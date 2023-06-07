Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market Research Report 2023: Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and Thales Group Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market by Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Platform (Airborne, Land, Space), Application, Installation Type, Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in military market size is projected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2023 to USD 38.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period.

Machine Learning Segment: The largest share of the AI in military market by technology in 2023

Machine learning is the ability of computers to learn without being programmed. It includes supervised learning (parametric/non-parametric algorithms, support vector machines, kernels, and neural networks) and unsupervised learning (clustering, dimensionality reduction, recommender systems, and deep learning).

In the US, Intelligent Software Solutions is a leading provider of WebTAS software that integrates and visualizes data from multi-source data. This segment is further sub segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning, generative adversarial networks, and others, which includes statistical learning and ensemble learning.

In January 2023, Lockheed Martin Corporation introduced its new AI model Aegis. This model is used to improve the operation efficiency of Agis Combat System. The AI enabled Agis combat system offers improved operator decision making, situational awareness, reduced reaction time, and the ability to defend against hypersonic threats. It also predictively determines when parts will need maintenance before they break.

In August 2020, Lockheed Martin signed a collaboration agreement with the University of Southern California (USC) Information Sciences Institute Space Engineering Research Center to build mission payloads for a small satellite program called La Jument, which enhances artificial intelligence and machine learning space technologies.

Airborne Segment: The largest segment of the AI in military market by platform in 2023

The airborne segment of the market for AI in military covers fighter jets, helicopters, special mission aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). One of the key factors driving the adoption of airborne AI systems is their autonomous nature and flexibility, which leads to wide-scale applications for surveillance to precision attacks.

In April 2023, Raytheon Technologies Corporation launched its new AI-assisted EO/IR system, RAIVEN. This solution allows military pilots to obtain faster and more accurate threat identification.

In December 2020, The Boeing Company, a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment, and missiles worldwide, announced that it completed the testing of five high-performance autonomous surrogate jets that employ artificial intelligence algorithms to teach the aircrafts' brain to understand mission requirements and objectives.

North America to account for the largest share in the AI in military market in 2023

The adoption of AI in military in North America has increased continuously in recent years. The AI in military market in North America registered largest share in 2023. This large share is due to the increased investments and the development of AI in military technologies by countries in this region. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of these military systems in this region include Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies (US).

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies in the AI in military market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), BAE Systems PLC (UK), and Thales Group (France) among others.

