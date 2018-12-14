Global Aromatic Solvents Market to 2023: Focus on Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives & Metal Cleaning Industries

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aromatic Solvents Market by Type (Toluene, Xylene, Ethylbenzene), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives, Metal Cleaning) and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aromatic solvents market is projected to grow from USD 7.27 billion in 2018 to USD 8.29 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.66% during the forecast period.

The growth in the automotive and construction industries is expected to drive the demand for aromatic solvents during the forecast period. The harmful effects of aromatic solvents act as a challenge for the market growth.

The paints & coatings application is expected to lead the aromatic solvents market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume

By application, the paints & coatings segment is expected to lead the aromatic solvents market during the forecast period. This is due to the demand for construction chemicals in the paints & coatings application. In addition, the rapid growth in population and the growing automotive industry in the region are expected to boost the aromatic solvents market in the paints & coatings application. In addition, the growth of the automotive, OEM, machinery, and appliances markets, globally are expected to drive demand for aromatic solvents in this application during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the aromatic solvents market between 2018 and 2023, in terms of both value and volume

The aromatic solvents market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the aromatic solvents market during the forecast period, owing to the increased manufacturing base of aromatic solvents in the economies such as China, India, and South Korea.

In addition, rapid industrialization and urbanization accompanied by the rising demand for automobiles are expected to contribute to the growth of the aromatic solvents market in the region. The rapid growth in building & construction activities is also expected to drive the demand for aromatic solvents in the paints & coatings application.

Key companies supplying aromatic solvents are:

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation ( China ),

), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. ( Netherlands )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) ExxonMobil Corporation (US)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. ( Netherlands )

) SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) China National Petroleum Corporation ( China )

) Reliance Industries Limited ( India )

) Chinese Petroleum Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Total S.A. ( France )

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aromatic Solvents Market

4.2 Aromatic Solvents Market, By Region

4.3 Aromatic Solvents Market Overview

4.4 Aromatic Solvents Market, By Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand From the Construction and Automotive Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Industries Shifting Focus on Green Solvents

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Opportunities From the Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Harmful Effects of Aromatic Solvents

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Aromatic Solvents Market

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP of Major Economies in Terms of PPP

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Automotive Industry and Its Impact on the Aromatic Solvents Market



6 Aromatic Solvents Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Toluene

6.3 Xylene

6.3.1 Para-Xylene

6.3.2 Mixed Xylene

6.4 Ethylbenzene



7 Aromatic Solvents Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Applications of Toluene Solvents

7.2.1 Paints & Coatings

7.2.2 Adhesives

7.2.3 Printing Inks

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Applications of Xylene Solvents

7.3.1 Paints & Coatings

7.3.2 Adhesives

7.3.3 Cleaning & Degreasing

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Applications of Ethylbenzene Solvents

7.4.1 Paints & Coatings

7.4.2 Cleaning & Degreasing

7.4.3 Others



8 Aromatic Solvents Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 Europe

8.4 North America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.2.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

9.2.2 Exxonmobil Corporation

9.2.3 SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.3.1 Expansions

9.3.2 Agreements

9.3.3 Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

10.2 Exxonmobil Corporation

10.3 SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.4 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

10.7 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

10.8 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

10.9 Total S.A.

10.10 Chinese Petroleum Corporation (CPC)

10.11 Other Market Players

10.11.1 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

10.11.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.

10.11.3 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

10.11.4 Gotham Industries

10.11.5 Haltermann Carless

10.11.6 Indian Oil Corporation Limited

10.11.7 Pon Pure Chemicals Group

10.11.8 Recochem Inc.

10.11.9 Top Solvent Co., Ltd.

10.11.10 W.M. Barr & Company Inc.



