Global Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants Market Report 2019
Oct 03, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for arthroscopy products and sports medicine implants. Geographic markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW), which includes all other countries.
This report provides the following useful information:
- A clinical overview of arthroscopic surgery
- Sports injury incidence data
- Arthroscopy procedure volumes
- Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers and emerging companies
- In-depth market and competitive analyses.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market analysis
- Selected market drivers and limiters
- Market leaders
- Methodology
Overview of Osteoporosis
- Prevalence
- Fracture incidence and economic costs
- Types of osteoporosis
- Risk factors
- Treatment
- Bibliography
Bone Densitometry Products Market
- Bone densitometry overview
- Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry
- Single-energy X-ray absorptiometry
- Radiographic absorptiometry
- Quantitative computed tomography
- Quantitative ultrasound
- Software-based densitometry systems
- Hospital-based densitometry systems
- Office-based densitometry systems
- Densitometry products
- BeamMed
- CompuMed
- Furuno Electric Company
- GE Healthcare/General Electric Company
- Hologic
- Swissray
- Emerging company
- Market analysis
- Market forecast: US
- Market forecast: EU
- Market forecast: Japan
- Market forecast: rest of the world
- Competitive analysis: global
- Primary research
- Bibliography
Market for Bone Turnover Marker Tests
- Biochemical markers overview
- Types of bone turnover markers
- Applications
- Limitations
- Bone turnover marker testing products
- Alere/Abbott
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Immunodiagnostic Systems
- Orion Diagnostica/Orion Group
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Roche Diagnostics/F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Reimbursement
- Market analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Primary research
- Bibliography
APPENDIX: COMPANY LISTING
