Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market to Attain USD 10.32 Billion by 2032, Witnessing a CAGR of 31.35%, Says MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the in-depth study published by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 31.35% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare, rising demand for personalized treatment approaches, growing adoption of genomics and data-driven diagnostics, and the expanding role of AI in enhancing clinical decision-making and drug discovery processes.

Regionally, North America holds a leading position in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market, accounting for approximately 39% of the overall market share, making it the dominant regional contributor. This leadership is primarily driven by the high prevalence of cancer across the region, including breast, lung, and colorectal cancers, which continue to demand more advanced and personalized therapeutic approaches.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Key Takeaways

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market was valued at approximately USD 1.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2026 to around USD 10.32 billion by 2032, reflecting substantial growth driven by the rapid evolution of AI-powered healthcare technologies and increasing investments in precision medicine initiatives globally.

By therapeutic application, the oncology segment dominated the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market with approximately 32.5% share in 2026. This dominance is attributed to the extensive use of AI in cancer diagnosis, biomarker discovery, and personalized treatment planning, supported by the availability of large-scale genomic and clinical datasets.

By component, the software segment captured nearly 45% of the market share in 2026, driven by the rising demand for AI-based platforms, predictive analytics tools, and clinical decision support systems. Software solutions play a crucial role in processing vast volumes of healthcare data, enabling accurate and efficient medical insights.

The presence of leading global companies continues to strengthen the competitive landscape through continuous innovation, strategic collaborations, and the development of advanced AI-driven healthcare solutions.

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Transformative Drivers Fueling the Rapid Adoption of AI in Precision Medicine

Growing Demand for Personalized Treatment Approaches

The growth of the global AI in precision medicine market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions tailored to individual patient profiles. Unlike traditional treatment approaches that rely on generalized protocols, precision medicine leverages genetic, environmental, and lifestyle data to deliver highly targeted therapies.

In this context, artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role by analyzing complex and large-scale datasets, identifying hidden patterns, and enabling clinicians to make more accurate, data-driven decisions. Furthermore, the integration of AI with genomics and molecular diagnostics is significantly enhancing treatment precision, particularly in managing complex diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders.

As healthcare systems continue to transition toward patient-centric models, the adoption of AI-driven precision medicine solutions is expected to accelerate, thereby driving substantial market growth.

Advancements in AI Technologies Enhancing Clinical Outcomes

Building on this momentum, continuous advancements in AI technologies are further strengthening market expansion. Technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and context-aware computing are enabling more efficient analysis of electronic health records, medical imaging, and genomic data. As a result, these innovations are facilitating early disease detection and improving treatment planning.

Moreover, AI-powered solutions are increasingly being integrated into drug discovery and development processes, significantly reducing both the time and cost associated with bringing new therapies to market. This growing adoption across the healthcare ecosystem is not only enhancing operational efficiency but also improving overall patient outcomes.

Consequently, the ongoing evolution of AI technologies is expected to play a transformative role in shaping the future of precision medicine.

Key Challenges Limiting Market Growth

Data Privacy Concerns and High Implementation Costs

Despite the strong growth outlook, the market faces several critical challenges, particularly related to data privacy, security concerns, and high implementation costs. The use of sensitive patient data in AI-driven systems raises significant concerns regarding data protection, regulatory compliance, and ethical considerations.

In addition, integrating AI technologies into existing healthcare infrastructures requires substantial investments in advanced technologies, skilled professionals, and system upgrades, which may hinder adoption, especially in cost-sensitive regions.

However, with ongoing advancements in data security frameworks, increasing regulatory support, and rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, these challenges are expected to be gradually mitigated. As a result, the market is likely to witness more streamlined adoption in the coming years.

Market Analysis by Component, Therapeutic Application & Region

By component, the software segment held a dominant position in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market in 2026, accounting for approximately 45% of the total share. This leadership is primarily attributed to the growing reliance on AI-powered platforms for advanced data analytics, predictive modeling, and clinical decision support. Moreover, software solutions enable seamless integration of AI technologies into existing healthcare infrastructures, facilitating improved interoperability and workflow efficiency. As healthcare providers increasingly adopt digital tools to manage complex datasets, the demand for intelligent software continues to rise. Consequently, the software segment remains central to enhancing diagnostic accuracy, optimizing treatment pathways, and driving overall market expansion.

By therapeutic application, oncology emerged as the leading segment in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market, accounting for approximately 32.5% of the total share in 2026. This dominance is largely attributed to the increasing global burden of cancer and the growing need for highly personalized treatment approaches. AI technologies are extensively utilized in cancer care for early detection, tumor classification, biomarker identification, and treatment optimization. Furthermore, the availability of vast genomic and clinical datasets is enabling more accurate and targeted therapies. As a result, the integration of AI in oncology continues to enhance clinical outcomes, reinforcing its strong position in the market.

Regionally, North America holds a leading position in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market, accounting for approximately 39% of the overall market share. This dominance is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of key industry players, and widespread adoption of digital health technologies. Additionally, the high prevalence of chronic diseases and increased investments in AI-driven healthcare solutions further strengthen regional growth.

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Strategic Collaborations and AI Innovations Accelerating Precision Medicine Evolution

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market has witnessed a series of transformative developments, reflecting the growing convergence of advanced analytics, genomics, and real-world data integration. In 2024, Zephyr AI strengthened its position in the market by securing USD 111 million in funding, aimed at advancing its AI-driven precision medicine platform. This investment highlights the increasing confidence of stakeholders in AI-powered healthcare solutions and their potential to revolutionize disease understanding and treatment.

Building on this momentum, in 2025, Illumina and Tempus AI announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the clinical adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. By combining Illumina's advanced AI capabilities with Tempus's multimodal data platform, the partnership focuses on developing and training genomic algorithms, thereby enabling faster integration of AI-enhanced genomic insights into clinical practice.

Further reinforcing this trend, Guardant Health and ConcertAI introduced a pioneering multi-modal real-world data (RWD) solution in 2025. This collaboration integrates electronic medical records with genomic and epigenomic tumor profiling across all stages of cancer care, supporting more robust AI-driven oncology research and the development of highly targeted precision therapies.

Collectively, these developments underscore a rapidly evolving landscape where strategic partnerships, data integration, and continuous technological innovation are driving the next phase of growth in AI-enabled precision medicine.

Key Players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market

Tempus

Intel Corporation

Zephyr AI

IBM

NVIDIA Corporation

Intuz

Google LLC

Persistent Systems

Owkin, Inc.

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Market Scope

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Processing

By Therapeutic Application: Oncology, Neurosciences, Cardiology, Hematological Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Others

By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

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MarkNtel Advisors is a global market research and consulting firm committed to delivering precise, data-driven insights across a diverse range of high-growth and emerging industries. The firm employs a rigorous research methodology that integrates extensive primary research, featuring direct interactions with industry leaders, subject-matter experts, and key stakeholders, with thoroughly validated secondary data sources. This comprehensive approach ensures the accuracy, reliability, and credibility of its market intelligence.

Backed by deep domain expertise and a team of experienced analysts, MarkNtel Advisors provides strategic insights that enable organizations, investors, and decision-makers to identify emerging opportunities, understand evolving industry dynamics, and make informed business decisions in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving global marketplace.

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