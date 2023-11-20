Global Arc Flash Protection Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030 - Soaring Investments on Utilities Amid Rising Demand for Electricity Favors Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Nov, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arc Flash Protection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Arc Flash Protection Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Arc Flash Protection estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the global arc flash protection market, organized into various tables for easy reference. It covers different aspects of the market, including arc flash protection, control systems, detection systems, personal protective equipment, and their application in various industries such as utilities, manufacturing & processing, oil & gas, transportation & infrastructure, and other end-uses. 

Arc Flash Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Arc Flash Detection Systems segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $573.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The data includes independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2014 through 2030, with a focus on geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. 

The Arc Flash Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$573.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

The report also includes insights into recent past, current, and future sales trends, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) where applicable. Additionally, it provides a 16-year perspective, illustrating the percentage breakdown of value sales for select years within this period. 

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • A Prelude to Arc Flash Protection
  • Thermal Impact of Arc Flash Temperatures: A Snapshot
  • Arc Flash Protection: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
  • Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
  • World Arc Flash Protection Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025
  • High Growth Opportunities Identified in Emerging Regions
  • World Arc Flash Protection Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Canada, USA, Europe, Japan and Africa
  • Product Segment Analysis
  • Arc Flash Control Systems: The Dominant Segment
  • Rising Demand for Arc Flash Detection Accelerates Market Expansion
  • Arc Flash PPE Remain Highly Relevant
  • Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Arc Flash Protection Market
  • Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
  • Arc Flash Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in Arc Flash Protection Market
  • Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
  • Number of People Employed in Manufacturing Sector in Select Countries: 2018
  • Power Utilities Remain Major Consumers of Arc Flash Protection Equipment
  • Soaring Investments on Utilities Amid Rising Demand for Electricity Favors Growth
  • Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
  • Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
  • China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
  • Market Stands to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical Safety in Oil & Gas Sector
  • Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
  • North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019)
  • Sustained Opportunities in Transportation & Infrastructure Sectors
  • Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
  • Arc Flash Regulations Steer Overall Momentum in the Market
  • NFPA 70E Standards
  • Arc-rated PPE Requirements: A Snapshot

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 33 Featured)

  • ABB (Switzerland)
  • Arcteq Oy (Finland)
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)
  • Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)
  • G&W Electric Co. (USA)
  • Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
  • Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)
  • Mors Smitt Technologies Inc. (USA)
  • PowerPoint Engineering, Ltd. (Ireland)
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Schneider Electric SE (France)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb454w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Gas Separation Membranes Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Gas Membranes Under R&D Radar to Curtail Energy Usage & Carbon Footprint

Gas Separation Membranes Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Gas Membranes Under R&D Radar to Curtail Energy Usage & Carbon Footprint

The "Gas Separation Membranes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Gas Separation...
Thermal Analysis Global Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $860 Million by 2030 with Chemical and Material Manufacturing Dominating

Thermal Analysis Global Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $860 Million by 2030 with Chemical and Material Manufacturing Dominating

The "Thermal Analysis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Thermal Analysis Market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.