Global Armored Vehicles Market Outlook Report 2024: Industry to Benefit as Defense Spending to Reach $2.5 Trillion by 2027, Driven by Geopolitical Shifts and Evolving Tensions

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Armored Vehicles Market - 2024 - Predictive Market Outlook for 2024 - Key Trends, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities & Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upcycle phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order led by China's geopolitical revisionism backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbours & military adventurism in Asia and Russia's military resurgence with a renewed threat to Europe & NATO as the geopolitical dynamic clearly shifts towards multi-polarity.

The same has led to and created a surge in demand for procurement of new defense equipment, replacement of legacy systems, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally.

Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2027, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has just entered its third straight year in 2024, has already led to a shortfall in the availability of ammunition and has led to a revitalization of defense production capabilities as well as capacity globally while having effectively showcased the strategic significance of the good old classic armor with some U.S.-provided M2 Bradleys, being operated by the Ukrainian forces, having reportedly taken-on and destroyed even the latest & highly vaunted Russian T-90 MBTs in a head-on battle.

The war has brought back the doctrinal & tactical emphasis on and has highlighted the critical role of conventional artillery, including, SPHs and armor, including, MBTs, IFVs and APCs, for both offensive as well as defensive purposes and has bolstered efforts globally towards revitalization of capabilities across these growth-bound domains over near to medium term as the spectre of NATO forces required to take on the Russian armor over the plains of Europe returns to haunt the West and the same has led to a surge in defense spending across Europe over the recent years.

Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza have further exacerbated geopolitical tensions and has disrupted prevailing dynamics and equations with the entire Middle East region on the edge over the Palestine issue and Houthis' ongoing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea in retaliation, using sophisticated ballistic and cruise missiles & drones, signifying the rapidly rising profile as well as capabilities of non-state actors in the existing world order raising questions on the ability of states to counter them in a cost effective manner.

The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. The situation has been further compunded by the sustained geopolitical instability led by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Israeli military operations in Gaza and Houthi attacks on commercial shipping which collectively threaten to cause supply shocks & raise prices of food owing to scarcity, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which has already regressed to its range-bound, typical, average movement of under 3% annually. However, any further, major potential shock at this time could send the global economy spiralling down into a recessionary cycle.

Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights and analysis and a predictive market outlook on the Global Armored Vehicles Market. The coverage includes:

Analysis of Emerging, Near Term Market Scenario for Armored Vehicles Globally - Growth-bound Trajectory across Markets driven by Demand for New Equipment & Replacement Demand.

Demand Growth Projections & Forecast - Global Defense Spending Forecast, Top 5 Defense Spending Nations, Key Growth Domains & Sectors.

Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends - Emerging & Game Changer Technologies, Enhacements in Mobility, Firepower & Protection, Doctrinal Changes & Capabilities Advancement.

Issues & Challenges & Risk Factors - Oil Price Volatility, Geopolitical Turbulence, Macroeconomic Challenges, Supply Chain Constraints, Sustainability Challenges, Pitfalls of Fixed Price Contracts amid Market Uncertainties.

Potential Growth Opportunities - Key Growth Markets & Regions, Ramp-Up Plans by OEMs amid Supply Chain Constraints, Key Upcoming Programs Globally.

Market Outlook - Projected Forecast for Global Defense Spending, Key Growth Domains & Sectors for Near to Medium Term Horizon and Key, Upcoming Defense Programs.

For Whom

The report would be indispensable for those having strategic interest & stakes in the Global Armored Vehicles Market. The report will be extremely useful for Key Decision-Makers, Program Managers, Key Defense Executives, Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies, Industry OEMs and Players across the Value Chain, Defense Supplier Base, Vendors, Lessors, Technology & Other Services Solution Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain.

The report will also be useful for existing & potential Investors, Industry & Company Analysts, M&A Advisory Firms, Strategy & Management Consulting Firms, PE Firms, Venture Capitalists, Financing & Leasing Companies, Researchers and all those associated with the Global Armored Vehicle market. The report is comprehensive yet concise & compact at the same time; is custom-built for meetings & presentations, in addition, to being a ready self-reckoner as well as a quick reference guide driving, enabling & ensuring prompt and informed decision making.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Global Armored Vehicles Market - Introduction & Market Overview



Section 2: Global Armored Vehicles Market - SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Section 3: Key Industry Trends



Section 4: Key Market Trends



Section 5: Key Technology Trends



Section 6: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 7: Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8: Key Growth Segments, Sectors, Markets & Regions and Domains



Section 9: Business & Strategic Outlook - Top Global Industry Players - Near to Medium Term

Oshkosh Defense

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) & GDELS

Rheinmetall Defence AG

Textron Defense

AM General LLC

Section 10: Market Outlook and Defense Spending Trends - 2024-2027

10.1 Emerging Market Scenario for the Global Armored Vehicles Market and for Global Defense Spending - Near to Medium Term

10.2 Global Defense Expenditure - Split by Key Regions & Nations

10.2.1 Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

10.2.2 Key Growth Regions

10.3 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Projected Growth Trend - Near to Medium Term

10.4 Emerging, Game Changer Technologies

10.5 Projected Global Defense Spending Trend - In $Trillion - 2024-2027

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4o8oa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets