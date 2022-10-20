Global Aquaculture Market Analysis Report 2022: Market to Reach $232.4 Billion by 2026 - Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Future Growth

Oct 20, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquaculture - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aquaculture Market to Reach $232.4 Billion by 2026
The global market for Aquaculture estimated at US$191.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$232.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period.
Demand in the market is supported by factors such as an expanding global population, growing need for food security, surging demand for animal proteins in many developing countries, and stagnant production of capture fisheries. Further rising disposable incomes of people and growing urban population are leading to enhanced consumption of fish and fish products.
Additional factors poised to benefit the aquaculture market in the near term include spiraling popularity of organic aquaculture, and novel technologies that are advancing the method of farm farming such as Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS); Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA); and Large-sized Aquaponics Systems, among others.
Another important growth driver is the significant improvements in distribution, logistics, and transportation that is transforming the way aquaculture production is transported. Emerging trends in the sector such as rice-fish culture are also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
Fresh Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$158.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Marine Water segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Aquaculture in freshwater is expanding mainly due to a decline in fish population in rivers and oceans. Freshwater culture environment comprises cages, tanks, ponds in fresh water, and aquaculture species such as trout, carp and tilapia are typically cultivated in this environment. The continued preference for sea water fish sustains demand in the marine water segment.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $167.3 Billion by 2026
The Aquaculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$167.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. North America and Europe are expected to witness strong progress led by growing adoption of advanced aquaculture techniques and tools.
Consumption of fish commodities is growing rapidly in developing countries. Urbanization, rising income levels, and increased consumption of both high and low value food fish are further propelling the market for aquaculture and fisheries in the developing countries.
Brackish Water Segment to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2026
In the global Brackish Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.9 Billion will reach a projected size of US$27.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood Needs of the Masses
- Sustainability and Resource Efficiency Comparison of Farmed Seafood Vis-a-vis Other Protein Sources
- Aquaculture: Fast Facts
- Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth
- Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern
- Aquatic Ecosystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply
- Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption Surges
- Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide
- Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production
- Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs
- Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices
- Global Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Future Growth
- Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell
- Competition
- Atlantic Salmon Farming Market
- Mowi Leads the Atlantic Salmon Farming Market: Share of Marine Harvest in Atlantic Salmon Farming Markets in Chile, North America, Norway and UK
- Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of COVID-19 on Aquaculture Industry
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth
- Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life
- Skin Care from Seafood
- Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties
- Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein
- Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion
- Bridging Supply-Demand Gap
- Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide
- Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key Statistical Data
- Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics & Transportation Drive Market Penetration
- Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Major Organic Species
- Organic Seafood Market
- Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition, Presents Significant Growth Opportunities
- Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply
- Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa
- Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture Signals Growth Opportunities
- Demand for Aquafeed Surges
- Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance
- Small Scale Aquacultures: 'Talk of the Town'
- Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns, Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture
- Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
- Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need of the Hour
- Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish
- Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and Aquaculture Market
- Blockchain Technology
- Sensors, Big Data & AIS
- Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related Products
- Aquaculture: Technology Innovations & Advancements
- New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture
- Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries
- Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture
- Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)
- Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture
- Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production
- Disease Prevention, Vaccine Delivery: Focus of Innovation Efforts
- Alternatives to Fish Meal Gain Prominence
- Biomass Daily
- aquaSmart
- Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds
- Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood
- Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture
- Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation
- Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture
- Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future
- Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and Regions
- Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable
- Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems
- Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns
- Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish
- Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs
- Fish for Fish Feed
- Organic and Chemical Pollution
- Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture
- Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment
- White Spot Disease: A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry
- Predator Control in Aquaculture
- Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture
- El Nino and La Nina: Effects on Aquatic Life
- Product Overview
- Aquaculture: Definition
- Why Aquaculture?
- Production Methods
- Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
