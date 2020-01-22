Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Markets, 2014-2025 - Rising Demand from the Aerospace & Defense Sector, Growing Usage in Modern Communication Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application (Telecommunications, Electronics, Healthcare, Education, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global arbitrary waveform generator market size is expected to reach USD 557.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of over 9% from 2019 to 2025.



The growing number of applications of these generators across numerous end-use sectors is expected to drive the arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) market growth over the forecast period. There has been a considerable rise in the investments and R&D activities carried out in various sectors, including healthcare, telecommunications, and aerospace & defense, which have led to the introduction of sophisticated and technologically advanced equipment. As a result, AWGs are expected to be the standard for the simulation of waveforms owing to the high complexity of electronic systems.



The augmented demand for these generators in the commercial sector can be primarily attributed to the growing popularity of reliable DDS integrated circuits. Users are increasingly preferring these generators over the conventional function generators owing to benefits such as improved performance and cost-effectiveness offered by these generators for computing applications. Additionally, the aerospace & defense and healthcare sectors are witnessing significant investments in the development of advanced equipment, which require sophisticated testing and signal measurement procedures. This is expected to drive the demand for AWGs in these sectors.



Dynamic applicability in the manufacturing and military sectors, along with surging demand from the telecommunications sector, is anticipated to drive the AWG market growth. Various enterprises are shifting their preference from traditional function generators to advanced AWGs owing to their enhanced performance. As a result, the decision-makers in these enterprises are now able to augment the performance throughput of their equipment as per their requirements, in addition to leveraging the benefit of cost-effectiveness.



The rising popularity of new technologies, including EDGE and WiMAX, is poised to further escalate the demand for AWGs. These generators offer numerous benefits, such as higher speed, flexibility, and performance, which are expected to augment the AWG market growth in the next six years. Moreover, in order to ensure optimum flexibility and versatility of these generators, several manufacturers such as Keysight Technologies and Tektronix, Inc. are developing AWG software to allow the generation of standard-compliant waveforms and to offer high-precision testing capabilities.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Various wireless communication technologies use AWGs to ensure optimum accuracy, frequency stability, and marginal noise in wireless communication networks

Technologies in the aerospace & defense sector, such as radar, and electronic warfare, require testing to ensure maximum accuracy, flexibility, and scalability

The shifting of manufacturing facilities to developing economies such as China and India , owing to low manufacturing costs, is expected to drive the AWG market growth in APAC region

The prime focus of the arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) market participants is testing and debugging of the communication systems to ensure timely delivery of messages between a device and a hub

