Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Analysis 2024-2034, Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Richard Wolf, Conmed, Stryker, Smith + Nephew, Henke Sass Wolf and Karl Storz

The "Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global arthroscopy devices market size was estimated to be USD 23.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at 56.94 billion billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing number of elderly individuals who are more susceptible to injuries necessitating arthroscopic procedures, rise in the occurrence of sports-related injuries such as meniscus tears, torn ligaments, and cartilage tears, a growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, upswing in the adoption of fluid management systems to enhance the visualization process, continuous technological advancements, and surge in the introduction of cutting-edge arthroscopy devices are the factors fuelling the market growth.

Surge in the introduction of cutting-edge arthroscopy devices is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. An arthroscope is a medical instrument utilized for the examination and treatment of various body joints, including the spine, knee, shoulder, hip, and elbow. Arthroscopy devices play a crucial role in inspecting bone joints for conditions such as osteoarthritis, bone tumors, rheumatoid arthritis, and tendinitis.

By product, arthroscope implants was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global arthroscopy devices market in 2023 owing to the increase in regulatory bodies' approvals of novel devices and surge in number of knee arthroscopic surgical procedures. For instance, in January 2023, Arthrex, Inc. has obtained FDA clearance for TightRope, making it the sole device approved for pediatric ACL surgery. Additionally, visualization system is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of surgeries, as visualization systems are used to inspect the degree of the injury.

By application, knee was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global arthroscopy devices market in 2023 owing to the rising initiatives by major market players, increasing prevalence & occurrence of osteoarthritis & sports injuries, and growing elderly population. For instance, in January 2024, Arthrex, a renowned global provider of minimally invasive surgical technology and education in surgical skills, has introduced TheNanoExperience.com, a new resource centered on patients. The platform emphasizes the science and advantages of Nano arthroscopy, an innovative, minimally invasive orthopedic procedure that has the potential to enable a swift return to activity with reduced pain. Additionally, elbow is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and growing technological advancements.

By end-user, hospitals was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global arthroscopy devices market in 2023 owing to the surge in patient pool, rising adoption of advanced technology, and growing partnerships & collaborations among market players. For instance, in April 2023, Stryker has collaborated with project C.U.R.E. to supply medical equipment to 135 countries worldwide. Additionally, orthopedic clinics is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing investment by major market players and increasing healthcare infrastructure of these clinics.

North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare infrastructure, increase in arthroscopy procedures, growing incidence of chronic diseases & orthopedic conditions, and an escalation in initiatives by market participants. For instance, in November 2023, Pristine Surgical has launched Summit 4K, a single-use surgical arthroscope, in medical centers throughout the United States after its initial utilization in a human procedure earlier this year. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in the elderly population, expansion of the geriatric population, uptick in joint disorders, increasing prevalence of sports injuries, and surge in the introduction of novel products. For instance, in August 2023, Healthium Medtech, a leading international supplier of medical technology solutions, has announced the debut of TRUMAS, a line of sutures designed to address the difficulties encountered during suturing in minimal access surgeries.

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Material, Product, and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM)

( , , , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

, GCC, Rest of MEA) Exhaustive Company Profiles of Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Report Segmentation:

By Product

Fluid Management Systems

Accessories And Disposables

Powered Shaver Systems

Visualization Systems

Arthroscope Implants

Ablation Systems

Arthroscopes

By Application

Foot & Ankle

Elbow

Hand & Wrist

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Sports Injuries

By End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Companies Profiled

Johnson & Johnson

Arthrex Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Richard Wolf

Conmed Corporation

Stryker

Smith + Nephew

Henke Sass Wolf

Karl Storz

