Global Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for arthroscopy products and sports medicine implants. Geographic markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW), which includes all other countries.

This report provides the following useful information:

A clinical overview of arthroscopic surgery

Sports injury incidence data

Arthroscopy procedure volumes

Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers and emerging companies

In-depth market and competitive analyses.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market analysis

Selected market drivers and limiters

Market leaders

Methodology

Overview of Osteoporosis

Prevalence

Fracture incidence and economic costs

Types of osteoporosis

Risk factors

Treatment

Bibliography

Bone Densitometry Products Market

Bone densitometry overview

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry

Single-energy X-ray absorptiometry

Radiographic absorptiometry

Quantitative computed tomography

Quantitative ultrasound

Software-based densitometry systems

Hospital-based densitometry systems

Office-based densitometry systems

Densitometry products

BeamMed

CompuMed

Furuno Electric Company

GE Healthcare/General Electric Company

Hologic

Swissray

Emerging company

Market analysis

Market forecast: US

Market forecast: EU

Market forecast: Japan

Market forecast: rest of the world

Competitive analysis: global

Primary research

Bibliography

Market for Bone Turnover Marker Tests

Biochemical markers overview

Types of bone turnover markers

Applications

Limitations

Bone turnover marker testing products

Alere/Abbott

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher Immunodiagnostic Systems

Orion Diagnostica/Orion Group

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Roche Diagnostics/F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Reimbursement

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Primary research

Bibliography

APPENDIX: COMPANY LISTING



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypjrty

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

