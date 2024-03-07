Global Artemisinin Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Top Players Including Sanofi, Artemis, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Guilin Pharmaceutical, KERUI, Phytomedics, AIFLINC, Alchem and Sanmark

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artemisinin Market by Type By Application, by Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artemisinin market size was estimated to be USD 96.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 677.9 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 19.43% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The rising burden of malaria, increased access to artemisinin-based combination therapies, growing awareness of the benefits of artemisinin, research, and development into new artemisinin-based treatments, and government support for malaria control will drive the market growth.



ACTs are the first-line treatment for malaria recommended by the WHO. They combine artemisinin with other antimalarial drugs, making it more difficult for the parasites to develop resistance. Access to ACTs has increased significantly in recent years, thanks to initiatives such as the Affordable Medicines Facility for Malaria (AMFm) and the President's Malaria Initiative (PMI). For instance, in November 2023, Artemis International Inc., in partnership with the Kenyan Agricultural Research and Livestock Organization, introduced a new, high-yielding cultivar of Artemisia Annua. obtained a grant of USD 5 million from USAID for projects about sustainable production.



By type, the extraction from the artemisia annua segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global artemisinin market in 2023 owing to the primary source of artemisinin, with pharmaceutical companies relying on a consistent and high-quality supply to meet the increasing global need for effective and life-saving anti-malarial medications. Additionally, the semisynthetic artemisinin segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advancements in pharmaceutical research and development, which have led to the synthesis of semisynthetic artemisinin with enhanced properties and improved scalability.



By application, the antimalarial tablets segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global artemisinin market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of malaria worldwide and the widespread adoption of artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) encapsulated in antimalarial tablets. Additionally, the antimalarial injections segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for rapid and potent treatment options, particularly in severe malaria cases, where the prompt administration of artemisinin-based therapies is critical.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Artemisinin market in 2023 owing to the increasing number of cochlear implant surgeries performed in hospital settings and the rising prevalence of hearing impairment globally. Additionally, the online pharmacy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing trend of digitalization in healthcare services, increased consumer preference for online shopping, and the convenience offered by online pharmacies in providing a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cochlear implants.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of hearing disorders, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, and a robust reimbursement framework. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness of hearing impairment, increasing healthcare investments, expanding patient population, and improving accessibility to advanced medical treatments.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Artemisinin Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Artemisinin Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Type Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Extraction from Artemisia Annua

7.3. Semisynthetic Artemisinin



8. Artemisinin Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Application Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Antimalarial Injections

8.3. Antimalarial Tablets



9. Artemisinin Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Distribution Channel Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Hospital Pharmacy

9.3. Retail Pharmacy

9.4. Online Pharmacy



10. Regional Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Opportunity Analysis



11. North America Artemisinin Market



12. Europe Global Artemisinin Market

13. Asia Pacific Global Artemisinin Market



14. Latin America Global Artemisinin Market



15. MEA Global Artemisinin Market



16. Competitor Analysis

16.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

16.2. Major Recent Developments



17. Company Profiles

Sanofi

Artemis International Inc.

KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Guilin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Kunming Pharmaceutical Corporation

KERUI Group (Artemisinin Biotech)

Phytomedics Inc.

Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

AIFLINC

Alchem International Pvt Ltd.

Sanmark Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avsljk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets