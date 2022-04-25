Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Infrastructure Market Size Expected to Reach USD 197.39 Billion by 2030, at 27.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "AI Infrastructure Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning), End-Use (Enterprises, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers); By Deployment; By Offering; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in infrastructure market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 27.6% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 23.54 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 197.39 Billion by 2030.

What is AI infrastructure? How big is the artificial intelligence (AI) in infrastructure market?

Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure involves the deep learning machine technology used to solve complex tasks. This platform helps enterprises to develop intelligent applications with minimum human intervention. It is based on a hierarchical structure. Organizations will be able to enhance additional efficiency and reduce cost through automation of process flows by incorporating AI into their business workings. AI infrastructure aids in consistently managing data, encompassing each step of the machine learning workflow. This is generally used by data engineers, data scientists, DevOps teams, and software engineers to organize and access computing resources.

The growing use of technologies including IoT, robotics, and big data across various industries is boosting market growth. AI infrastructure enables enterprises to perform based on storage management, resource utilization, and threat detection. The onset of the COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on artificial intelligence technology as the pandemic imposed the compulsory work-from-home (WFH) policy during the period. Therefore, the pandemic fueled the global artificial intelligence infrastructure market growth.

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market: Driving Factors

The key factors driving the growth of the market include increased data traffic and the growing popularity of parallel computing in AI data centers. The rising adoption of cloud machine learning platforms across several application sectors, including governmental organizations, education, BFSI, and healthcare, among others is another factor accelerating the market growth. Also, reducing hardware costs across the world is fueling the overall market growth. A growing number of partnerships and collaborations adopted by various leading companies is another key factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, increasing focus on building human-aware AI systems is expected to create lucrative opportunity for AI infrastructure market in the forecasted years.

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 197.39 billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 23.54 billion Expected CAGR Growth 27.6% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Amazon Web Service, Cadence Design Systems, Cisco, Dell, Google, Graphcore, Gyrfalcon Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Imagination Technologies, INTEL, Micron Technology, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, Sensetime, SK Hynix, Tenstorrent, Toshiba, Wave Computing, and Xilinx. Segments Covered By Offering, By Deployment, By Technology, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Offering

Based on offering, the hardware segment witnessed the largest market share in the global artificial intelligence infrastructure market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for AI hardware for the development of applications such as machine learning, robotic process automation, and biometrics. Moreover, the rising demand for advanced IT products from developing countries and the growing demand for artificial intelligence hardware in a high-performance computing data center are anticipated to fuel the growth of the AI infrastructure market.

Further, the artificial intelligence software and services segment is projected to generate the highest CAGR because of the rising use of digital data in data mining and analytics to retrieve information from images, videos, speech, and audio. Moreover, the growing use of AI-based applications such as video analytics, inference, sparse matrices, primitives, and multi-hardware communication capabilities are expected to boost the segment growth in the Artificial Intelligence market during the forecast period,

Insight by Technology

Machine learning technology accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the artificial intelligence infrastructure market during the projected time period. AI-powered machine learning technology enables systems to learn automatically and increase their performance without human intervention. This segment market showed the fastest growth rate because AI and machine learning have been broadly adopted to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the rapidly growing demand for machine learning technology is accelerating segmental growth worldwide.

Geographic Overview: Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific generated the highest shares in the global artificial intelligence infrastructure market in 2021 and is expected to lead the market during the upcoming scenario. Various private technology companies are focusing on investing primarily in AI development, this factor is driving the growth of the artificial intelligence infrastructure market in the region. the AI system allows companies to reduce costs, enhance productivity, and expand operations. These factors are expected to boost the sales of AI systems across North America in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, North America and Europe are projected to account a significant share of the market during the foreseen period owing to their focus on investing in R&D schemes for the development of new technologies. This factor is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market in upcoming years.

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market: By Offering Outlook

Hardware

Processor



Storage



Memory

Software

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market: By Deployment Outlook

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market: By Technology Outlook

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market: By End-Use Outlook

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

