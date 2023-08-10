Global Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Industry Report 2023-2029: Sustainable Solutions Enabling Responsible Seafood Production Spurs Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market (2023 Edition) - Global Analysis By Category, Techniques, Aquaculture Type, By Region, By Country: Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market is set for a significant boost, projected to reach USD 615.07 million by the close of 2029, a substantial increase from USD 379.43 million recorded in 2022. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%.

With a comprehensive analysis spanning the historical period of 2019-2022, estimations for 2023, and forecasts from 2024 to 2029, the Global Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market report provides valuable insights into this dynamic industry. The thriving population and rising purchasing power of customers act as driving forces propelling the Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market forward.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region's Aquaculture Genetics and Breeding Market for seaweed is witnessing a surge in product innovation and market development. With a focus on developing seaweed strains with enhanced taste, texture, and functionality, the region caters to diverse needs in the food, beverage, and cosmetic industries, fostering continuous growth and opportunities for the aquaculture genetics and breeding sector.

The market's expansion is fueled by increasing demand for seaweed products, sustainable aquaculture practices, technological advancements, government support, and collaboration among stakeholders, underscoring the significance of product innovation in this thriving market. The Asia Pacific region's progress in developing genetically improved seaweed strains lays the foundation for a successful and flourishing seaweed aquaculture industry.

With the increasing demand for seafood, depleting wild fish stocks, and growing environmental concerns, aquaculture genetics and breeding have emerged as key drivers for sustainable and efficient aquaculture practices.



Aquaculture genetics and breeding have revolutionised the aquaculture industry, offering immense opportunities for sustainable seafood production, improved disease management, and enhanced product quality. As the demand for seafood continues to rise, the field of genetics and breeding holds the key to unlocking the full potential of aquaculture.

Embracing responsible practices, collaboration, and technological advancements will pave the way for a thriving and resilient aquaculture sector that meets the needs of a growing population while preserving our oceans' health. The future of aquaculture genetics and breeding is bright, promising a sustainable and prosperous future for the global aquaculture industry.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the market by Americas ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Rest of Americas), Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Rest of Europe ), Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Indonesia , South Korea ), Middle East and Africa .

, , , Rest of Americas), (UK, , , , Rest of ), ( , , , ), and . The report analyses the Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market by Category (Fish, Shrimp, Crustaceans, Mollusca and Others).

The report analyses the Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market by Techniques (Selective Breeding, Genetic Engineering, Genomic Selection and Other Techniques).

The report analyses the Aquaculture Genetics & Breeding Market by Aquaculture type (Finfish, Shellfish, Seaweed and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by category, by technique, by aquaculture types.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

