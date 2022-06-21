Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Research Report 2022: A $66.45 Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: By Drug, By Application, By End-Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global arthritis monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $44.14 billion in 2021 to $49.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.07.3%. The market is expected to reach $66.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



Major players in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market are Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Genentech, GSK, AstraZeneca PLC. and Mylan N.V.



The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies used for the treatment of arthritis diseases. Arthritis is referred to as the joint pain that is characterized by inflammation, tenderness, pain and stiffness in and around the joints. Different monoclonal antibody drugs are used for the treatment of arthritis. These include infliximab, adalimumab and golimumab. The market consists of revenue generated by the company's manufacturing monoclonal antibody drugs for arthritis by the sales of these products.



The main types of drugs in arthritis monoclonal antibodies are remicade, humira, enbrel, rituxan, orencia, actemra, simponi, cimzia and remsima. REMICADE is a prescription drug for persons with slightly to severely active Crohn's disease who haven't had success with other treatments. The different applications include rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, fibromyalgia, others and involves various sectors such as hopitals, research institutes, others.



The increasing prevalence of arthritis globally has contributed to the growth of the arthritis monoclonal antibody market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, the adult percentage of arthritis is 23% in USA which varies by country and osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis followed by gout, fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.

According to WHO, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis varies between 0.3% and 1% and the worldwide estimates of osteoarthritis include 9.6% men and 18% women. The increased prevalence of arthritis and thee demand for personalized medicine is increasing the demand for the arthritis monoclonal antibody market.



The high cost of monoclonal antibodies is expected to hamper the global arthritis monoclonal antibody market. According to the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), a survey was conducted to know the average price of monoclonal antibodies approved in the last 20 years by the FDA across disease states and found that the average annual price of 1-year treatment for each monoclonal antibody indication was $96,731. The high costs of these antibodies are basically due to the cost incurred in development and production. High costs of monoclonal antibodies are therefore expected to limit the market growth.



The development of therapeutic monoclonal antibody products is becoming an indispensable tool in the development of the arthritis monoclonal antibody market. Monoclonal antibodies are more efficient than small molecules and peptides in the treatment of arthritis. These are target specific and has good efficiency for disease treatment. These improved treatment options are evident with the launch of a greater number of monoclonal antibody drugs for arthritis.



Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer inc.

AbbVie inc.

Amgen inc.

Genentech

GSK

AstraZeneca plc.

Mylan N.V.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lily and Company

and Company Thermofischer Scientific

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

Daiichi Sankyo Company ltd.

Seattle genetics

genetics Teva pharmaceutical industries

Shanghi Junsi bioscience ltd.

GenScript

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

AbGenomics

ADC Therapeutics

Agensys

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

ALMAC Group

Ambrx

Astellas Pharma

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Characteristics



3. Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies



5. Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation By Drug, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Remicade

Humira

Enbrel

Rituxan

Orencia

Actemra

Simponi

Cimzia

Remsima

6.2. Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Fibromyalgia

Others

6.3. Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation By End-use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hopitals

Research Institutes

Others

7. Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vch6dq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets