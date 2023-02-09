Global Architectural Coating Markets, 2022-2023 & 2028 - Growing Applications, Technical Improvements, and Rising Demand in APAC Bodes Well for the Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Architectural Coating Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type, Technology, End-Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Architectural Coating Market was valued at USD 70.09 Billion in the year 2021.

The report presents the analysis of Architectural Coating market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Due to growing applications, technical improvements, and rising demand in APAC region, the market for architectural coatings is expanding quickly worldwide. Also, the economic growth in developing countries, increasing investment in infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations, growing purchasing power, and the rising demand for green and environmentally friendly coatings are also leading to the growth of the market.



Based on the Type segment, acrylic segment is expected to hold the largest share in Architectural Coating market in the year 2028. The growing demand for acrylic protective coatings in building & construction industry is the prime factor driving the global market growth.

Acrylic coatings possess excellent durability, are highly resistant to water and UV rays, stable under extremely cold temperature, easy to apply, and cost effective compared to other materials. The key feature of acrylic polymers is that they can be developed to be both tough and flexible at the same time.



APAC region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Architectural Coating market followed by Europe and Americas. Capturing the largest market share, Asia Pacific is predicted to increase significantly and is expected to remain the largest consumer for the next few years due to the growing residential construction in the countries like India and China.



Additionally, growing demand for elastomeric coating in concrete construction, provision of tough layers with improved performance, green environmental rules, and high adoption from end-use are some additional factors expected to drive growth of the global architectural coatings market.

Also, increasing usage of architectural coating in residential and commercial sectors are major end-use responsible for growth of the global architectural coatings market. Hence, increasing expansions and new product development are anticipated to result in robust growth of the global architectural coating market in next coming years.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by Volume (billion Gallons).

The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Others).

The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by Technology - (Water Borne, Solvent Borne).

The report analyses the Architectural Coating Market by End Use - (Residential & Commercial).

The Global Architectural Coating Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , France , Italy , China , Japan , India , Australia ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

BASF SE

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paints

RPM International Inc.

Asian Paints

Kansai Paint

Jotun

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Architectural Coating Market: Product Overview



4. Global Architectural Coating Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Architectural Coating Market: Market Indicators

4.2 Average Cost Analysis of Global Architectural Coating Market

4.3 Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028

4.4 Market Size, By Volume, 2018-2028

4.5 Global Architectural Coating Market: Growth and Forecast

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Architectural Coating Market



5. Global Architectural Coating Market: Segment Analysis By Type

5.1 Global Architectural Coating Market Segmentation, By Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Architectural Coating Market: By Type (2021 & 2028)

5.3 By Acrylic, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

5.4 By Epoxy, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

5.5 By Polyurethane, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

5.6 By Polyester, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

5.7 By Others, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028



6. Global Architectural Coating Market: Segment Analysis By Technology

6.1 Global Architectural Coating Market Segmentation, By Technology

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Architectural Coating Market, By Technology (2021 & 2028)

6.3 By Water Borne, By value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

6.4 By Solvent Borne, By Value (USD Billion), 2018-2028



7. Global Architectural Coating Market: Segment Analysis By End-Use

7.1 Global Architectural Coating Market Segmentation, By End-Use

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Architectural Coating Market, By End-Use (2021 & 2028)

7.3 By Residential, By value (USD Billion), 2018-2028

7.4 By Commercial, By value (USD Billion), 2018-2028



8. Global Architectural Coating Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Architectural Coating Market: By Region (2021 & 2028)

