Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Report 2023 - Growing R&D of New Artemisinin Combination Therapies

The Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market was estimated to be USD 520.94 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 771.12 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.16%.



The Global Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market is segmented based on Combination Therapy Type, and Geography.

By Combination Therapy Type, the market is classified into Artemether-Lumefantrine, Artesunate-Amodiaquine, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Artemisinin Combination Therapy

Rising Government Initiatives

Growing Malaria Endemic

Restraints

High Cost of Artemisinin Combination Therapy Courses

Opportunities

Growing R&D of New Artemisinin Combination Therapies

Challenges

Side Effects Associated with Artemisinin Combination Therapy (ACT)

Lack of Availability of Raw Materials for the Production of ACTs

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report include:

Cipla

KPC Pharmaceuticals

Guilin Pharmaceutical

Sanofi

Novartis

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Denk Pharma

Ipca Laboratories

Ajanta Pharma

Bliss GVS Pharma

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

