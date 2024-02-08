Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Forging Path for Future of Surgical Procedures

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User, Unmet Demand, Cost-Benefit Analysis, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The realm of surgery is undergoing a revolutionary shift with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), marking a pivotal moment for the Global AI in Operating Room Market. A newly compiled research analysis illuminates the burgeoning influence of AI technologies, which promise to reconfigure the landscape of surgical practices and patient care from 2023-2033.

Driving the transformation in surgical environments, AI is offering unparalleled precision and assistance. The analysis provides an in-depth look at products, including cutting-edge hardware and sophisticated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, currently elevating the safety and efficacy of perioperative decision-making and surgical interventions.

North America is poised to emerge as a major contributor to the growth of the AI in operating room market. This can be attributed to the high concentration of leading AI companies, and the rapid advancement of AI technology, particularly in areas like machine learning and deep learning, which offers significant potential for improving surgical procedures.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of AI in operating rooms for applications?
  • What are the key regulations governing the AI in operating room market in key regions?
  • What are the technological developments which are expected to have the maximum influence on the global AI in operating room market?
  • Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global AI in operating room market currently?
  • How do end users of AI in operating rooms perceive the technology?
  • What are the key business models being followed by the key players in the market?
  • What are some of the major factors which are expected to influence the growth in the adoption of AI in operating room across the globe?

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Activ Surgical Inc.
  • Brainomix Limites
  • Caresyntax Corp
  • Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
  • LeanTass, Inc.
  • Medtronic, Plc
  • Proximie
  • Theartor, Inc.
  • DeepOR S.A.S

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends : Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Impact of Trends on the Global AI in Operating Room Market
1.1.2 Trend 1 - Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Prototype
1.1.3 Trend 2 - Increasing Penetration of Robotics in OR
1.1.4 Trend 3 - Big Data Assuming Pivot Role
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
1.2.2 Pricing Forecast for Raw Materials and Components
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 End User Perception
1.6 Cost Benefit Analysis
1.7 Case Studies
1.8 Funding Scenario
1.9 Product Benchmarking
1.1 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- COVID-19
1.11 Market Dynamics Overview
1.11.1 Market Drivers
1.11.2 Market Restraints
1.11.3 Market Opportunities

2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Indication)
2.3.1 Cardiology
2.3.2 Orthopedic
2.3.3 Urology
2.3.4 Gastroenterology
2.3.5 Neurology
2.3.6 Others
2.4 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Application)
2.4.1 Training
2.4.2 Diagnosis
2.4.3 Surgical Planning and Rehabilitation
2.4.3.1 Pre-Operative
2.4.3.2 Intra-Operative
2.4.3.3 Post-Operative
2.4.4 Outcomes and Risk Analysis
2.4.5 Integration and Connectivity
2.4.6 Others (Instrument Tracking and Traceability, Scheduling, Anesthesia Management)
2.5 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by End User)
2.5.1 Hospital
2.5.2 Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private, Standalone, and Specialized Facilities)

3 Products
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Global AI in Operating Room Market - (by Offering)
3.3.1 Market Overview
3.3.1.1 Analyst View
3.4 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Offering)
3.4.1 By Hardware
3.4.2 By Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
3.5 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Technology)
3.5.1 Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning
3.5.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
3.5.3 Other Technologies

4 Regions
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 Drivers and Restraints
4.3 North America
4.3.1 Regional Overview
4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.3.4 Application
4.3.5 Product
4.3.6 U.S.
4.3.7 Canada
4.4 Europe
4.4.1 Regional Overview
4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.4.4 Application
4.4.5 Product
4.4.6 France
4.4.7 Germany
4.4.8 U.K.
4.4.9 Italy
4.4.10 Spain
4.4.11 Nordic Countries
4.4.12 Rest of Europe
4.5 Asia Pacific
4.5.1 Regional Overview
4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.5.4 Application
4.5.5 Product
4.5.6 China
4.5.7 India
4.5.8 Japan
4.5.9 South Korea
4.5.10 Australia and New Zealand
4.5.11 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
4.6 Latin America
4.6.1 Regional Overview
4.6.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.6.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.6.4 Application
4.6.5 Product
4.6.6 Brazil
4.6.7 Mexico
4.6.8 Argentina
4.6.9 Rest-of-Latin America
4.7 The Middle East and Africa
4.7.1 Application
4.7.2 Product

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Next Frontiers
5.2 Geographic Assessment
5.2.1 Overview
5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio
5.2.3 Top Competitors
5.2.4 Target Customers
5.2.5 Key Personnel
5.2.6 Analyst View
5.2.7 Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwd6w8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market Report 2024 with Focus on Emerging Technology for Biologics Manufacturing

Global Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market Report 2024 with Focus on Emerging Technology for Biologics Manufacturing

The "Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The biologics market is ...
Chagas Disease (T. cruzi Infection) Epidemiological Review and Competitive Landscape Analysis 2024-2028

Chagas Disease (T. cruzi Infection) Epidemiological Review and Competitive Landscape Analysis 2024-2028

The "Chagas Disease: American trypanosomiasis Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The protozoan Trypanosoma cruzi is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.