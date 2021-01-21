Global Antiretroviral Therapy Market Outlook to 2024, Featuring Company Profiles of Key Players Gilead Sciences, GSK, Roche Holding, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cipla and Abbvie

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antiretroviral Therapy Market (NRTI, NNRTI, Protease Inhibitors & Integrase Inhibitors): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antiretroviral therapy market is anticipated to reach US$ 35.14 billion in 2024. The market is predicted to experience growth at a CAGR of 3.40% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the antiretroviral therapy market is supported by various factors including the rising prevalence of HIV, growing access to antiretroviral therapy, increasing intake of PrEP and surging prevalence of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

The market is also expected to face a trend of the increasing use of illicit drugs. The global antiretroviral therapy market is also prone to certain challenges like increasing voluntary male circumcisions and the huge cost of treatment. The growing prevalence of COVID-19 is also expected to boost the market as the healthcare spending by the government would rise. Moreover, patients suffering from HIV are more prone to get infected by COVID-19 virus.

The global antiretroviral therapy market by drug type can be segmented into the following: NRTI, NNRTI, protease inhibitors and integrase inhibitors. The dominant share of the market in 2019 was held by NRTI, followed by NNRTI, protease inhibitors and integrase inhibitors.

The global antiretroviral therapy market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is predicted to dominate the global antiretroviral therapy market, supported by various factors like increasing funds on research & development activity and surging number of coronavirus infected cases.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global antiretroviral therapy market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and APAC) have been analyzed.

, and APAC) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Gilead Sciences, GSK, Roche Holding, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cipla and Abbvie) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

1.1 Antiretroviral Therapy

1.2 Types of Antiretroviral Drugs

1.3 Side Effects of HIV Drugs

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Global Impact of COVID-19

2.2 Change in Organic Traffic

2.3 Rising Prevalence of COVID-19

2.4 Impact on Healthcare Spending

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Antiretroviral Therapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Antiretroviral Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Antiretroviral Therapy Market by Drug Type

3.3.1 Global NRTI Antiretroviral Therapy Market by Value

3.3.2 Global NRTI Antiretroviral Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global NNRTI Antiretroviral Therapy Market by Value

3.3.4 Global NNRTI Antiretroviral Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Protease Inhibitors Antiretroviral Therapy Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Protease Inhibitors Antiretroviral Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Integrase Inhibitors Antiretroviral Therapy Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Integrase Inhibitors Antiretroviral Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Other Drug Antiretroviral Therapy Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Other Drug Antiretroviral Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Antiretroviral Therapy Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Prevalence of HIV

5.1.2 Rising Access to Antiretroviral Therapy

5.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV

5.1.4 Surging HIV Deaths Averted with Antiretroviral Therapy

5.1.5 Fluctuating HIV Funding in LMICs

5.1.6 Growing Intake of PrEP

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Surging Use of Illicit Drugs

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Increasing Voluntary Medical Male Circumcisions

5.3.2 Huge Cost of Treatment

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

Abbvie

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cipla

Gilead Sciences

GSK (ViiV Healthcare)

Roche Holding (F. Hoffmann LA Roche AG)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4oiprq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

