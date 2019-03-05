Global Application Security Market Report 2019-2023: Need for Continuous Upgrades Due to Advances in Security Threats

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 05, 2019, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Security Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts have predicted that the application security market will register a CAGR of close to 26% by 2023.

The vendors in the market are offering cloud-based application security solutions to leverage the growing demand. Cloud-based solutions are less expensive than on-premises solutions. They do not require the actual installation of hardware and software, as they are maintained at the vendor's data center from where they can be accessed by enterprises on a subscription basis.

Thus, the cloud-based model is very useful for SMEs, as it allows them to use application security solution at a low cost. The deployment of a cloud-based application security solution is easier and less time consuming than that of the on-premises application security solution. Hence, the return on investment (ROl) is quicker in the cloud-based application security solution.

Market Overview

Growing number of data leaks

Cyber thefts by hackers and cybercrimes are growing at alarming rate. The data leaks and files stolen by hackers is rising globally. Hence, the application security helps enterprises to review the critical areas of concern within their environment and provides insights and offers tools to defend against these attacks. It will also focus on recovery and the importance of preparing for data loss.

Need for continuous upgrades due to advances in security threats

There is an increase in the number and sophistication of security threats recently. The sophistication of security threats makes it difficult for application security solutions to identify them reliably. Due to the growing advances in security threats, vendors need to continuously upgrade their application security solutions, which will incur additional costs. This is expected to lima the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The application security market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. The vendors in this market are offering cloud-based application security solutions to cater to the growing demand from various sectors. For instance, IBM offers IBM Application Security on Cloud that helps in mitigating security risks for cloud, web, and mobile applications. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

The key players in the global application security market are Broadcom, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Singtel, Synopsys, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

  • Market segmentation by solution
  • Comparison by solution
  • Web application security - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by solution

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Broadcom
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • IBM
  • Singtel
  • Synopsys, Inc.

PART 13: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/spkfgp/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Mar 05, 2019, 10:45 ET Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027: Key...

Mar 05, 2019, 10:30 ET 2019 Copper Additive Manufacturing Market Database...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Application Security Market Report 2019-2023: Need for Continuous Upgrades Due to Advances in Security Threats

News provided by

Research and Markets

Mar 05, 2019, 11:00 ET