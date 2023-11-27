Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Report 2023 - Growing R&D of New Artemisinin Combination Therapies

27 Nov, 2023, 05:30 ET
The Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market was estimated to be USD 520.94 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 771.12 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.16%.
The Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market is segmented based on Combination Therapy Type, and Geography.
- By Combination Therapy Type, the market is classified into Artemether-Lumefantrine, Artesunate-Amodiaquine, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Artemisinin Combination Therapy
- Rising Government Initiatives
- Growing Malaria Endemic
Restraints
- High Cost of Artemisinin Combination Therapy Courses
Opportunities
- Growing R&D of New Artemisinin Combination Therapies
Challenges
- Side Effects Associated with Artemisinin Combination Therapy (ACT)
- Lack of Availability of Raw Materials for the Production of ACTs
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report include:
- Cipla
- KPC Pharmaceuticals
- Guilin Pharmaceutical
- Sanofi
- Novartis
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Denk Pharma
- Ipca Laboratories
- Ajanta Pharma
- Bliss GVS Pharma
- Macleods Pharmaceuticals
