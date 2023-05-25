Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antisense and rNAi therapeutics market size attained a value of USD 1.7 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 3.56 billion by 2031.



Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Introduction



Antisense and RNAi (RNA interference) therapeutics are two distinct, yet related, approaches to gene silencing that are used to treat various diseases by modulating the expression of specific genes. Both techniques involve the use of small, synthetic nucleic acid molecules to target and regulate specific messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules, which play a crucial role in the production of proteins.



Antisense Therapeutics:

Antisense therapeutics involves the use of short, single-stranded DNA or RNA molecules called antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) that are complementary to the target mRNA sequence. When ASOs bind to the target mRNA, they form a double-stranded complex that can inhibit the translation of the mRNA into protein. This process can be achieved through various mechanisms, including:

Steric hindrance: The ASO-mRNA complex prevents the ribosome from binding to the mRNA, thereby inhibiting protein synthesis.

Recruitment of RNAse H: The ASO-mRNA complex recruits an enzyme called RNAse H, which selectively cleaves and degrades the mRNA.

Modulation of alternative splicing: ASOs can bind to specific sites on pre-mRNA, leading to changes in splicing patterns and the production of different protein isoforms.



RNAi Therapeutics:

RNAi therapeutics is based on a naturally occurring cellular mechanism that uses small RNA molecules to regulate gene expression. The two main players in RNAi are small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs). In therapeutic applications, synthetic siRNAs or miRNAs are designed to target specific mRNA molecules for degradation or translational repression.

siRNAs: These are double-stranded RNA molecules, typically 21-23 nucleotides in length, that are complementary to the target mRNA sequence. Once introduced into cells, siRNAs are incorporated into the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC). The RISC then cleaves and unwinds the siRNA, retaining the guide strand, which is complementary to the target mRNA. The guide strand directs the RISC to the target mRNA, leading to its cleavage and degradation, thereby silencing the expression of the corresponding gene.

miRNAs: These are single-stranded RNA molecules, approximately 22 nucleotides in length, that are partially complementary to the target mRNA sequence. miRNAs are processed and incorporated into the RISC, like siRNAs. However, due to partial complementarity, miRNAs generally do not induce mRNA cleavage. Instead, they cause translational repression by interfering with ribosome binding or inducing mRNA deadenylation and decay.

Both antisense and RNAi therapeutics have shown promise in the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, genetic disorders, and viral infections, by selectively silencing the expression of disease-associated genes.

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Scenario



The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for targeted therapies, advancements in gene silencing technologies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, genetic disorders, and viral infections. These therapeutic approaches offer promising potential in the development of personalized treatments and overcoming challenges associated with conventional drug therapies, such as drug resistance and off-target effects.



Market Drivers



Several factors are contributing to the growth of the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the unmet medical needs for effective treatments, is fuelling the demand for novel therapeutics.

Additionally, advancements in molecular biology, genomics, and bioinformatics have led to a better understanding of disease mechanisms and the development of more precise and effective gene silencing therapies. Furthermore, increased investment in research and development by biopharmaceutical companies and government initiatives supporting the development of genetic therapies are propelling market growth.



Market Challenges



Despite the promising potential, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market faces several challenges. The delivery of these therapeutics to target cells and tissues remains a significant hurdle, with issues such as low cellular uptake, rapid degradation, and potential off-target effects.

Furthermore, the high cost of development and stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of genetic therapies may impede market growth. Additionally, the need for extensive preclinical and clinical studies to establish the safety and efficacy of these therapeutics presents both time and financial constraints.



Regional Analysis



North America leads the market, owing to its well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increased investment in research and development, and favourable government policies. Europe follows closely, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investment in biotechnology, and improving healthcare infrastructure.



Future Outlook



The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, primarily driven by ongoing advancements in gene silencing technologies, the development of more effective delivery systems, and the increasing adoption of personalized medicine. The successful clinical translation and commercialization of these therapies will further validate their potential, opening new opportunities for the treatment of various diseases, including those with limited or no current therapeutic options.



Key Players in the Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Sanofi S.A. SAN (EPA)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK (LON)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Benitec Biopharma Inc.,

Silence Therapeutics Plc

Astellas Pharma Inc

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals

Cenix BioScience

Sirnaomics

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Antisense And RNAi Therapeutics Market Segmentations



Market Breakup by Technology

RNA Interference

siRNA

miRNA

Antisense RNA

Market Breakup by Indication

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Respiratory Disorders

Renal Disease

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Disease

Others

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intra-dermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Topical Delivery

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Market Overview

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

