymer and a naturally derived antimicrobial agent in textiles will boost the market trends.

Key players profiled in the report include LifeThreads LLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Unitika Ltd., Trevira GmbH, Herculite Inc., Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc., Milliken & Co., PurThreads Technologies Inc., Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd., and Sinterama.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Antimicrobial Textile Market, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

2.2. Antimicrobial Textile Market: Snapshot

Chapter 3. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Antimicrobial Textile Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Antimicrobial textiles finds a plethora of applications in home furnishing industry and food packaging sector

3.2.2. Massive use of antimicrobial textiles in hospitals as medical equipment and sportswear will enhance the product popularity

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market: company market share, 2018

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis

Chapter 5. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market-Active Agents Analysis

5.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market overview: By Active Agents

5.2. Synthetic Organic Compounds

5.3. Bio-Based

5.4. Metal & Metallic Salts

Chapter 6. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Application Analysis

6.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market overview: By Application

6.2. Apparels

6.3. Commercial Textile

6.4. Medical Textile

6.5. Industrial Textile

6.6. Home Textile

6.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Fabric Analysis

7.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market overview: By Fabric

7.2. Cotton

7.3. Pulyamide

7.4. Pulyester

Chapter 8. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market- Finishing Techniques Analysis

8.1. Global Antimicrobial Textile Market overview: By Finishing Techniques

8.2. Exhaust

8.3. Pad-Dry-Cure

8.4. Spraying

8.5. Foam Finishing Method

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. LifeThreads LLC9.2. Smith & Nephew PLC9.3. Unitika Ltd.9.4. Trevira GmbH9.5. Herculite Inc.9.6. Vestagen Protective technologies Inc.9.7. Milliken & Co.

9.7.5. Recent Development9.8. PurThreads technologies Inc.9.9. Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd.9.10. Sinterama

