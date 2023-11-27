Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Report 2023 - Growing R&D of New Artemisinin Combination Therapies

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market (2022-2027) by Combination Therapy Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market was estimated to be USD 520.94 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 771.12 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.16%.

The Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market is segmented based on Combination Therapy Type, and Geography.

  • By Combination Therapy Type, the market is classified into Artemether-Lumefantrine, Artesunate-Amodiaquine, and Others.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Demand for Artemisinin Combination Therapy
  • Rising Government Initiatives
  • Growing Malaria Endemic

Restraints

  • High Cost of Artemisinin Combination Therapy Courses

Opportunities

  • Growing R&D of New Artemisinin Combination Therapies

Challenges

  • Side Effects Associated with Artemisinin Combination Therapy (ACT)
  • Lack of Availability of Raw Materials for the Production of ACTs

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report include:

  • Cipla
  • KPC Pharmaceuticals
  • Guilin Pharmaceutical
  • Sanofi
  • Novartis
  • Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
  • Denk Pharma
  • Ipca Laboratories
  • Ajanta Pharma
  • Bliss GVS Pharma
  • Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
  • Important market dynamics and trends
  • Market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
  • Market shares and strategies of key players
  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Report Benefits:

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0d0e0

