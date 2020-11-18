Global Artificial Immune Modulation Therapy Market 2020-2026: Estimated Commercial Opportunity and Future Directions

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Immune Modulation Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insight on the applications of artificial immune modulation therapy in today's cancer centric treatment methodologies. This report is focused towards introducing the therapy and the cells that are contributing to the therapy in an elaborated way. The report also discusses the successful pre-clinical stage results of the therapy and information about its entry in the clinical trial landscape. The research report gives information about the growing interest of the researchers as well as companies towards the possible achievements that the therapy will face in the next few years.



Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) is among the novel immunotherapy technologies that have been developed keeping in view the rising cases of cancer at a global level. As every immunotherapy technology focuses on one major part of the immune system, AIM technology's working is also based on artificial antigen-presenting cells (aAPC). AIM technology includes the engineering and administrating artificial antigen-presenting cells to the patients which further is projected to mimic the core functions of natural antigen-presenting cells present inside the human body.



The primary purpose with which artificial antigen-presenting cells are administered to the patient involves antigen-specific recognition signal delivery by Major Histone Compatibility molecule loaded with an antigen peptide and also a co-stimulatory signal to direct action by the T cells. Development of another immunotherapy-based treatment has caused an expansion of the field, where the contribution of immune cells against diseases is increasing exponentially. Targeting immune cells have projected a novel and regulated version of interaction between the diseased cells and the immune system.



An important aspect of AIM therapy is that it provides satisfying nature for reinforcing the working mechanism of the immune system against one target which includes the activation of specific types (antigen-presenting cells and T-cells) in order to evoke a powerful immune response against a specific antigen. It has been a few decades since the development of immunotherapy for diseases in which the immune system gets artificially activated, but few years since the discovery of AIM. Therefore, adding one more novel technology to this incredibly increases the access of eradicating cancer and other deadly cells from the body.



As per the research findings for analyzing the growing trends of artificial immune modulation, it has been observed that the therapy is prominent towards showing data that is dominant. As the other immunotherapy products that are available for cancer such as Kymriah and Yescarta and their sales record establishes a hope that the arrival of novel products under AIM therapy will also establish a market that will be more inclined towards AIM. The growing cancer cases and the poor survival rate of other cancer therapies are driving the research world a little more dominant towards AIM.



Although the price of the therapy has not been decided yet but it has been estimated that the therapy will cost approximately the same as the other cancer immunotherapies. The therapy being novel is considered as a fast-growing method in the entire pharmaceutical industry. The therapy is still very young and is evaluated for causing a potential growth, substantive translational and clinical improvements. By observing the future outlook of the cancer cases and the current research activity, it is estimated that the market of AIM will undergo tremendous advancement leading towards the revolution of cancer therapeutics.

Key Report Highlights:

Immunotherapy Inspired Design for Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM)

Artificial Immune Modulations for Various Indications

Clinical Trial Insight for AIM: 3 Drugs

Expected Price Range for AIM Therapy: > US$ 250,000

Market Potential During Five Years of Commercialization: > USD 500 Million

Estimated Commercial Opportunity for Artificial Immune Modulation Drugs

Future Directions for Artificial Immune Modulation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Artificial Immune Modulation Nanotechnology Overview



2. Role of Nanotechnology in Enriching Artificial Immune Modulation Platform



3. Synthetic Immunology to Engineer Antigen Presenting Cells



4. Artificial Immune Modulations for Various Indications



5. T-Cell Enrichment & Expansion (E+E) Technology for Proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation Platform



6. NexImmune Clinical Trials for Artificial Immune Modulation Products



7. Recent Trends & Opportunities Available for Expansion of Artificial Immune Modulation Therapy



8. Estimated Commercial Opportunity for Artificial Immune Modulation Drugs



9. Drivers & Challenges Triggered with the Outcome of Artificial Immune Modulation



10. Future Directions for Artificial Immune Modulation



11. Competitive Landscape

