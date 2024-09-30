Global architecture firm expands to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cromwell, a global, full-service architecture, engineering, and building services firm, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, announced today it is expanding its offices to Charlotte, ultimately creating 20 jobs in the region. Select CLT, the business recruitment team at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, played an integral role in the company's expansion process.

As one of the oldest architecture firms in the country, the 140-year-old company has legacy clients around the United States. As part of their strategic plan, Cromwell is expanding its footprint to better support existing clients with a local presence, while continuing to cultivate a growing number of business relationships in the region.

Cromwell's expansion will initially focus on servicing existing clients within their federal and industrial market base in the region. While serving existing clients, Cromwell has a plan to hire and develop local architects, engineers and other design professionals over the next few years to support all their current service offerings out of the Charlotte office. Long term, Cromwell is committed to becoming active members of the Charlotte business community. While growing their team, client network, and service offerings in the region, Cromwell is eager to give back through community service and engage in local partnerships, with the goal of creating lasting impact in the Charlotte area.

"We are thrilled to be coming to Charlotte, being part of this great community, and supporting the amazing growth happening here," Dan Fowler, president of Cromwell, said. "After studying several major metro areas, Charlotte consistently ranked at the top of our key categories. Proximity to great talent, access to our clients in the mid-Atlantic region, and the pro-business environment were key factors in our decision. Everyone we met in the community, including city and county officials, really embraced us—and the team at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance did a fantastic job of orchestrating our study and showcasing Charlotte as a great place for our team to grow. We're excited to continue our 140 years of positively impacting communities through great design with this expansion in the Charlotte area."

The CLT Alliance began working with Cromwell last summer after the company reached out for assistance in site selection and market research. Throughout the site selection process, the team, with support from Charlotte Center City Partners, assisted the company decision makers as they further evaluated the market. Cromwell considered locations throughout the US before landing on an office in South End.

"Our team really enjoyed working with Cromwell during their nation-wide site search to showcase what Charlotte has to offer for their future operations," Kylie Barnes, economic development specialist at the CLT Alliance, said. "It was great to see their excitement about the region grow during their site visits. From the start I could tell that Charlotte would be a great fit for them due to the quality-of-life aspect that meant a lot to them and their employees. Cromwell has a long history of partnering with their community to make a positive impact and we are so excited to have them here in the Charlotte Region."

Cromwell, a 100% Employee-owned company, is in the process of relocating key employees to the region and is currently planning to open their Charlotte office by the end of 2024.

"My family and I are extremely excited to join the Charlotte community," Kody Hart, regional director at Cromwell, said. "Throughout our visits and short period living in the area, our family has been overwhelmed by the reception and kindness we've encountered from individuals in the Charlotte area. We look forward to becoming active members of the community, building lasting relationships, and raising our children in this wonderful area."

