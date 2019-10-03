Global Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants Market Report 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 03, 2019, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for arthroscopy products and sports medicine implants. Geographic markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW), which includes all other countries.

This report provides the following useful information:

  • A clinical overview of arthroscopic surgery
  • Sports injury incidence data
  • Arthroscopy procedure volumes
  • Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers and emerging companies
  • In-depth market and competitive analyses.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market analysis
  • Selected market drivers and limiters
  • Market leaders
  • Methodology

Overview of Osteoporosis

  • Prevalence
  • Fracture incidence and economic costs
  • Types of osteoporosis
  • Risk factors
  • Treatment
  • Bibliography

Bone Densitometry Products Market

  • Bone densitometry overview
  • Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry
  • Single-energy X-ray absorptiometry
  • Radiographic absorptiometry
  • Quantitative computed tomography
  • Quantitative ultrasound
  • Software-based densitometry systems
  • Hospital-based densitometry systems
  • Office-based densitometry systems
  • Densitometry products
  • BeamMed
  • CompuMed
  • Furuno Electric Company
  • GE Healthcare/General Electric Company
  • Hologic
  • Swissray
  • Emerging company
  • Market analysis
  • Market forecast: US
  • Market forecast: EU
  • Market forecast: Japan
  • Market forecast: rest of the world
  • Competitive analysis: global
  • Primary research
  • Bibliography

Market for Bone Turnover Marker Tests

  • Biochemical markers overview
  • Types of bone turnover markers
  • Applications
  • Limitations
  • Bone turnover marker testing products
  • Alere/Abbott
  • Beckman Coulter/Danaher
  • Immunodiagnostic Systems
  • Orion Diagnostica/Orion Group
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Quidel
  • Roche Diagnostics/F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Reimbursement
  • Market analysis
  • Competitive analysis
  • Primary research
  • Bibliography

APPENDIX: COMPANY LISTING

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypjrty

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Europe Genomics Markets, 2017 & 2018-2025...

Global $223 Billion Paints & Coatings Markets, 2012-2018...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Arthroscopy Products and Sports Medicine Implants Market Report 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 03, 2019, 17:45 ET