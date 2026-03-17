Global Apparel Brands Expand Use of CiCLO® Technology in Performance Fabrics to Address Microplastic Fiber Pollution

Synthetic fibers now account for more than 65 percent of global textile production1, making solutions to address microplastic fiber pollution an urgent priority for global textile producers across the performance apparel supply chain.

CiCLO technology is a textile ingredient embedded in polyester and nylon fibers during production, enabling the material to biodegrade at rates comparable to wool when it enters the environment. When CiCLO polyester or nylon is exposed to seawater, soil, or wastewater sludge, microbes can break down the fibers, leaving behind only natural elements. Long-term comparative studies conducted by third-party labs show that CiCLO fibers fully biodegrade in under 4 years2 compared to conventional fibers that remain intact.

To support collaboration and further adoption across the textile value chain, IAM will showcase CiCLO technology at two major performance textile industry events this spring: Performance Days Munich (March 18–19, Booth #T02) and Functional Fabric Fair (April 7–9, Booth #254).

In Europe, Fruit of the Loom has incorporated CiCLO polyester into its Iconic Premium and Iconic 250 Sweats collections, including sweatshirts, hoodies, and jog pants designed for comfort, durability, and everyday wear.

"With our two new sweat collections, it was important to us to offer added value and differentiate ourselves from the competition. We succeeded by using CiCLO technology. What's more, our distribution partners and consumers rely on us when it comes to products they wear every day, and with that scale comes responsibility," said Christian Lanvermann, Senior Marketing Manager for Fruit of the Loom Europe. "Integrating CiCLO technology into these collections allows us to introduce an ingredient innovation directly into core apparel categories. It is a practical way to continue delivering comfort, durability, and value while helping address the growing concern around microplastic fibers."

In the industrial apparel sector, ROFA is integrating CiCLO technology into the MOVE EASY Workwear line, designed for maximum movement, and the HIVIS LIGHT Warning protection line, designed for high-visibility safety garments.

"Industrial workwear is built to last and must perform under extreme conditions," said Cornelia Jäger, product development. "Adopting CiCLO technology allows us to maintain the durability and safety standards required in protective Workwear and Warning Protection clothing while taking a responsible step toward addressing the long‑term environmental persistence of synthetic fibers."

In the United States, Black Diamond Equipment has introduced the Rift Fleece collection featuring CiCLO technology designed for comfort and outdoor performance.

Additional market adoptions include athleisure apparel at Costco and Walmart, featuring men's and women's shirts and pants under the Mondetta brand, distributed across the US and Canada.

"CiCLO delivers a proven, scaled, and affordable solution for the entire existing textile supply chain," said Cheryl Smyre, Vice President of Intrinsic Advanced Materials. "Helping brands move beyond intention into speedy adoption is unlocking the power of collaboration and partnership. We are experiencing an industry urgency to solve the environmental impact of unavoidable microplastic shedding from synthetic textiles. Responsible material innovation is at a new level, and we are committed to supporting our brand partners as they introduce durable and sustainable products across market segments. Let's do better together, for people and planet."

The momentum for CiCLO technology follows its recent recognition at the Textile Recovery Summit in San Diego, where it was voted as the winner of the Innovation Stage. Reflecting on this industry shift, Andrea Ferris, CEO and Co-founder of Intrinsic Advanced Materials, noted that brand partners are increasingly looking beyond traditional sustainability models. "We are seeing a real shift with brands, where producer responsibility and circularity are increasingly understood as cohesive strategies that bring more responsible materials and products to market from inception, extending beyond closed-loop recycling alone," said Ferris.

The expansion of CiCLO adoption comes at a time when frequently evolving trade policies highlight the importance of a solid global infrastructure. Fibers and yarns made with CiCLO technology are available from certified manufacturers globally, supporting agile supply chains and enabling brands and mills to scale their use of CiCLO technology more efficiently across production networks.

Brands, mills, and fiber producers attending Performance Days Munich and Functional Fabric Fair are invited to meet with the CiCLO team to explore collaboration opportunities, supply chain integration, and co‑development of next‑generation performance fabrics that are made to last, just not here forever.

To schedule a meeting with the CiCLO team or learn more about how biodegradable technology works, visit www.ciclotechnology.com.

Sources: 1 Textile Exchange – Materials Market Report 2024; 2 Independent third-party testing | ciclotechnology.com biodegradation testing result 2026

About Intrinsic Advanced Materials

Intrinsic Advanced Materials, LLC (IAM) is a pioneering force in sustainable textile innovation and the company behind CiCLO® technology. This award-winning solution helps reduce the environmental impact of synthetic microfiber pollution. Founded in 2018, IAM is a joint venture between Intrinsic Textiles Group, LLC, a Silicon Valley innovation company, and Parkdale Advanced Materials, Inc., the performance fiber division of Parkdale Incorporated, one of the largest manufacturers of spun yarns, headquartered in Gastonia, North Carolina. Driven by a mission to combat microplastic pollution from textiles, IAM combines breakthrough science with deep industry expertise to deliver scalable, drop-in solutions for the global apparel and textile industry. CiCLO technology is produced in the USA and Asia. Synthetic fibers, yarns, and fabrics made using CiCLO are available worldwide, empowering brands and manufacturers to create high-performance products that are made to last, just not forever.

About CiCLO Technology

Launched in 2017, CiCLO® technology is a textile ingredient that reduces the persistence of microplastic pollution caused by synthetic textiles. CiCLO technology allows synthetic textiles to break down naturally in the environment while preserving performance and recyclability. CiCLO technology is patented globally, proven safe for use in sustainable textiles with OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT certification, and has been rigorously tested for biodegradation by third-party labs using internationally recognized ASTM and ISO test methods. Home, hospitality, apparel, and workwear products made with CiCLO technology are available from major retailers and brands, including Target, Billabong, Oakley, Walmart, Champion, McDonald's, Bass Pro Shops, Best Western Hotels, and many more. For more information, visit www.ciclotechnology.com.

SOURCE Parkdale Mills Inc.